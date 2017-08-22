Killam Apartment: This 4.7% Yield REIT Continues To Perform Well In Q2

Killam Apartment REIT (OTC:KMPPF) (TSX:KMP.UN) posted a strong Q2 result with SPNOI growth. Its balance sheet continues to improve. Its payout ratio remains healthy. With acquisitions and development projects in the pipeline, the REIT is set to grow its portfolio and return values to its unit holders.

Source: Company Website

In this article, we will discuss about Killam’s Q2 financial and operational highlights. For a fundamental overview of the REIT, please also read here.

Q2 2017 Financial Highlight

In the past quarter, Killam Apartment achieved same property net operating income (SPNOI) growth of 3.0%. Including Q1, its SPNOI growth was 2.4% YTD. Management has done an excellent job focussing on increasing its same property NOI in the past. Killam’s same property NOI growth averaged at 2.5% per year. This is higher than its average same property revenue growth of less than 2%. One area they have focused their effort is initiatives to improve energy efficiencies and to reduce water consumption.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation

Killam’s funds from operation (FFO) per unit was C$0.23, consistent with Q2 2016. Its adjusted FFO (AFFO) was C$0.19, slightly higher than C$0.18 in Q2 2016 mainly due to the growth in SPNOI.

Source: Q2 2017 Conference Call Slides

Since majority of its portfolios are in Atlantic Canada, and the region continues to see modest economic growth, Killam is able to increase its same property rent steadily. As the table below shows, Killam’s same property revenue growth rate consistently beat Canadian inflation rate except for 2014 and Q1 2017. This is positive for unit holders as Killam can at least increase its rent above the inflation rate.

Canadian Inflation % Killam’s Same Property Revenue Growth % 2017 Q2 1.2 1.7 2017 Q1 1.6 1.5 2016 1.4 1.8 2015 1.1 2.2 2014 1.9 1.7 2013 0.9 1.8 2012 1.5 1.9

Source: Created by author based on company report.

The table below shows Killam’s average rent increase in different markets in Canada. As can be seen from the table below, Killam’s average rent increased by 2.4% in Ontario, whereas Alberta’s average rent decreased by 7.5%. Although this was much better than the decline of 12.4% in Q1 2017, Alberta’s weak economy continues to impact the rental market in the province. Killam’s properties in Halifax, which consists of 38% of Killam’s NOI, saw their average rent increased by 2.7%.

Source: Q2 2017 Report

Improving Occupancy Rate

As shown in the chart below, in the past few years, Killam’s occupancy rate gradually improved from the low of 93.6% in Q2 2013 to 95.5% in Q1 2017. In its recent quarter, Killam further improved its occupancy rate to 95.9%. This ratio is impressive considering that Atlantic Canada typically has higher vacancy rates than the Canadian average of 3.7%. In Atlantic Canada, except for Halifax and Charlottetown, cities like Moncton, Saint John and St John’s have vacancy rates above 6% in 2016.

Source: Q2 2017 Conference Call Slides

Improving Balance Sheet

Management’s effort last year to redeem C$103 million of convertible debentures by using funds from two equity raises has successfully improved its debt leverage. As a result, Killam’s debt-to-asset ratio improved to 50.4% last quarter from 56.5% in Q4 2015. This reduction in debt plus NOI growth during these times helped to improve the interest coverage ratio to 2.97 in Q2 2017 from 2.11 in 2013.

Source: Q2 2017 Conference Call Slides

Killam has a very low weighted average interest rate among REITs. Its weighted average interest rate for all mortgages and vendor debts is 2.94% at the end of Q2 2017. As can be seen from the table below, Killam’s mortgages maturing in 2017 and 2018 have interest rates of 3.83% and 3.64% respectively. Debts maturing are C$30.7 million and C$90.8 million in 2017 and 2018. As the debt maturing in 2017 and 2018 only represent a small percentage of its total debt, the impact of interest hikes is expected to be minimal.

Source: Q2 2017 MD&A

Development and Outlook

Compared to other REITs, Killam is able to control its operating expense relatively well because of its focus on developing new properties and acquiring relatively new properties. This is because newer properties tend to have much less capital spending per unit than older properties. For example, the average capital spending for Killam’s 30- to 40-year-old properties is C$2,700 per unit as shown in the graph below. This is more than 3 times higher than the average cost of C$850 per unit for buildings less than 10 years old. At the end of Q1 2017, 37% of Killam’s apartment NOI comes from properties built in 2000 or later.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation

Killam is targeting a same property NOI increase of 1%-3% in 2017 and a long-term growth of 2%. In addition, they have several development projects under construction. When completed, these projects will add another 323 units to its portfolio. Killam is also seeking accretive acquisition opportunities to expand its portfolio. Together, these will bring near-term NOI growth to its portfolio. They also have about 1,500 units of future development opportunities. If all are to go ahead, it will bring more NOI growth in the long-term. In Q2, the three construction projects in the table below are progressing on schedule.

Source: May 2017 Investor Presentation

Since the majority of Killam’s portfolio is in Atlantic Canada, Killam’s long-term target includes diversifying its portfolio. As such, its 2017 target include 75% of its acquisitions outside of Atlantic Canada. So far in 2017, they have acquired or agreed to acquire C$180 million of assets, well ahead of its target of C$75 million of assets in 2017.

Distribution Growth Potential

Since Killam’s operating expense differs by season with winter season having the most expense due to heating, we will evaluate its payout ratio based on its rolling 12-month AFFO and distribution. As shown in the chart below, Killam’s rolling 12-month payout ratio continues to improve since 2014. There is no question that the Trust’s dividend is sustainable.

Source: Q2 2017 Report

Although not frequent, the Trust has increased its dividends 3 times in the past 10 years. In fact, it has just raised its monthly distribution from C$0.05 to C$0.05167 in March 2017. With an improved payout coverage and an increasing net operating income, there is certainly room for a distribution hike. Since Killam’s management appears to be focusing more on accretive acquisitions, it may choose to deploy more money towards that end instead of raising its distribution.

Valuation

Killam’s net asset value per unit (NAVPU) is currently at C$13.75 is higher than its currently price of $13.12. Since Killam is able to achieve modest SPNOI growth, we believe the REIT is able to generate AFFO of C$0.70 per unit in 2017 and C$0.74 per unit in 2018. Killam had a price to AFFO multiple of 19.0x in 2016. Applying 19x to its 2017 estimate of C$0.68 AFFO per unit, we have a target price of C$13.30. For 2018, the target price would be C$14.06. Killam pays an annual distribution of C$0.62 per unit. Together with the distribution, the target total return would be about 11.9%.

Investor Takeaway

With its unit prices appreciating in the past week following its Q2 release, the target 12-month return is in the low-double digit. Investors should be cautious. The REIT’s ability to increase its revenue and NOI above the inflation ratio, and its healthy balance sheet means that Killam should be able sustain its dividend payment. Long-term investors will be rewarded with a 4.7% yield and the possibility of future dividend hikes.

