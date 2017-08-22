Seadrill: Don't Expect A Repeat Of Seadrill Partners' Success

I've been asked whether the successful insulation of Seadrill Partners (SDLP) from Seadrill (SDRL) was a positive sign for Seadrill shareholders. To provide some background, I've been skeptical of Seadrill Partners' chances to get insulation from Seadrill restructuring together with the extension of maturities without major concessions. It turned out that I was wrong -- Seadrill Partners was able to insulate itself from Seadrill restructuring almost for free, if we take into account the severity of the situation.

I'm very skeptical on Seadrill and I believe that there is a huge chance that "minimal recovery" will truly be minimal for Seadrill shareholders. In my view, the cases of Seadrill and Seadrill Partners are completely different. With Seadrill Partners, a limited number of creditors were dealing with a company with a rather simple structure and predictable cash flows. In hindsight, predictable cash flows seem to have played a crucial role for creditors decision to leave everything as it is. Interestingly, the market did not give Seadrill Partners' management much credit for their ultra-successful negotiations with creditors, potentially opening the way for a good trade if Seadrill Partners yield normalizes closer to 10%-11%.

However, it can't be that easy with Seadrill. Besides having to deal with a multitude of banks and also with bondholders, Seadrill needs a cash injection and some solution for its vast newbuild program. The company has already stated that shipyards will also carry the burden of its restructuring. Creditors have no option to leave the situation as it is, like in Seadrill Partners' case. Seadrill needs substantial deleveraging, which means losses for creditors who will have to be compensated (through equity, I suppose). It's hard to imagine a place in this scheme for current shareholders.

Fellow Seeking Alpha contributor Fun Trading estimates that Seadrill restructuring plan will leave a 1%-3% stake for current shareholders, but I don't share his optimism. I'd expect that a restructuring plan will leave 0%-1% for current shareholders, where 0% represents out-of-the-money warrants. The market slowly acknowledges such expectations as most probable, with Seadrill capitalization drifting toward $100 million. The "real restructurings" in the industry, as opposed to cross-default provisions insulation in Seadrill Partners' case, have brought bad outcomes for shareholders.

Ocean Rig (ORIG) might (and, knowing George Economou, probably will) issue up to 1 trillion shares, a monster dilution that will wipe out current shareholders. Pacific Drilling (PACD) did not agree to the initial creditors' offer to save a 2% stake for shareholders. Now that the CEO has departed, the stock continues to sink and creditors seem to be ready to take the whole company without leaving anything to shareholders. My view is that the outcome of Seadrill restructuring for common shareholders will be close to the Pacific Drilling and Ocean Rig cases. I don't expect another positive surprise, like in Seadrill Partners' case.

Seadrill's restructuring details should be announced by mid-September. However, the company will report its earnings on Aug. 24, so we'll search for hints on what the restructuring scheme will look like. Stay tuned.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I may trade any of the above-mentioned stocks.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.