AT&T: Analysis Of Its Recent Debt

Executive Summary

This report analyzes AT&T (T) senior unsecured 4.90%, 2037 bond. The note's $4.5 billion original issuing amount is still outstanding as of this writing. AT&T issued the 4.90% 2037 bond on July 27th, 2017 with a dated date of August 7th, 2017. The note is callable starting on February 14th, 2037, however, AT&T may choose to call the bond before the above applicable call date. If AT&T decides to call the note before the call date, AT&T will pay either 100% of the face value or the present value of the remaining interest and principal payment discounted at appropriate treasury rate plus 30 basis point—whichever of the two is greater.

Given the current market condition and Federal Reserve's signal to raise rates, I anticipate AT&T will issue a call before the applicable call date only if it makes financial sense for them to do so. 2037 is 19 years plus away from today--if the interest rate falls significantly at any period before the applicable call date, AT&T may choose to call the note and simultaneously issue a new bond to save on interest expense.

The Baa1 rating from Standard and Poor's and BBB+ rating from Moody’s communicates to potential investors that AT&T has adequate capacity to pay interest and principal although the firm is susceptible to changing economic conditions.

In my computation, I utilized August 14th, 2017 trade price of $100.036 and $10,000.00 as the face value. With these figures, I obtained a base price of $10,003.60 and accrued interest of $13.611, thus an invoice price of $10,017.21. (See Appendix A.) Additionally, I obtained a 4.897% yield-to-maturity which is the same as the bond's yield to call because the bond trade price is extremely close to the bond call price. (See Appendix B)

For comparisons purposes, I analyzed AT&T note against a similar corporate bond issued by Verizon (VZ). The analysis shows AT&T 4.90% 2037 and Verizon 5.25% 2037 bond are investment candidates to investors with moderately high-risk appetite.

Introduction

AT&T Inc. (AT&T) is an American telecommunication giant, whose history is riddled with mergers, acquisitions, and spin-off. AT&T, formerly known as SBC Communications Inc. (SBC), was formed as one of the regional subsidiaries of AT&T Corp. (ATTC)--created to hold local telephone companies. Federal government 1984 antitrust decree led to SBC spun off from ATTC, SBC became an independent publicly traded telecommunications company. SBC engaged in several M&A deals; the most significant of them all was SBC subsidiary's merger with ATTC in November 2005. The merger led SBC to change its name to AT&T Inc. we know today.

AT&T in recent time has acquired notable players in telecommunication space such as Cricket, DirecTV, Sky, and Unefon. Today, AT&T is a leading provider of communications and entertainment services in United States, Mexico, Latin America and around the globe. For financial reporting purposes, AT&T segmented its businesses into four main units: Business Solutions, Entertainment Group, Consumer Mobility and International Business Unit. See AT&T's latest annual report for detail on each segment.

With 268,000 employees as of January 31st, 2017, AT&T’s 10-K shows the company has $403,821 million in a total asset, $279,711 million in total liability and $124,110 million in total shareholder equity as of December 31st, 2016. According to market intelligence platform, CSIMarket, in 2Q17 AT&T saw Y/Y 1.69% revenue decline whereas its competitors experienced 36.04% uptick in Y/Y revenue. However, AT&T is slightly efficient in controlling cost as evident in the 2Q17 net margin of 10.08% compared to competitors 9.37% net margin. Although AT&T is effective in cost control, the company continues to lag behind its competitors in net income growth. In 2Q17, AT&T experienced 14.20% growth in net income compared to its competitors 157.60%.

Following its strategic acquisition tradition, AT&T surprised the market with the October 2016 announcement of Time Warner Cable deal, reported to worth $108.7 billion--subject to regulatory approval. According to AT&T's press release, the company intends to complete the acquisition with cash and equity. The cash portion of the transaction will come from the cash on balance sheet and new debt. As a result, AT&T issued $22.5 billion in new debt on July 27th, 2017—a unit of these bonds is the subject of this analysis.

Bond Characteristics

The $22.5 billion new debt is segmented into series, among them is 2.850% 2023 note, 3.90% 2027 note, 4.90% 2037 note and 5.30% 2058 note, etc. For more details on the bonds, see the prospectus.

AT&T issued the 4.90% 2037 corporate debenture bond on July 27th, 2017 with a dated date of August 7th, 2017. Therefore, the interest on the bond started accumulating as of August 7th, 2017. AT&T pays interest semi-annually on February 14th and August 14th--corporate bond interest payment calculation assumes 360 days in a year as opposed to the actual days in a year utilized in treasuries. Thus, AT&T will pay one-time additional seven-day interest of $9.53 (August 7th to August 13th) in addition to the interest accrued between August 14th to February 13th on February 14th, 2018. Though the bond matures on August 14th, 2037, the bond is callable at par value beginning on February 14th, 2037. The bond does not have a put right attached. Investors who purchased the bond do not have the right to force AT&T to repay the principal earlier than the stated maturity date. Given that the bond is a senior unsecured debt, no AT&T asset stipulated as collateral for the debt, but in the event of bankruptcy, holders of 4.90% 2037 bond would be paid first relative to holders of a similar but junior bond.

Standard and Poor's issued BBB+ rating on the note whereas Moody's released Baa1 rating. Both ratings convey investment grade status but also communicates to investors that the issuer has adequate capacity to pay interest and principal although the firm is susceptible to changing economic conditions. (See Appendix D). Additionally, the note does not possess any protective covenant. Protective covenant limits what the bond issuer can do while the bond is still outstanding. For instance, a limit on the amount of debt the issuer can issue in the future--this is done to protect investors' interest.

Yield and Duration

After careful analysis and computation, I determined that AT&T bond possess the following statistics (See Appendix A)

Nominal Yield: 4.90%

Nominal yield which is also known as the coupon rate determines the amount of payment delivered to the bondholders, periodically. Investor holding $10,000.00 face value AT&T bond would receive $490.00 each year as coupon payment, $245.00 semi-annually.

Current Yield/Income Yield: 4.898%

The market price of the bond changes with a fluctuation in market interest rate, the current yield is calculated by dividing the coupon payment by the actual price of the bond. At August 14th, 2017 trade price of $100.036, AT&T note has income yield of 4.898%--the one-year return on the bond. All else held constant; a higher coupon payment would mean a higher income yield and a lower capital gain.

Yield to Maturity (YTM): 4.897%

At August 14th, 2017 trade price of $100.036, AT&T note has a 4.897% YTM. The YTM is the return on the bond if the bond is held to maturity since it takes into account the present value of the future coupon payments and the present value of the principal. One critical assumption behind YTM is that all the coupon payments before maturity gets reinvested at a rate equal YTM. The inability of investors to reinvest the coupon payment at a rate equal to YTM while assuming they would get 4.897% at bond maturity creates a yield illusion.

Yield to Call (YTC)

The Yield to Call is the return on the bond for the period between the settlement date and the call date if the bond is called. As discussed in the executive summary, AT&T may choose to call the bond before the applicable call date. On the other hand, AT&T may issue a call on the relevant call date; February 14th, 2037—in that case, the bondholder would earn 4.897% return (See Appendix B).

Duration

The duration of a bond indicates how long it would take to recover the real cost of the bond. AT&T 4.90%, 2037 bond would take roughly 15.17 years for the bondholder to get back the associated true cost. Whereas, modified duration is a measure of price sensitivity to 1% change in yield (See Appendix A). Modified duration alone is not a good measure of price sensitivity when the market yield swings significantly in either direction. For this reason, we utilize a tool known as convexity correction in addition to the modified duration to provide a better measure of bond price sensitivity to changes in yield.

Sensitivity Analysis

To evaluate the sensitivity of the bond price to interest rate change we utilized the modified duration concept highlighted in the previous paragraph. AT&T bond has a modified duration of 14.80 years and convexity correction of 1.071%. Further computation indicates that AT&T bond price would rise by 15.874% if the market interest rate fall by 100 basis point and decline by 13.733% if the market interest increases by 100 basis point (See Appendix C).

Conclusion

I would recommend a buy on AT&T 4.90% 2037 bond to investors with moderately high-risk appetite. Three variables informed my recommendation: AT&T financial performance, the bond characteristics, and analysis against a similar bond issued by its peer: Verizon.

I performed the analysis against Verizon 5.25% 2037 bond with August 14th, 2017 trade price of $106.248. The original offering amount for the two notes is still outstanding as of this writing—$4.5 billion for AT&T 4.90% 2037, $3 billion for Verizon 5.25% 2037.

As the above table indicates, AT&T and Verizon notes share the same ratings, the rating conveys investment grade status, but most importantly, the ratings communicates to potential investors that the issuer has adequate capacity to pay interest and principal although the firm is susceptible to changing economic conditions. The two bonds pay interest semi-annually, AT&T will make its first payment on February 14th, 2018 whereas Verizon’s first coupon payment occurs on September 16th, 2017. Verizon does not have a set call date. However, the company may choose to call the bond on 60-30 days notice at any time during the life of the bond. If Verizon issues a call, the company will pay either 100% of the face value or present value of the remaining interest and principal payment discounted at appropriate treasury rate plus 35 basis point—whichever of the two is greater. (See bond prospectus.)

The quick ratio and current ratio (current asset/current liability) convey the same information, they indicate firm's ability to meet short-term obligations. The difference is that the quick ratio formulae exclude inventory and other illiquid assets from the current asset. I consider the quick ratio a better measure because firms may not be able to liquidate the inventory to generate the needed fund for short-term liabilities. AT&T latest quarter 0.85 quick ratio means the firm has $.085 current/liquid asset to cover each $1.00 in current debt. Verizon latest quarter 0.880 quick ratio convey the same information. The current ratios for the firms can be found in Appendix D.

AT&T in the past three years have had more equity relative to debt on its balance sheet. However, AT&T latest quarter 1.060 debt/equity ratio shows the company has a slightly higher debt to equity on its balance sheet—this is significantly better than Verizon's 4.620 debt/equity ratio. Verizon in the past three years demonstrated a desire to reduce its debt, substantially cutting its debt/equity ratio in half within a three-year period. Notwithstanding, high amount of debt relative to equity can be troublesome in unfavorable economic conditions—though it can boost the return on equity in a booming economy. For instance, Verizon has 75.510% three-year average (2014-2016) return on equity compared to AT&T's 10.117% return on equity for the same period. Untrained eyes might look at the numbers and yell: impressive, not knowing that the higher debt on Verizon's balance sheet is boosting its return on equity. Such high debt could be detrimental if the economy turns south.

Interest coverage ratio (EBIT/Interest Expense) measures how well a firm is positioned to pay its interest expense on outstanding debt. As the graph shows, Verizon is better positioned to pay its interest expense. (See appendix D).

To assess the firms' profitability, we utilize various measures; the return on asset and return on invested capital. AT&T averaged 3.080% return on asset and 6.470% return on invested in the three-year period between 2014 and 2016—compared to Verizon's 5.553% return on asset and 13.180% return on invested capital for the same period (See Appendix D).

The 2.54% yield on 20 year Treasury note as of August 18th, 2017 is lower than the yields offered by AT&T and Verizon. With this information and the analysis performed, AT&T 4.90% 2037 note and Verizon 5.25% 2037 note are good investment candidates to investors with a moderately high-risk profile.

Appendix A--Yield to Maturity. Please, note that the excel model assumed the standard 360 days in a year utilized in corporate bond computation. Therefore, the model did not incorporate August 7th to 13th in the computations, the actual days to accrue is 10 and the actual accrued interest $13.611 as opposed to 3 and $4.08, respectively, shown in Appendix A

Appendix B--Yield to First Call

Appendix C--Price Yield Curve

Appendix D--Comparable Bond

