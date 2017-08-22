Paychex Acquires HR Outsourcing Holdings

The deal adds heft to Paychex' PEO service business so it can better take advantage of favorable growth prospects in the HR Outsourcing market.

Paychex announced the acquisition of HR Outsourcing Holdings for an undisclosed sum.

Quick Take

Human capital management service provider Paychex (PAYX) has announced the acquisition of HR Outsourcing Holdings for an undisclosed amount.

HRO operates as a professional employer organization [PEO] and provides a bundled solution to help businesses optimize their labor resources.

With the deal, Paychex aims to increase its industry presence as it provides outsourced HR services to a growing number of small and medium businesses looking to reduce employee costs.

Target Company

Lawrenceville, Georgia-based HROI was founded in 2001 to provide a range of outsourced HR services through its HR Information Systems, employee benefits, consulting, compliance and workers compensation capabilities.

Management is headed by president and CEO Anthony Danon, who has been with the firm since 2014 and was previously CFO and COO of Strategic Outsourcing.

HR Outsourcing’s main offerings include the following services:

Payroll Processing

Employee Benefits

Workers Compensation

Consulting

Compliance

HR Services

Acquisition Terms and Rationale

Neither company disclosed the acquisition price or terms. Although Paychex filed an 8-K, it didn’t provide any additional details and didn’t adjust financial guidance. Therefore, I presume the deal was for a non-material amount.

Paychex received its IRS PEO certification To provide peo services under the Small Business Efficiency Act [SBEA].

The SBEA provides for strict auditing and reporting standards and specifies who will assume liability for federal taxes.

Paychex is bolstering its PEO business ambitions with the deal for HROI. Although it ‘currently serves more than ‘one-million worksite employees across its suite of HR outsourcing solutions,’ Paychex appears to be pushing forward with a strategy to ramp up its PEO business.

As Paychex CEO Martin Mucci stated in the deal announcement,

This acquisition represents Paychex's continued focus on growth – both in revenue and in PEO solutions for our clients. The combination of Paychex's experience, knowledge, and resources with the experience and fast-paced growth of HROI positions us to have an even stronger presence in the industry.

Focused on the SMB market as Paychex is, it needs a significant footprint to be able to market truly nationwide service capabilities, and HROI provides additional visibility and market presence.

The global market for HR outsourcing is forecasted to grow significantly, according to a report by Technavio, which stated a 12.74% CAGR for the period 2016 - 2020.

The report further cites the main driver of this growth as the increased need for cost reduction by firms of all sizes.

By acquiring scale with deals such as for HROI, companies such as Paychex can also spread the cost of providing the latest technology solutions over a much larger customer base, further cementing its position in the markets in which it operates.

HROI provides its human resource solutions primarily to small- and medium-sized businesses in over 35 states. The company has approximately 140 employees who will come over to Paychex as part of the acquisition.

