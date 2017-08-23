3 Things In Biotech You Should Learn Today: August 23, 2017

And...we're back! Welcome to "3 Things in Biotech You Should Learn Today," a digest dedicated to helping you keep pace with the rapidly moving world of biotech and pharmaceutical research. We've missed a few days here, but I'm afraid I had to grab a few vacation days away from the computer. Very busy! But now I'm back.

Let's get to it!

Novartis kicks off a next-gen malaria study

We've made huge progress in the prevention and treatment of malaria over the past few decades. However, challenges remain, especially with respect to drug-resistant parasitic infections.

It is with this in mind that Novartis (NVS) is developing a novel compound of the imidazolopiperazine family, KAF156. They have announced the initiation of a patient trial in Africa, to investigate the efficacy of combined KAF156 and lumefantrine in adults. This trial will be expanded into adolescents and children in the near future.

Looking forward: Antimicrobial treatment is a constant arms race, so it's good that NVS is placing a priority on finding new options. How it will translate for the bottom line is anybody's guess, but certainly this is a major issue around the world, and any alleviation of malaria in non-major markets represents a huge humanitarian and public health concern, so it's an important step forward.

Alkermes moves into the final stages with depression drug

Alkermes Plc (ALKS) is currently in development with a once-daily agent for the treatment of major depressive disorder: ALKS5461. This drug combines samidorphan and buprenorphine, and the company announced last month that they've reached an understanding with the FDA about potential content of a new drug application submission.

Well, now ALKS has announced the initiation of their rolling NDA for ALKS5461, which lets them complete the application in stages and may reduce the time until a final decision comes from the FDA. The company indicated that they expect the full submission to be finalized by the end of 2017.

Looking forward: Depression is a notoriously difficult disorder to treat effectively, so new options are needed. Approval in this space would give ALKS access to a much larger market than their currently approved agents for schizophrenia and alcoholism would allow. Therefore, this marks the beginning of an exciting period for the company, and their submission should be watched carefully.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals secures gout approval

As many of you know, gout is a form of arthritis caused by deposition of uric acid crystals in joints, due to defective metabolism or overconsumption of certain kinds of food. One treatment strategy for gout is to attempt to correct hyperuricemia that leads to the crystal formation in the first place.

This is the domain of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (IRWD), who have been developing a combination of allopurinol and lesinurad, two agents that help to reduce blood uric acid levels through different mechanisms of action.

Now we have gotten the word that this combination, now branded Duzallo, has received approval from the FDA for patients with uncontrolled gout. The FDA application was submitted on behalf of IRWD by Ardea Biosciences, a subsidiary of AstraZeneca (AZN).

Looking forward: IRWD now lays claim to a few gout treatment settings. They were the developer of lesinurad, and now they can continue to dominate more complicated cases with this treatment. For patients who are unable to get their gout under control, this agent should provide a much-needed option.

Conclusion

As always, thank you very much for taking some time out of your day to read this digest. I greatly appreciate it.

Have a great day!

