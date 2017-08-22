Charts We Are Watching: What Will Happen To The Value Rotation?

Depressing sentiment in energy has taken hold of not only oil and gas producers, but servicing firms along with MLPs.

The deterioration is led by weakness in the energy sector, while financials are consolidating.

Value has underperformed growth since the start of August.

Welcome to the chart edition of Oil Markets Daily!

One of our key themes for the second-half of 2017 is called, "The Tale of Two Halves." In a MEMO we wrote at the end of May, we said that "value should outperform growth in the second-half of 2017."

It's been almost 3-months now since our MEMO, and the growth to value rotation seems to be falling apart:

After nearly two and a half months of consolidation, growth has started to outperform value again, and signs of value outperforming are once again diminishing.

We can also observe this in the financials (XLF) vs technology (XLK) chart:

But more importantly, value stocks are being led lower by the energy sector (XLE) relative to technology (XLK):

The recent weakness observed in energy brings it to the lowest weighting to the S&P 500 (SPY) since early 2004:

It really does start to beg the question, just what will change this downtrend?

For most investors puzzled by this perplexing question, one can't even look to the underlying commodities for confirmation. See S&P oil and gas producers overlapped with WTI (USO) and natural gas (UNG):

(XOP to WTI)

(XOP to Natural Gas)

Even sectors like MLP (AMLP), which in fundamental theory should only be impacted by expectations in production volume versus the underlying commodity prices, are being thrown around with depressing sentiment in the energy sector.

This is a testament to the bearish sentiment more than anything else...

Over the weekend, we wrote a rebuttal piece to Citi's lower for longer oil call. Even in the face of oil bears calling for high US oil production as a cause for "lower for longer" oil prices, servicing firms like Halliburton (HAL) and Schlumberger (SLB) are hitting 52-week lows, while MLPs (AMLP), which in theory should benefit from record production growth, are being treated much like energy producers.

The unwinding trend from growth to value has taken a pause for now as indicated by the charts above, but deviation from fundamental factors will persist only for so long. As long as the market is still dreaming about the FAANG (Facebook (FB), Apple (AAPL), Amazon (AMZN), Netflix (NFLX) and Google (GOOGL)) complex, the world of energy and value stocks will continually be ignored.

But as Mark Twain said, "History doesn't repeat itself, but it rhymes."

Will the good fortunes of growth stocks forever be in favor to the "dirty and cyclical" value stocks?

Will this time be different?

