LNG Shipping Supply-Side Update (August 2017)

Shipping often rides boom and bust cycles and much of that can be traced to the supply side.

Note: This article was originally published August 5th on Value Investor's Edge, a Seeking Alpha subscription service.

Overview

Matching up supply and demand isn't always as easy as it sounds, especially on a global playing field like maritime trade which has many participants. Often the ups and downs in this industry can be traced to supply side imbalances.

Recently several segments have been experiencing a bit of trouble brought on by an oversupply of vessels with many more still set to hit the water. This oversupply has been a main culprit behind the disequilibrium in shipping markets lately and therefore low charter rates.

LNG Shipping

Maritime trade LNG (liquid natural gas) is a crucial link in the natural gas supply chain for many nations where domestic demand outstrips available supply. These vessels transport natural gas, which has been reduced to a liquid state by cooling it to minus 162°C, achieving a volume reduction of approximately 600 to one. Upon delivery, this LNG can be stored in a liquid state until the market demands, whereupon it enters a re-gasification process.

Companies that engage in LNG transport include, but are not limited to, Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE:DLNG), Golar LNG Limited USA (NASDAQ:GLNG), Golar LNG Partners LP (NASDAQ:GMLP), GasLog Ltd (NYSE:GLOG), GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP), Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd. (NYSE:TNP), and Teekay LNG Partners L.P. (NYSE:TGP).

Background

Available LNG vessel supply has quite possibly been the most influential factor in determining shipping rates over the past several years. Over the past five years spot rates have declined approximately 75% as a glut of vessels hit the water. But a thinning orderbook coupled with robust demand for LNG vessels may lead to improving rates in the coming years.

Here we will take a look at the recent supply side growth rates, the current fleet, the orderbook, and potential demolition candidates. In addition we will compare how this stacks up against demand growth predictions. This overview should give us a better understanding of how the current market, how we arrived at this point, and what lies ahead.

Focus

For this article we will be looking at vessels over 122,000 cubic meters since they compose the vast majority of the global fleet. In fact, of the 493 LNG carriers currently on the water 448 of those are 122k cb/m or larger representing 90% of the fleet. Additionally, the companies traded above have a significant weighting in the larger classes.

Let's Review

Those familiar with my work would have seen this section before so feel free to skip ahead. For new readers here is a breakdown of how the current market came to be. But more importantly here is how shipping cycles unfold and how owners respond to these cycles and significantly influence them.

If you have the time and are new to the shipping industry I would highly recommend reviewing an article I wrote that is sort of a shipping 101 titled "Trading And Investing In Shipping Part II: Focus On The Supply Side." This article is a more in depth look at the key concept presented here.

To gain an understanding of the future one needs to understand past trends. It is only then can we gain an appreciation of how the current situation will unfold.

The first thing we need address is how the supply side functions with respect to the reactionary nature of owners regarding the current market and future projections. Keep in mind that a LNG vessel typically requires between two to three years to build.

Let's start off with two key charts.

The following chart shows the correlation between vessels hitting the water and declining rates.

Source: LC News with data from IHS

As more vessels hit the water without demand keeping pace there will be an increasing availability of vessels. As with anything greater supply (without a corresponding increase in demand) results in lower prices, which in this case is charter rates.

The next chart shows the inverse relationship between rates (lines) and vessel availability (shaded). This is an important concept that applies across all shipping markets.

Source: Awilco

In the LNG segment, the last oversupply cycle first developed around 2004, as high charter rates inspired increased ordering. Those rates remained attractive through 2006, with spikes providing some bullish sentiment in 2007, before collapsing in 2008.

Source: Golar LNG

As noted in the second and third charts, rates had been declining (right along with orders for new builds), before reaching lows in terms of both rates and utilization in 2010. But due to a lack of new build orders placed between 2008 and 2010 (a direct result of reactionary owners responding to low rates), this trend then reversed, such that the demand for LNG shipping was not being met by available vessel supply in 2011. This paved the way for charter rates together with fleet utilization to rebound the following years.

However, as owners reacted to the attractive rates by ordering more vessels, the trend reversed course yet again. Notice the crash in rates and increasing availability of vessels starting in 2013 as orders placed in 2011 began hitting the water. This situation was exacerbated by a high number of orders in 2012-2015.

So here we are attempting to point out that the supply-side cycle is often created by owners reacting to market conditions. These orders take some time to hit the water, so conditions may be different than the period in which those orders were made.

This example is designed as the first building block to understanding how the market influences owners, whose actions in turn impact the supply side. In short, the reactionary nature of ordering, coupled with the lag time associated with new builds is a large factor in determining supply-side variations.

Some may ask why owners behave in this manner. The answer is that individually, owners can be very smart, however, collectively these decisions can become harmful. An individual can look at the forecast and make decisions for their own specific company that are correct. But they do not exist in a vacuum and that's the rub. When individuals across the board start making the same decisions based on a similar macro outlook we run into problems. Many times this is what creates the boom and bust cycles in shipping.

Current Market

The low rate environment triggered by the influx of vessels remains with us today as noted in Fearnley's Week 30, 2017 Report.

Source: Fearnley's

Rates have bounced off their 2017 lows with the East even setting a new high for 2017.

On a brief side note, these rates are still below average operating expenses for the industry. However, it is important to note that under most time charters, the charterer typically pays substantially all of the vessel operating expense, which are primarily fuel and port expenses. This reduces the overall operating cost quite significantly for several companies with vessels on time charters. Spot market voyages can vary. Therefore, it is important to know the charter structure of companies and their exposure to spot vs. time charter and exactly what those contracts entail. But this article is about the supply side so let's get back to that.

Below is a snapshot of the current fleet. Notice a vast majority of the supply hit the water very recently.

Source: Data from Clarkson Research Chart by James Catlin

This chart illustrates two things.

First, the extreme degree of fleet growth over the past 12 years. Only 123 vessels on the water were built prior to 2005. Since that time 325 additional vessels have hit the water.

On a side note, what this chart doesn't show is that between 2007-2010 mega LNG ships hit the water which transported well over 200,000 cu/m. That increasing capacity per ship further altered the market. Consider that in 2006 the largest LNG vessel to hit the water had a capacity of just 154,472 cu/m, which at the time was considered a very large LNG carrier. 2007 saw ships in the 210,000 range and that trend peaked when 14 vessels of 260,000 or greater were delivered between 2008 and 2010. Meaning one delivery of a mega LNG carrier represented two average deliveries from just a few years prior. In total, 45 vessels over 200,000 cu/m were delivered between 2007 and 2010. It was at this point where a new record was set in terms of annual capacity growth for the fleet coming in at approximately 26%. So while the ship numbers tell one story, capacity growth was another major story at this time.

Second, is the number of vessels built before 1987 which represent potential demolition candidates. LNG vessels typically have a life of between 35 to 40 years. In fact, over the past three years there have only been five demolitions of 122k+ cu/m vessels with the average age being 37.4 years. Four out of five were actually 38 to 40 years old with one coming in at 31 years.

Knowing the average age leads us to conclude that only vessels built before 1980 are really near term candidates for scrapping before two IMO mandates requiring significant investment hit the books in 2019 and 2020, the BWMC and 2020 Sulfur Cap, respectively.

Source: Data from Clarkson Research Chart by James Catlin

There are currently 11 vessels built before 1980 still on the water. But once those mandates hit we may expect some accelerated scrapping and it wouldn't be a surprise to see much of that pre-1987 tonnage sent in for demolition with perhaps even a couple from the 1988-1992 age group.

But that is likely where the impact of those mandates will end since these are fairly expensive vessels in terms of initial cost and the subsequent investment needed to keep them on the water will likely be economically justifiable given another 10 years of potential life, especially if the market is entering a corrective phase (as some anticipate).

So just how will vessels hitting the water stack up against the potential for demolitions?

Currently there are 116 vessels larger than 122k cu/m on order with one 45k vessel that will be included for the sake of maintaining continuity regarding the data out of Clarksons. With 448 vessels currently on the water this represents an orderbook of approximately 26%.

The chart below shows the expected number of vessels to hit the water by year along with past deliveries to add a bit of context.

Source: Data from Clarkson Research Chart by James Catlin

Notice that we are currently right in the thick of a massive influx of deliveries that will continue to hit the market through 2019. But after that things begin to clear up rather quickly.

But this chart may be a bit too simplistic because as many might know ships have been growing in size as of late.

So let's take a look at some more telling figures to gain a little perspective on the volume hitting the water.

In 2013 there were 16 ships that hit the water with a total capacity of 2,530,410 cu/m. The average capacity came in at 158,150 cu/m. Fast forward to just four years later in 2017 and so far there have been 17 vessels that hit the water with a total capacity of 2,874,843 cu/m. In just a few short years the average capacity has grown to 169,108 cu/m. This represents an increase of approximately 7% in average capacity.

Now consider that 100 of the 117 vessels on order are 170,000 cu/m and larger, with several in the 180,000 range and even one coming in at 263,000 cu/m. Yep, that's right, another order for a mega LNG carrier has materialized and with the increasing popularity of LNG it might not be the last.

Remember, there is still plenty of time for orders to be placed over the next few months with delivery possible in 2020. So while deliveries fall off a cliff in 2020 there is still the potential that it might not remain that way.

Finally, as a reminder of just how oversupplied this market really is, as of July 3rd it was reported that 23 LNG vessels were in layup as prospects for employment remain tight.

Grim Outlook?

While this is a supply side analysis and things don't paint a rosy picture on that front, you might have noticed a couple lines already that alluded to a not so grim outlook in the medium to long run. This has to do with a few major developments in the LNG trade. Let's just take a brief moment to review some main points.

First, is the massive growth in LNG supply which is rapidly being absorbed by the global marketplace.

Source: Golar LNG June Investor Presentation

As a result of this new and stable supply, demand growth has been robust lately and with that comes increasing demand for LNG vessels.

Second, charterers have been locking in vessels before they actually hit the water.

Source: Dynagas Q1 2017 Presentation

Dynagas noted in their Q1 2017 presentation:

82% of the order book of 115 vessels has already been committed for employment; this means that there are very few new buildings that may be available to replace on average undersized and aged tonnage and to carry expected incremental LNG production.

Finally, the advent of U.S. LNG exports should be a major contributor to ton mile demand.

Source: GasLog Partners Q2 2017 Presentation

Much of the recent supply has come from Australia and considering the close proximity to East Asia, which composes approximately 73% of global demand, this trend has kept ton mile demand growth relatively low. But recently RBN Energy reported that "in June the Australian prime minister acted to curtail LNG exports next year because of gas-supply shortages affecting domestic consumers."

Additionally, the Australian government lowered its forecast for the country's fiscal 2017-18 (July-June) LNG exports by 3.8 million mt, due mainly to the later-than-expected startup of Inpex's Ichthys LNG project. Furthermore, in the U.S., on July 19, the Potential Gas Committee released its biennial analysis of recoverable gas resources in the U.S. showing that U.S. LNG exports can continue growing without causing domestic supply constraints.

The combination of these factors have led several companies to predict a vessel shortage in near future. Of course, these predictions rely on substantial demand increases to keep pace with the supply growth. So will those increases materialize? If so, how much of a shortage are we facing?

Demand Growth

Much like the LPG segment, the LNG market faces significant increases in vessel supply with limited demolition candidates. So achieving a balance rests largely on demand growth.

But in a May 2016 article I noted that many of these projections of a re-balanced market or even vessel shortages are based on supply side projections without taking the demand side into consideration. In that article I stated that "personally, I don't believe the customers will materialize as quickly as capacity over the coming few years so I can't get behind a 2017 or even 2018 prediction of equilibrium probably because I don't view it as solely a supply constraint problem." I added, "Furthermore, if supply was really constrained, LNG would probably be seeing price movement to the upside reflecting the disequilibrium, which hasn't happened."

Notice that is the case with GasLog's above projection showing a vessel shortage. This is not a demand side prediction, merely a prediction of what would be needed if supply is fully absorbed by the market.

The 18.4 mt demand side increase from 2015-2016 represents a 7.5% increase. That is a great start and I believe represents a new normal emerging in the marketplace, which is quite a shift from the previous five years of stagnant growth. But this demand growth is not keeping pace with liquefaction capacity.

In 2016, global liquefaction capacity increased by 36 mtpa. So only half of this new liquefaction capacity that was added actually made its way to LNG maritime trade. Recent delays in liquefaction projects have actually lowered 2017's total new capacity by over ten percent to approximately 30 mtpa.

Rough Projections

Previously, in the aforementioned article, using 2015 as a base, I had the market at equilibrium in late 2020 to early 2021 using 46% demand side growth for the current 30% orderbook, allowing for some newbuilding activity and demolitions. Since that calculation was made we have only seen about 16 newbuild contracts materialize which was anticipated.

However, the 7.5% growth in 2016 was slightly above what I anticipated. Even more exciting is that the potential for greater demand growth appears to be taking place and the possibility exists for an mid-2019 re-balancing given a 9% CAGR from here on out.

Of course, that 9% CAGR is much larger than the recent historical average of 6.6% from 2000-2014 which is what previous predictions were based upon. That 9% CAGR is my own estimate based on various reports including but not limited to the IEA, BP, IGU, GIIGNL, and EIA.

The key word here for that mid-2019 prediction is "balanced" which does not imply a shortage of vessels taking place before that point. This is simply because in the above chart by GasLog the implied shortage was based upon the supply side growth whereas the 9% demand side CAGR would result in an approximate 80mt difference between supply and demand.

The 2019 date comes as vessel deliveries are scheduled to dry up the following year. This means that going forward there does exist a real potential for a vessel supply shortage possibly starting in the back half of 2019.

However, I am still of the belief that the shortage will not be as pronounced as the one predicted by GasLog come 2020 unless we see demand for LNG escalate beyond 9% CAGR from 2017 through 2020. Right now it looks as though the 2020 vessel shortfall could be closer to 20-25 units rather than the 60 they projected.

Conclusion

2017 and 2018 represent peak deliveries from the latest contracting binge. But there is some good news if robust demand side predictions come to fruition. With a 9% CAGR on the demand side we should see rates stabilize and perhaps even recover a bit, at least through some of 2018. That is because the market may be hitting a sort of neutral point through 2018. 2017 deliveries represent approximately 10% fleet growth from 2016 numbers, and 2018 deliveries come in at about 10% growth of the 2017 fleet. In short, incoming vessel supply will roughly be keeping pace with potential demand increases through 2018. This leads me to believe that the bottom has been put in and we should muddle along for a while.

As vessel deliveries slow in 2019 and the demand side continues to grow we should see the market steadily begin trending toward higher rates. In fact, 2019 looks to be a pivotal year in this regard with much of that move dependent on demand growth, vessel slippage, trade route shifts, etc.

However, it wouldn't surprise me if measurable rate increases start a bit ahead of 2019 as the balancing act begins and 2017/2018 deliveries are absorbed through increasing demand. Meaning the second half of 2018 holds what I would consider the first real potential for what could be a meaningful upswing in the market. This upswing could last several years, if, and only if, owners can keep orders for newbuilds under control.

That last sentence seems to be the undoing of these forecasts lately. For example, the crude tanker segment had a very promising market beginning to emerge in late 2018 but a recent flurry of orders have called that into question. Owners attempting to position as much tonnage on the water as possible for an upcoming and widely anticipated bull market have possibly delayed or dampened the prospects for that scenario.

Finally, let's remember that this forecast is largely demand side dependent. If this anticipated growth does not materialize not only will we see re-balancing delayed but we will also see the number of vessels for available cargoes increase leading to potentially more rate pressure.

Therefore, we need to keep an eye on two major factors with regard to the LNG market; newbuild orders which can impact the market beyond 2019 and demand side growth for LNG which will dictate how fast the market re-balances given the current orderbook.

Thank you for reading, and I welcome all questions/comments. If you would like to stay up to date on my latest analysis, I invite you to follow me on Seeking Alpha (click the "Follow" button next to my profile picture at the top) as I continue to cover all aspects of maritime trade.

