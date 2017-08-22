Enterprise Products Partners: Fall In Price Should Be Taken As A Buying Opportunity

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) is an excellent long-term investment, and any decline in the unit price should be taken as a buy signal. EPD has been a poor performer since January. However, I believe an investment in EPD should be made keeping in mind a long-term investment horizon. Short-term price movements should not bother long-term investors. In fact, I believe the fall in unit price offers a great opportunity to long-term investors to add more. For new investors, it is a good time to initiate a position as I believe this decline will be temporary. EPD has one of the largest asset bases in the sector along with a healthy portfolio of fee-based growth projects, which will come online over the next few years.

Enterprise's management has been shrewd, as the partnership has enhanced its contracts with existing partners instead of collecting fines for volume commitments. Debt has been a bit of concern as the partnership has been increasing its leverage. However, there are about $9 billion worth of growth projects under way, and all this capital spending cannot be met from internally generated funds. I have looked at margins and distributable cash in my previous articles. This article will mainly focus on credit metrics and the implications for its ratings.

Source: Data taken from SEC filings.

Gross margin has been growing on consistent basis for the partnership and currently stands close to 32%. Opex has been under control, which has resulted in operating margin mirroring the gross margin as the gains in gross margin have been translated to the operating margin. OP margin has almost doubled in the last two years. The trend is the same in net margin as it has also doubled. As I am mainly focusing on credit metrics here, the data used in the table above is taken from 10-Ks. I have not used the quarterly data (first half of 2017). However, I will connect the quarterly data with forward/expected full-year numbers for comparison.

Long-term debt has been growing in the last three years and crossed $21 billion. As a result of this increase, leverage ratio (debt/EBITDA) has gone above 4x. However, leverage still remains in line with its current senior unsecured rating of Baa1. The rating agencies have not yet changed their outlooks and the rating is also not under review. EPD's most recent debt issue was rated Baa2 by Moody's due to the subordinate nature of debt. Baa2 is one notch below the current credit rating of the partnership, and the lower rating was assigned only due to the junior subordinate nature of debt. It should not be construed as a ratings downgrade.

Over the first half of the year, EPD has reduced debt by around $1.1 billion. Based on this reduction and 2016 EBITDA, the leverage ratio has again come down to around 3.9x. First-half 2017 EBITDA is over $2.74 billion and, at this rate, full-year EBITDA will be around $5.5 billion. Forward EBITDA figures will bring down the leverage ratio to 3.6x. I believe rating agencies have taken this into account and they have not changed the outlook. While the interest expense has been rising, the interest coverage ratio remains strong at over 3.3x. It has deteriorated over the last three years from 3.74x to 3.33x, but it still remains sufficient. The fee-based nature of the business provides the partnership a buffer against the ups and downs in the market.

More than one-fourth of EPD's total growth spending will be in the NGLs segment. The company is spending on developing infrastructure for its NGLS business. This segment is a key contributor toward the total operating margin (around 55%). These growth projects will further strengthen its position in this area and grow the margins further. The Shin Oak NGL pipeline is a key growth asset for the partnership and it will be completed in 2019. This project will have the capacity to move 250,000 barrels per day, and it will have the option to be expanded to 600,000 bpd. As this pipeline will be operating in the Permian, it can be expected that the volumes will be high and the fee income will also be substantial.

The partnership is on track to complete its growth projects on time and within budget. As these new projects come online, earnings and cash flows should rise. The concerns about rising debt are valid, but the scale and size of EPD's operations means the threat is limited. The partnership has already decreased the debt by over $1 billion. Credit metrics are still strong, and the expected rise in distributable cash from new projects should allow the partnership to maintain its impressive growth in distributions. That should also help it manage its balance sheet. Enterprise Products Partners should be considered an investment for a lifetime. The partnership gives steady income and, at current price levels, I believe the upside is also substantial.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.