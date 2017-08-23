Medtronic: You Have To Look At It The Right Way

Medtronic (MDT) is a well positioned medtech company that combines strong growth rates with an inexpensive valuation. For those seeking capital appreciation or total returns Medtronic seems worthy of a closer look right here.

Medtronic has a long history of beating analyst estimates, and the company once again did beat earnings estimates with its first quarter results:

Medtronic's revenues were up by three percent year over year, which is a solid growth rate for an established company. If not for adverse forex rates revenues would have been up more, but that headwind has most likely ceased to exist going forward:

DXY data by YCharts

As we see in the above chart, the dollar is currently weaker than it has been over the last twelve months, which means that going forward exchange rates will positively impact Medtronic's results (as well as those of other companies with significant international exposure). This is one of the reasons investors can expect higher revenue growth rates in the remainder of the year, along with accelerating organic growth: Medtronic's guidance sees currency neutral revenues growing by 4.5% in fiscal 2018, when we add in some benefits from a lower dollar, reported revenue growth rates should easily fal into the mid to high single digit range.

For investors top line growth is not the only relevant metric though, and luckily Medtronic delivers when it comes to bottom line growth as well: Despite revenues being up only three percent in Q1, Medtronic's earnings per share (adjusted) were up by nine percent year over year, driven by higher margins (which pushed net income up by seven percent) and a lower share count:

MDT Average Diluted Shares Outstanding (Quarterly) data by YCharts

After the share count jumped significantly in 2015 (due to Medtronic's acquisition of Covidien), the company has started to reduce its share count once again, and in two years Medtronic's number of outstanding shares has declined by roughly five percent already. Reducing its share count is beneficial for those seeking capital appreciation, as it drives earnings per share growth, and reducing its share count also means that Medtronic saves money when it comes to its dividend payments (as less total dividends have to be paid out).

Valuation

MDT PE Ratio (TTM) data by YCharts

When we look at Medtronic's valuation, we get two very different pictures, depending on whether we take a backwards look or whether we look at what the future will bring. A ttm PE ratio of 28 is rather expensive, even compared to the broad market at all time highs, but buying Medtronic's shares at 16.6 times this year's earnings or 15 times next year's earnings sounds much more compelling. Looking forward is more important when it comes to investing, I believe, thus it looks like investors can get into Medtronic at a rather inexpensive valuation still.

MDT Price to Free Cash Flow (TTM) data by YCharts

When we do not look at the trailing earnings multiple, but rather at the trailing cash flow multiple, Medtronic looks not very expensive (trading at a free cash flow yield of 5%) in absolute terms, and Medtronic is less expensive than it has been over the last year -- this strengthens my conviction that Medtronic is rather attractively valued right here.

Growth prospects and risks

Medtronic's biggest division is its Cardiac and Vascular Group, which saw revenues of $2.65 billion in the most recent quarter, followed by Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, which saw revenues of $2.49 billion in Q1. Both divisions saw strong organic sales growth in the most recent quarter, and both are poised to grow further: The global medtech market is expected to grow by more than four percent annually through 2020, and both Cardiac as well as Minimally Invasive devices are thought to grow at even faster rates.

Market research firm Evaluate believes that Medtronic will remain the number one medtech company through over the next couple of years, ahead of Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) (which operates in other segments such as consumer staples and pharma as well, though). Medtronic's growth is, in addition to its organic revenue increases, driven by the many acquisitions Medtronic makes:

Since 2014 Medtronic has made more than 20 different acquisitions, with sizes ranging from $100 million to the $50 billion Medtronic paid for Covidien. In the vast medtech sector consolidation is a good way to increase one's position in future growth areas, and generally allows for significant synergies: When Medtronic takes over a smaller company, its revenues can grow substantially due to Medtronic's much better global sales network, and if Medtronic takes over a bigger medtech company, there are many ways to cut expenses: In the medtech field most expenses are fixed and not related to manufacturing, but rather to R&D, sales, overhead, etc. -- after a takeover those costs can usually be cut substantially, which means that Medtronic can, as a serial acquirer, usually grow the sales as well as the margins of its takeover targets.

Due to low cyclicality in the medtech field Medtronic is rather safe from operational declines -- we have seen this during the last financial crisis, where Medtronic's revenues kept growing despite global trade volumes falling down and unemployment rates rising around the world. Due to Medtronic's high beta an economic crisis could still put a lot of pressure on Medtronic's stock though: Stocks with a beta of more than 1, such as Medtronic's shares, move down further when the broad market declines, a sell-off in equity markets could thus hit Medtronic's share price quite hard. Since Medtronic's operational results will hold up well though, such share price weakness would likely be temporary only.

Takeaway

Medtech is a major growth industry, that is not very cyclical on top. Medtronic is well positioned to grow in its markets, and due to rather low variable costs in the medtech industry (R&D expenses are mostly fixed) the company's margins will likely continue to grow.

With strong shareholder returns (via dividends and stock buybacks), a good growth outlook and whilst trading at a rather inexpensive valuation Medtronic is worthy of a closer look for those looking for total returns or share price gains -- for those seeking income primarily there are better stocks out there, though.

