Lowe's: Dividend Builder

Lowe’s Companies Inc. (LOW) are set to release their second quarter earnings before the bell on Wednesday. Home Depot (HD) reported better than expected Q2 results last week, and subsequently saw their stock drop 3% the next trading day. Home Depot beat on both the top and bottom line when compared to analysts’ expectations, margins increased, and management increased their 2017 guidance, and yet their stock still fell. What does this mean for Lowe’s earnings?

Year to Date Performance

Lowe’s has been on a bit of a roller coaster in 2017 with the stock gaining 5.7% year to date at the time of this article. The stock hit its 52-week high of $86.25 in May, but quickly retreated after the announcement by Sears Holdings (SHLD) stating they would start selling their Kenmore appliances through Amazon (AMZN). Since this announcement by Sears, Lowe’s stock has dropped nearly 10% to date, based on fears that the Amazon is attempting to enter the home improvement sector.

Source: MarketWatch

The “Amazon Effect” as it relates to the home improvement sector is a little overblown in my opinion. I do not envision, and maybe I am wrong, a consumer ordering their 2x4s on Amazon anytime in the near future. Hey, maybe Amazon is perfecting their flying drones that will deliver these 2x4s to you in the future, but who knows. Do I think Amazon will affect some appliance sales at the home improvement retailers? In short, yes - but overall I do not think the Kenmore brand alone can disrupt sales much. According to the J.D. Power 2016 Kitchen Appliance Satisfaction Study, Samsung took home six awards and LG took home two awards, while Kenmore was not mentioned in any of the 11 segments.

Q2 2017 Earnings Preview

In Q1 2017, the company saw revenue increase 10.7% to $16.9 billion and comparable store sales increase 1.9% globally, 2% in the U.S. In Q2 2017, analysts expect the following:

Revenue: $19.5B (7% growth)

EPS: $1.61 (17.5% growth)

When comparing these expectations to Home Depot’s recent Q2 earnings, HD saw revenue grow 6.2% and EPS increase 14.2%. Lowe’s management believes revenue will increase 5%, with 3.5% related to same store sales growth, 1.5% related to recent acquisitions made in the past 12 months, and the remainder due to the addition of 35 new stores.

A Dividend Aristocrat

Lowe’s has consistently increased their dividend for 55 consecutive years now, placing them in the prestigious Dividend Aristocrat list, which tracks S&P 500 constituents that have increased their dividend payout for 25-plus years. Currently, Lowe’s pays a quarterly dividend of $0.41 per share, or 2.2% yield. The company has a current payout ratio of only 35%, which shows just how much growth potential the dividend has. The dividend has a five-year growth rate over 20% per year. Free cash flow per share has been rising 19% on average over the past five years. Based on the increasing free cash flow, low payout ratio, and rising earnings, this dividend aristocrat should continue to build that dividend for years to come.

Time to Buy?

The stock currently trades at a P/E ratio of 23.5x at the time of this article and forward P/E of only 16.3x. Over the past five years, the stock has traded for an average P/E of 21.2x, which suggests the stock is currently slightly overvalued when looking at the past five years. Looking at the stock from a price/FCF perspective, LOW currently trades at 14.23x, compared to a three-year average of 15.41x. This suggests the stock is undervalued as it currently stands. Lastly, I would like to look at the current stock price at a price/EBITDA metric. Currently, the stock is trading at a price/EBITDA of 8.82x compared to the three-year average of 9.19, suggesting the stock is undervalued at current metrics. All metrics noted above are using diluted weighted average shares.

Summary

The soft Q1 earnings results coupled with the Sears and Amazon deal announced in May has made Lowe’s investors skeptical of future earnings. Q2 results will be a big quarter for the big box home improvement store as they will face Amazon questions for the first time and investors will be curious if they adjust full-year guidance at all. Analysts expect Lowe’s stock to reach $88 in the next 12 months, which represents 17.7% upside from current levels. In my opinion, I still feel like the Lowe’s story is still a positive one as the company continues to grow same-store sales both organically and through acquisitions, the dividend growth has a lot of potential for patient investors, and management is focused on improving efficiency metrics. I will be accumulating shares if a sell off ensues after earnings.