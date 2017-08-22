Are You Ready For 2016-Style Deflation?

This inflation rollover was well telegraphed in past research. The trends in inflation will not only continue lower but at a faster pace toward the end of 2018.

This "stabilization" in inflation will not last. The next leg lower is right around the corner.

Headline inflation seemingly showed some stability this month, increasing to 1.73% from 1.65% a month prior. It's still below the 2% Federal Reserve mandate.

Overview

Starting back in March 2017, I wrote several research notes calling for a peak in inflation around April 2017, then a subsequent sharp and rapid decline in inflation through the rest of the year and into 2018. This contributed to my bullish view on bonds, specifically iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLT), as bonds tend to perform well during times of disinflation. That is exactly what has been playing out.

The two major research notes I wrote calling for the top and subsequent decline in inflation can be found in the two links below:

Since that first note where I strongly recommended bonds, TLT has performed very well with gains of over 11% annualized since that call.

Since March 31 Bonds Are Up Over 11% Annualized:

The most recent round of inflation data was released earlier this month which makes it a good time to revisit and refresh the call on inflation falling, and how that plays into my bullish stance on bonds.

Inflation Is Going Lower ... Much Lower

Inflation, measured by the CPI and published by the BLS, accelerated throughout 2016 and peaked in February 2017 at 2.80%. CPI has since been showing rapid deceleration down to 1.73% as of the last report for July.

Consumer Price Index: (BLS)

Below is the same metric, CPI, graphed on a shorter time horizon for clarity. It is easy to see the acceleration, peak, and current decline.

Consumer Price Index: (BLS)

Even core CPI or core inflation, which is CPI excluding food and gas (used to smooth volatility) is posting very sharp and rapid declines.

Core Consumer Price Index: (BLS)

Core CPI peaked around the same time as headline CPI, in January 2017 at 2.26% and has crashed to 1.70% as of this past report.

I have mentioned in past articles how this puts the Federal Reserve in a difficult position. They have constantly cited 2% inflation as their target for increasing interest rates but it is very clear that inflation is not only below 2% on headline CPI and Core CPI, but it is sharply moving in the wrong direction.

The decline in inflation will continue into 2018 as I will outline below, but what is notable is that inflation is decelerating across many categories making it appear much more broad based than many are giving credit.

Medical inflation, which was rising out of control at nearly 5%, has seen a massive drop getting cut nearly in half in one year.

Medical Care Inflation: (BLS)

If you look at the 2008 recession, that is the last time medical inflation had a decline like we are seeing today. That is a point to keep an eye on as the call for a slowdown into the end of the business cycle continues to play out.

Also, perhaps good news for some, is that rent inflation has started to decline in pace.

Rent Inflation: (BLS)

Rent inflation is something that nearly always rises as seen above. In yellow, I highlighted the previous peaks in Rent inflation which are consistent with economic tops.

Rent inflation is a good metric to watch when attempting to map business cycles. Rent nearly always increases. The only time rents decrease are when landlords are experiencing trouble renting units, likely due to a decrease in affordability, wages, or employment.

Both of those important categories are declining. This is consistent with a decrease in rent inflation and also consistent with the call for the end or top of the economic cycle.

I used two main tools to accurately predict the top and subsequent decline in inflation. I will use the same two tools to demonstrate how this was only the first leg down in inflation. The steeper leg down is right around the corner and will be an even bigger tailwind to bonds than what we have already seen that generated 11% annualized gains.

Forecasting Inflation:

(BLS)

When forecasting the direction of year over year growth it is important to look at the comparative period for the months to come. Half of the equation for year over year growth is last year's data point, a number which you have. You can then plot out these comparative periods to see if the year over year growth has the likelihood of accelerating or decelerating. If the comparative period is high then it is more difficult mathematically to post higher growth, the inverse being true for lower comparative periods.

There are many ways to plot the comparative periods for a data series, some more involved than others. Below is the year over year CPI growth rate (black line) and each bar (grey bar) represents an average growth rate of the CPI reading from that month one year ago. The CPI bar from one year ago tells you what the upcoming CPI reading will be comparing against. If last year had a low growth rate, this year's number will likely be higher. A smaller denominator increases the result of that equation as a larger denominator reduces the result of that equation.

I will outline this more closely but you can see how the inflation rate (black line) increases when the grey bars (comps) are lower and the inflation rate (black line) decreases when the grey bar (comps) are higher.

Not surprisingly, inflation peaked at the lowest comp (grey bar) noted by the dotted line.

Forecasting Inflation:

(BLS)

The red arrow pointing to the grey bar represents the most difficult "comp" or hardest growth rate to compare against. This is likely going to be the bottom reading on inflation. Note that the bar comes in January of 2018. This means inflation will continue to decline for several more months.

Below is the same graph. I broke the chart into six sections. Periods in which the CPI "comp" bars are increasing or getting harder to compare against or decreasing and therefore easier to compare against. The important distinction is getting harder or getting easier as opposed to the individual comparative bar. You'll note in this example, the year over year growth rate falls during periods of increasing comparisons and rises during periods of decreasing comparative periods.

(BLS)

We are now in a period of increasing comps (grey bars). That means that the likely scenario is to experience decreasing inflation until the comparative periods (grey bars) get easier, which will not happen until 2018, in which inflation will likely start to pick up. By the time we get to December 2017 and into 2018, based on how difficult the comparative periods get, inflation could be well below 1%. How can the Federal Reserve justify increasing rates, or reducing the balance sheet when inflation is a full 100 basis points and moving in the wrong direction from their inflation target of 2%? It makes no sense.

Using the analysis above, it is appropriate to assume inflation will continue to decrease towards the back half of the year and into 2018 given the increasing comparative periods.

This is by no means an exact forecasting tool but this is merely one example of how using the comparative periods can be used to generally forecast the trend in the inflation rate, or any data set for that matter.

To solidify the evidence for inflation's continued decline I will use one more analytical tool.

Commodities are a large driver of inflation as commodities are inputs for most goods. As commodities rise, the price of most goods must rise thus causing price inflation.

Commodity prices are recorded every day in real time while inflation data is reported with one month lag. We therefore can use current commodity prices to forecast inflation as well.

As a proxy for a "basket" of commodities I used PowerShares DB Commodity Tracking Index ETF (NYSEARCA:DBC).

The ETF is comprised of:

Source: Invesco

Below I plotted the year over year price return of DBC and the year over year CPI growth rate. I plotted the year over year price return of DBC with a two month lead to account for the real time prices when comparing to a monthly data series reported with a one month lag and the correlation is very strong and predictive at 90%.

Forecasting Inflation:

(BLS, YCharts)

When using "correlations" across two data series, we are attempting to forecast the direction of the move, not the magnitude. The black line above (inflation) and the red line (DBC price year over year) are highly correlated in terms of direction of movement.

I want to emphasize this point because this analysis shows that the next month may show a tick up in inflation before declining again. All this shows is that the next move in inflation may be slightly up, it does not mean that the black line will reach the height of the red line in the chart above, all it means is that since the red line went up, the black line should move in the same direction. This analysis shows next month's inflation may tick up in August and then continue to drop the following months as the comparative period analysis above shows.

Forecasting Inflation:

(BLS)

Circling back to the Fed for a moment, the issue becomes clear as they are continuing to talk about raising interest rates and reducing the balance sheet right as inflation is about to experience its sharpest decline in years. If the Fed does in fact tighten policy by increasing interest rates or reducing the balance sheet, they will have the tightest monetary policy at a time that inflation will be decelerating rapidly, perpetuating dis-inflation and the risks that come along deflationary periods.

To understand the risks of deflation, we have to look no further than the beginning of 2016 when the Federal Reserve raised interest rates into crashing inflation.

How To Prepare For 2016 Style Deflation

Since March, given the prediction I made on decreasing inflation, I strongly advocated staying away from the Energy sector and all investments strongly linked to inflation.

This call has proved beneficial as the Energy sector, expressed by the Energy Select Sector SPDR ETF (NYSEARCA:XLE) has shown a massive under performance from the rest of the stock market.

Stay Away From Energy:

Avoiding energy stocks was a major part of posting positive performance this year as energy stocks is the only S&P 500 sector that is down in 2017.

Not only is it down, year to date, XLE is down -17% vs. +10% for the S&P 500.

Staying away from energy was a great call and the real pain in that sector is just beginning. As stated in the inflation forecast above, deflation will pick up towards the end of 2017 and into 2018, this will cause massive pain in the energy sector and a main reason I initiated a short position on Junk Bonds (JNK) this month. I discussed this in a previous article, "The Slowdown Is Happening."

There is much pain to be felt in both high yield bonds and energy stocks. The good news is that since we have the ability to forecast trends in inflation fairly accurately, we will likely purchase high yield blue chip Energy stocks 20%-30% cheaper than today's price when inflation bottoms.

The short in JNK will allow us to profit from the coming carnage in the energy space as deflation picks up steam and then as we forecast inflation's reversal in the beginning of 2018, we will hope to outperform by purchasing these beaten down assets.

A quick look back in history will show what pain can be felt in the energy space if the Fed does raise interest rates into declining inflation. In December 2015, when the Federal Reserve raised rates, inflation was only 0.65%. The outcome can be similar if the Fed raises rates at the end of 2017 with inflation below 1% like the models above indicate it might.

In 3 Months, Energy & Junk Bonds Crashed After Rate Hikes:

For those who are scared of treasury bonds due to rate hikes or balance sheet reduction, history also shows that when the Fed tightens monetary policy (ends QE, raises rates, etc.) bond yields fall or TLT rises.

When the Fed eases monetary policy (Red bars in graph below), bond yields rise or TLT falls.

The following chart shows periods of QE and the 10-year bond:

Bond Yields After Rate Hikes:

Based on the forecast of falling inflation to come in the back half of the year, long bonds (TLT) and short the energy space either through XLE or junk bonds ((NYSEARCA:JNK)) will likely prove profitable over the next 6 months despite what the Federal Reserve does.

As I demonstrated, the positions should be profitable either way, but although counter-intuitive, if the Fed does raise interest rates, this should cause the position to produce much more explosive gains similar to the events in early 2016 shown above.

Takeaway

Long TLT and defensive assets that perform well during deflation.

Avoid XLF, SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Exploration & Production ETF (NYSEARCA:XOP), JNK, iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG), and SPDR S&P Metals and Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME) -- inflation-linked sectors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TLT, SPY, MUB, IEF, GLD, SLV.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Short JNK.