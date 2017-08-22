AT&T: Merger Problems?

AT&T (T) appeared on the verge of closing the Time Warner (TWX) merger in the near term until the news from Brazil today. A top regulator has concerns about the competitive threat of the merger.

AT&T remains under threat from a competitive domestic market where wireless and pay-TV customers are a struggle to keep. The big question is whether the merger problems alter the investment thesis in either AT&T or Time Warner?

According to Bloomberg, the Brazilian antitrust agency called CADE published a recommendation that the merger be rejected unless changes to the merger agreement are made. The agency is concerned about AT&T owning 93% of Sky Brazil and owning the content from Time Warner like HBO.

Sky Brazil has 5.5 million subscribers and the huge debt level of the new AT&T might make the company willing to sell the property. A Bloomberg estimated value of $5 billion seems aggressive for a Brazil enterprise with the economy in the dumps, but a sum large enough to reduce the debt levels.

AT&T ended Q2 with $144 billion in debt and around $119 billion in net debt. The merger requires a large cash payment to Time Warner shareholders of roughly $42.5 billion in cash to satisfy the cash portion. The current cash balance of $26 billion will mostly only cover the debt position of Time Warner leaving the new entity with a massive debt balance.

The problems with Brazil clearly aren't going to derail the merger. The combined entity would have a market value of roughly $300 billion so Sky Brazil is only a minor blip on the radar of the new entity.

The biggest issue is what the regulatory move does to the deal closing. CADE has until November 22 to issue a final ruling and could extend that deadline by another 90 days pushing a decision into mid Q1. Not to mention, the requirement of selling Sky Brazil or other assets could take a considerable amount of time to finalize.

The problem is how to handle Time Warner's stock while waiting for this deal to close. Those shareholders only get a 1.6% dividend to wait for the deal to close and half of the merger is in cash so the valuation won't fluctuate a lot. As a reminder, the deal is $53.75 per share in cash and an equal amount in stock based on AT&T trading within the range of $37.44 to $41.349 when the merger closes. Anything below this collar has downside risk and above offers upside rewards.

With AT&T trading within the current range, Time Warner shareholders will receive consideration of $107.50 for a stock trading at $101.75. Considering AT&T pays a current dividend in excess of 5%, investors aren't likely to see upside in the dividend stock over the next few months. Time Warner investors have 5.7% upside plus a couple of $0.40 dividend payments before the merger closes for a total return approaching 6.5%.

The key investor takeaway is that the regulator risk is coming to a close with only minor signs that the U.S. will require remedies in order for the merger to close. Brazil is a matter of negotiations between the parties and a likely asset divestiture. The potential delay makes Time Warner difficult to keep holding knowing that the merger close could leak into 2018.

AT&T remains a difficult stock to own. The DirecTV merger hasn't seen the expected subscriber benefits. Another large merger doesn't seem to solve the issue of the highly competitive environment whether with wireless subscribers or premium content. The risk still remains to the downside due in part to this large debt load suggesting investors should probably hope that regulators require the selling of Sky Brazil allowing AT&T to raise cash.

The recommendation is to look for an exist in Time Warner and avoid AT&T.