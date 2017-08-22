Commodities Could Be Edging Toward A Bull Market

There is one element that will determine the probability and length of the bull commodity market.

That might be the real reason Goldman Sachs is starting to bolster its commodity unit.

It's been awhile since commodities, on the bull side of the play, got investors excited, but it appears we may be in the early stages of the return to a bull markets, as some softs are starting to show life, along with metals and palladium in particular.

The length of bull and bear commodity markets have differed over the years, but they're never just a short period of time; when they break out, it's a full break that should last for at least several years, and many times, longer.

Taking into account the supply and demand factor of each commodity, along with the category they reside in, it appears different segments are starting to rise together, which suggests it may become a flood if they continue to move in this direction.

At this time the rumblings are small, but together they could quickly ramp up into a big upward move that will catch many investors off guard if they aren't looking for it.

The commodity market has put investors to sleep over the last few years, but they need to at least awaken to the fact more than one commodity and category are showing signs of strength.

Some of the movers

On its own, palladium can't be considered representative of the overall commodity market, as it has been strong for some time. But when you add the fact copper has been rising lately, and in the last quarter there were signs of returning food inflation; albeit it was modest, it could be an early signal the commodity market is poised to move up.

Gold has also been strong, and it hasn't only been because of its safe haven status. There has been another factor that we'll get into in a moment, that also is the key element for deciding whether or not another commodity bull is around the corner.

For soft commodities, some of those that appear to have momentum in the short term at least, are coffee, sugar, cotton and orange juice.

Iron ore has also been strengthening.

Key factor going forward

How the U.S. dollar strengthens or weakens will determine whether or not commodities are giving a temporary feint, or we're in the beginning stages of a bull market.

All long-term commodity cycles include the U.S. dollar as a main catalyst, and if the dollar remains weak, it'll be the key factor in this cycle as well.

It looks like the dollar is going to shrink in value going forward, which means the overall commodity complex should rise with that tide.

China remains a secondary factor on the demand side, but commodities have risen without China in the past, they haven't without the dollar remaining weak.

If the dollar remains subdued, to me that's the signal commodities are going to gradually accelerate in momentum, and then quickly move higher. It may be the real reason why Goldman Sachs is taking steps to boost its commodity unit.

Goldman Sachs and commodities

When I first heard the news that Goldman Sachs was taking steps to improve its commodities unit, it seemed to be primarily from the weak performance in the last quarter, which was one of the worst in its history.

While I'm sure there's some merit to that, it could in fact be more related to the company's belief the commodity sector is ready to soar, and it's positioning itself to take full advantage of it.

That doesn't mean it doesn't need to improve, as it foolishly took a long position in oil, even when almost every metric confirmed the price of oil is going to remain lower for longer. It also went wrong on natural gas as well.

To me that points to either inexperience or older traders that couldn't move outside the limits of their thinking concerning the disrupted oil market. By that I mean they were making decisions based upon what worked in the past, before shale oil became a big player. So when OPEC and others agreed to the production cut, the outlook was that oil had found support. All my readers knew that wasn't the case, as I've been pointing out for the last couple of years that the disruption was far deeper than believed.

The point is there were some big mistakes made during the last quarter, and it wasn't only because the company allegedly had stopped focusing on the sector, as some in the media are reporting now.

Let's face it. Goldman Sachs, one of the largest players in commodities, isn't going to announce to the world it believes the next bull market is just around the corner.

I really believe that's why the move to bolster its commodity unit is being positioned as taking steps to improve the unit, while in reality it's highly probable it's preparing for a lot more interest in the sector, as prices in numerous categories start to show signs of inflation.

There is no doubt there are places it needs to improve within its commodities trading desk, but I don't think that's the major reason it's going to ramp up the unit.

Conclusion

I think we're going to see some sputtering and stops and starts in the near term for commodities in general, but those mentioned earlier in the article should enjoy some quick upward movement, and when accompanied by demand, and most importantly, with the ongoing weaker U.S. dollar, it appears to be setting up for another long-term cycle.

What will be interesting to me is if the U.S. dollar does something nothing else has been able to do, and that is to give oil and gas a push up that helps many companies overcome debt loads and weak margins. The stronger shale producers in particular could be on the cusp of generating strong profits if the dollar remains under pressure. That will be true with integrated companies as well.

It'll take a little time to get confirmation of heading into a bull commodity market, but I think the signs are all there. If the Federal Reserve starts to get hawkish once again, this could reverse, but it doesn't appear it has the stomach for rapid interest rate hikes.

Finally, as has been the practice of China for some time, if it believes commodity prices are going to start climbing, it'll go on another buying spree to build up inventories as it has in the past. That in turn, once it plays out, could take a lot of product off the market, creating some scarcity, which would also drive commodity prices up.

