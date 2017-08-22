Cineplex Correcting

Cineplex (OTCPK:CPXGF) started its fall as expected, which we discussed in our previous article. At the time, the investment thesis was simple. Cineplex was too richly valued and the movie lineup was at the peak of the cycle in 2015-16. The company had a shaky finish at the end of 2016, but the market did not mind paying up more than 25x adjusted FCF. In the most recent Q2 results, the company continued its struggle. Canadian investors finally woke up and initiated a sell-off. At $40CAD, the stock still looks expensive. There may be more downside risks ahead.

Government policies major headwind for Cineplex, which is likely exhausting its only trick

Ontario and Alberta are in the process of raising minimum wages to $15 over the next two years. Cineplex hires mostly young, entry-level employees. As such, the new wages will have an adverse impact on company's bottom line. Furthermore, I believe this is the beginning of a political trend. Other provinces are likely to follow Ontario's lead and increase their minimum wage as well. I think we will see raising inflation across all expenses beyond labor. If minimum wage policies fail to close the wealth gap as intended by the government, we will see much harsher and unpredictable political and business environments.

With the expenses going up, the key question is can Cineplex pass on the additional costs to its customers? Cineplex's pay per patron and concession per patron are at all-time highs $10.50 and $7, respectively, in Q2 vs. $9.55 and $5.65, respectively, in 2016. This represents 8% increase in ticket price in less than a year. Cineplex is probably the best at leveraging its monopolistic market position.

In the most recent quarter, higher ticket price kept Cineplex revenue growing even with declining attendance. I don't think this will last long. Even industry leaders such as Cineplex have to face the reality of supply and demand. At some point, movie lovers will attend movies less frequently or stop going at all together when the ticket is too expensive.

I think we are close to that inflection point. In fact, we are probably there. Summer is usually a boon season for cinemas and Cineplex is especially promotional this year. It is offering movie gift card packages such as the one below:

That is a great deal -- a $30 gift card with one free admission, free popcorn, and free upgrades and points. Deals like this are good for customers but bad for investors. The first half of 2017 is shaping up to be a bad year for Cineplex's operating margin. The trend is likely continue.

Diversification has its risks

Cineplex's continuous emphasis on diversification is a way for the Management to divert its investors. My preference as an investor is to buy a very specialized company. When a company steps outside of its comfort zone, I believe the risks increase, not decrease. I would feel more comfortable if Cineplex puts its money in movie theaters rather than e-sports gaming or other high-end entertainment venues. These capital intensive projects carry above average risks due to significant initial investment and future financial commitment to real estate and other obligations. Cineplex's high trading multiple tells me that investors believe all the current investments are risk-less, sure winners. I believe a downward revision in its trading multiple is warranted before Cineplex proves itself.

Dividend is not as safe as you may think

Dividend payout ratio is creeping up. Cineplex has a historical payout ratio of 60%-65%. Things are about to change very rapidly. Year to date adjusted FCF declined by 10%. I think it is reasonable to assume the 2017 fiscal year will decline in a range of 10%-20%. Below are my estimates under such scenarios:

Please note, adjusted FCF is issued by the company and excludes all expansion capital spending. Actual FCF tends to be lower. Also, 2017 figures do not include the negative impacts of rising minimum wages mentioned earlier. An increase in minimum wages will be rolled out in Ontario next year and probably last many years with adaption from other provinces. This recent sell-off is most likely triggered by dividend funds that have to sell above specific payout ratio.

Conclusion

I think investors have to recognize Cineplex is a dividend stock similar to REITs and many large-cap stocks. It doesn't have the growth qualities and should not be valued as such. The stock market is finally waking up to this reality. Without major successes in these expensive entertainment complexes, Cineplex's trading multiple is likely to shrink and normalize at a reasonable level.

Disclosure: I am/we are short OTCPK:CPXGF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.