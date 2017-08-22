Ligand: Situated For Growth

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (LGND) is a $2.6 billion market cap high-growth company with one of the largest and most diverse biotechnology portfolios in the business. Currently approved drugs include those that treat cancer, osteoporosis, fungal infections, and low blood platelets, to name a few. The company boasts some high-powered partners including Novartis (NVS), Amgen (AMGN), Pfizer (PFE), Baxter (BAX), Lilly, (LLY), Astra Zeneca (AZN), Merck (MRK), Brystol (BMY), Sanofi (SNY), Takeda (OTCPK:TKPYY), Otsuka (OTCPK:OTSKY), Glaxo (GSK), and Spectrum (SPPI), with partnerships and licensing agreements with 92 different companies. Ligand and partners have programs currently in clinical development targeting a vast array of conditions including seizure, coma, cancer, diabetes, cardiovascular disease, muscle wasting, liver disease, and kidney disease. The company has a royalty table on the website which guides investors in making decisions based upon many products of interest. The company has about 700 patents (or patents pending). Generally speaking, the company business model is based on drug discovery, early-stage drug development, product reformulation and partnering which has resulted in having a small to moderately small stake in many products. This is in contrast to the approach of many biotechnology companies in its market cap range which have a handful of products but own larger percentages of its revenue. The business model exploits what LGND does best, which combined with what the selected partner does best, optimizes results.

Summarizing the company's projects and partnerships might result in a 50 page report, especially if one would capture the scientific mechanisms behind each product. For that reason it makes sense to cover the company's platforms in recent and key highlights for the company moving forward, especially as they generate payments to the company. This takes Strong Bio (CTLA-4-Play at the time on Yahoo) back to the first transgenic mice antibody platforms, which were developed by Medarex and Abgenix. Both stocks performed magnificently, and this OmniAb looks even more powerful. OmniAb includes three transgenic animal platforms for producing mono- and bispecific human therapeutic antibodies. Different species generate slightly different immunospecifity profiles, so utilizing several provides a very powerful interspecific screening tool built into the platform. OmniRat is the first human monoclonal antibody technology from rats. According to the company:

"It has a complete immune system with a diverse antibody repertoire and generates antibodies with human idiotypes as effectively as wild-type animals make rat antibodies." OmniMouse complements OmniRat and expands epitope coverage, and mice generally have greater mechanistic similarity to human immune system, serving as a strong preclinical model. OmniFlic is an engineered rat with a fixed light chain for development of bispecific, fully human antibodies. The three platforms are patented technology, have a broad profile of antibody characteristics including affinity, specificity, expression, solubility, and stability. Ligand acquired the OmniAb technology through its acquisition of OMT, Inc. in early 2016.

One recent partnership announcement with Wuxi Biologics demonstrates the power of this platform model nicely, which resulted in a $2 million payment to LGND for licensing a clinical-stage anti-PD-1 antibody discovered using Ligand's OmniAb technology. Ligand will also be eligible for future milestones and royalties. The versatile OmniAb platform is generating antibody product candidates worldwide during discovery and development. These early-stage payouts when done in large number are harvesting some fruit from the burgeoned antibody market, which should continue to grow with CAGR estimates in excess of 12% for the foreseeable future. Even monoclonal antibodies alone are predicted to have a market of about $140 billion by 2024.

Another product that generates significant revenue for Ligand is Captisol. According to the company it "is a patent protected, chemically modified cyclodextrin with a structure designed to optimize the solubility and stability of drugs". It is being used to stabilize antibody formulations, such as in the case of the commercial license agreement with AMGN's AMG330. AMG 330 is an anti-CD33 x anti-CD3 (BiTE) bispecific antibody construct under analysis for acute myeloid leukemia. Captisol can also be used in antibacterial formulations such as Baxdela (Melinta Therapeutics) for use in treatment of skin infections.

The company reported having $60 million in cash on hand in Q2 2017, with approximately $172.6 million in cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Total revenue increased $8.5 million, or 43%, to $28.0 million in Q2 2017 compared to $19.5 million in Q2 2016. Royalty revenue increased $4.5 million, or 46%, primarily due to an increase in Promacta, Kyprolis and Evomela royalties. Material sales increased due to Captisol for use in clinical trials and in commercialized products, but was primarily attributed to the timing of recognition for individual milestones. Additionally, total operating costs and expenses for 2Q 2017 decreased $0.6 million. The company anticipates its operating income will support its activities and expenses, including debt management, and will continue to build cash reserves in the future.

Company revenues are poised to grow even still, and is obviously very well positioned and managed. On any pullbacks due to cyclical trends in the market, any biotechnology enthusiast should consider having a little LGND in the portfolio. The balance sheet is set up to display nice growth moving forward as royalties and new candidates hit their clinical marks. The only thing that Strong Bio would like to see, is that this company that likes its royalties so much secure a future dividend allocation from each to its own investors. Yahoo 6 analyst consensus is $140 per share.

Risks for investing in Ligand include that the company states that though they believe that operating capital will sustain its current efforts to develop products, they cannot assure investors of that. The company anticipates that it's liquidity needs can be met through other sources as well, including sales of marketable securities, borrowings through commercial paper and/or syndicated credit facilities and access to other domestic and foreign debt and equity markets. Certain product revenues could be lower than expected as well. For instance, sales of Captisol material to our collaborative partners represent a significant portion of Ligand current revenues. Any setback external to company control could impair operating results. Since the company has a proven model for generating functional antibodies, competitive risks are probably minimal at the current market cap. It might be interesting to review this statement in a decade, however. But even in the event that major strides are made in antibody development technology, Ligand is in the "active site" of research and development enthusiasts.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.