Crepuscular Animals

What do you do when you don't know what to do? Well, you do nothing.

Let's think about Tuesday in terms of what it means for markets when dissensus prevails.

A couple of months ago, Deutsche Bank's Aleksandar Kocic (hands down the best strategist on Wall Street) explained the persistence of subdued volatility in terms of dissensus.

Here's what he said in a June missive on the subject:

Volatility declines either when the markets are predictable or when there is no consensus. In a relatively short time we have transitioned from consensus- to dissensus-driven vol selling regime. Dissensus has emerged as a new paradigm – an absolute inability to form consensus across variety of contexts, accompanied with an onset of a breakdown of conventional frames of reference. So, what does one do when no decision can be made? Well, one waits.

About a month later, I revisited this idea and described in terms of the old "deer in headlights" phenomenon.

If you think about what Kocic says in the excerpted passages below, what you come away with is the idea that pundits who describe market tumult as akin to stunned animals in the middle of the road are in fact mischaracterizing things.

Here's what I wrote early last month:

People often use the “deer in headlights” phenomenon as an analogy for tumultuous markets. That’s probably a misappropriation. After all, a deer that’s caught in headlights is anything but erratic. It’s frozen. It's unable to react or, more colloquially, unable to get the hell out of the way.

I also quoted David C. Yancy, a deer biologist with the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources as follows:

Deer are crepuscular. Their activity peaks within an hour or so on either side of sunrise and sunset, so their vision is optimized for very low light. When a headlight beam strikes eyes that are fully dilated to capture as much light as possible, deer cannot see at all, and they freeze until the eyes can adjust. They don’t know what to do, so they do nothing.

Seen in that light (get it?), the current environment, characterized as it is by competing narratives, a manic news cycle, and a fraught geopolitical backdrop, has rendered markets incapable of knowing what to do. So, markets do nothing.

When you sell volatility (XIV), you're selling what we might call "waiting time." You're getting paid to do nothing.

Well, the more indeterminate the outlook, the more dissensus there is. And, the more dissensus there is, the more market participants approximate deer in headlights. No one knows what to do, so everyone waits. Volatility declines. Volatility sellers emerge, suppressing volatility further.

In a note circulated to clients on Tuesday, Kocic posited the very same rationale for why markets haven't experienced an acute risk-off episode over the past week amid the political fallout from Trump's controversial response to the violence in Virginia. Here's Kocic:

Despite all political turmoil of the last two weeks, markets remain surprisingly calm. There seems to be very little risk premia in the markets, both in terms of volatility and the skew (across pretty much all developed markets). Although this might appear slightly counterintuitive, given the severity of potential implications that could emerge from such political “crisis” (if it escalates), in our opinion, this is largely due to the fact that in the near term, these developments could amount at most to inability to produce consensus, and therefore, additional stalemate and status quo.

In other words, in the absence of a complete meltdown or an obvious trigger event (like say, the resignation of Gary Cohn, for instance), we're back to deer in headlights mode - more waiting time.

Here's a bit of more technical color for those readers who are so inclined:

In equities, where rally is uninterrupted, still in full swing, situation is qualitatively the same as in rates. The Figure is for the 3M SPX options with the Current and Mar snapshots of the skew. Here, we note the additional repricing of the skew on both sides in the last 6M: a slightly more aggressive puts and less of an upside than before. However, regardless of that, the skew anticipates more benign outcome than anything we have seen in the past 5 years.

Well, sure enough, markets seemed especially bored on Tuesday and consistent with everything said above, volatility fell and stocks (SPY) rose.

In fact, the Dow had its best day since April:

Of course, this situation isn't entirely stable.

It only appears that way because of the above-mentioned dissensus.

And, on that note, I'll leave you with one last quote from Kocic:

Big changes threaten to explode not when uncertainty begins to rise, but when it is withdrawn. Imagine you have to balance a long stick on your finger. By placing it vertically on your fingertip, the stick could fall either left or right from its initial position because standing upright is unstable. However, in trying to keep the stick vertical, you instinctively (and randomly) wiggle your finger. The added randomness (noise) acts as a stabilizer of an otherwise unstable equilibrium. So long as the noise is administered carefully, the stick remains vertical, or metastable. The withdrawal of noise becomes destabilizing.

