The Road Ahead For TherapeuticsMD

The content of the FDA advice letter on August 10 came as a surprise due to the FDA suggesting a process that was not the traditional re-submission process. The FDA wanted to conduct a more comprehensive review of the data by the Women Health Initiative (WHI) (Source: Breast cancer, endometrial cancer, and cardiovascular events in participants who used vaginal estrogen in the Women's Health Initiative Observational Study), thus giving a meeting date of November 3 for their final decision of the pathway forward of TX-004HR. So, I held another call with David DeLucia from Investor Relations to clarify what exactly is the path forward.

Significance of the WHI study

1) The study looked at over 3,000 patients that have been using vaginal estrogen for a median duration of two years with a median follow-up period of 7.2 years. Being a larger and longer trial, the data from this safety provides a more conclusive evidence on the safety profile of vaginal estrogen than a 52-week study or post marketing study. This can potentially lead to an approval without a 52-week study and Phase 4 post marketing study.

2) The study provided a comprehensive look at a larger range of risk factors than previous studies. The study concluded that for the overall cohort studied, the risks of invasive breast cancer, death, stroke, colorectal cancer, endometrial cancer, and venous thromboembolism were similar among vaginal estrogen users and non-users. Additionally, the risk of coronary heart disease and hip fracture was lower among vaginal estrogen users and non-users. The compelling results serve to re-emphasize the strong safety profile of vaginal estrogen and that it is 'unscientific' to include a black box label for this product class. This can potentially pave the way for approval without a black box label.

3) This time period of the study (1993-2010) implied that the vaginal estrogen products used include: Estrace Cream, Premarin Cream, Estring, and Vagifem 25 mcg (the 10 mcg was only introduced in mid-2010). The estrogen dose of these products thus ranges from 25 mcg (Vagifem) to 312.5 mcg (Premarin cream). These doses were about equivalent or up to 12.5 times higher than the highest dose of TX-004HR at 25 mcg. This implies the 25 mcg dose may potentially remain as part of the overall TX-004HR product line-up.

TherapeuticsMD (NYSEMKT:TXMD) does not know what the comprehensive review of the WHI entails but suggests that the FDA might be looking at the raw individual patient data. I concur with the company and feel that this is what the FDA is currently doing. My hypothesis is the FDA is most likely looking at a subset of patients using the different types of vaginal estrogen products to avoid a Simpson's paradox scenario. Based on the other long-term large-scale study of vaginal estrogen, a Simpson's paradox with a different conclusion for the sub-group seems unlikely (Source: Vaginal estradiol use and the risk for cardiovascular mortality , Breast cancer risk in postmenopausal women using estrogen-only therapy and Endometrial safety of ultra-low-dose Vagifem 10 microgram in postmenopausal women with vaginal atrophy).

Overall, the WHI study is a big positive going forward, with its long-term large-scale trial design, it will most likely be able to address the FDA's safety concerns without requiring a 52-week study. The market does not seem to be fully pricing in this implication, with most of the price gains from the initial press release of the publication lost within the following two days of trading.

What will happen in the November 3 meeting?

As the FDA has adopted an accommodative attitude by taking the time to review the new data, the company is optimistic of a positive outcome in the November 3 meeting. This meeting will be a critical catalyst for the company going forward. These are the potential scenarios that the company foresees:

Scenario 1: Base Case

The company remains conservative and expects the FDA to guide for a resubmission, inclusive of all the initial proposed changes: black box label, removal of 25 mcg dose, and post marketing study. The company expects a resubmission within a couple of weeks after the meeting and a class 1 resubmission categorization for a final approval within two months, around early January 2018. Expect a moderate price increase should the base case pan out.

Scenario 2: Bull Case

The company believes with the study, the FDA might potentially not require one or more of the following proposed changes: black box label, removal of 25 mcg dose, and post marketing study. Even if the FDA does not require any of the changes, a resubmission is still necessary as part of the official process to address the CRL. The company expects a resubmission within a couple of weeks after the meeting and a class 1 resubmission categorization for a final approval within two months, around early January 2018. Expect a significant price increase should this bull case pan out. The upside will be dependent on the number of proposed changes left out for resubmission with no black box label having the most significant impact.

Scenario 3: Bear Case

There are two potential bear case scenarios: 1) the FDA insists on a 52-week study and 2) the FDA categorizes the resubmission as a Class 2 resubmission. For the first scenario, the company will go for the dispute resolution pathway. This will entail a time frame of two weeks to prepare the dispute resolution package, 30 days to arrange a meeting with ODE III and 30 more days for the final decision. So, approval will be delayed to late January/early February 2018. Expect a significant price drop if this scenario pans out. However, the company feels this scenario is unlikely based on the FDA's current accommodative attitude in reviewing the new data.

For the second scenario, the company will be helpless and has to wait out the full six months. So, approval will be delayed until early May 2018. This is the most bearish scenario and implies nearly a year delay for TX-004HR's approval. Expect a very significant price drop if this scenario pans out. However, the company feels this is unlikely as the FDA will have taken over five months since the initial data submission to review the new safety data, thus will not require a long review process for the final approval.

Path to launch of TX-004HR

Before the CRL was received, the company had been engaging in payer discussion, hiring the first tranche of sales representatives, starting a disease awareness campaign, and reaching out to incremental OB-GYN. Currently, the company is still reaching out to more OB-GYN but has reduced overall marketing spend till final resubmission.

The typical time frame from approval to launch is around 4 to 6 months. With the initial payer work being done, the company is optimistic of launching the product at the shorter end of the time frame, implying a launch as soon as early May 2018.

The company believes that low dose vaginal estrogen is the standard of care for vulvar and vaginal atrophy (VVA). Coupled with estrogen being an FDA controlled drug, it has a good chance of getting a much higher coverage and preferred status versus the recently launched Intrarosa (the active ingredient is prasterone that can be bought over-the-counter).

Updates for TX-001HR

The company has arranged a pre-NDA meeting at the end of the month to ensure there will not be a repeat of the CRL incident for TX-004HR. As the trial set up and CRM process is similar to TX-004HR, coupled with having a 52-week study as per FDA guidance, the company is confident that the meeting will be a non-event and expects an NDA submission in Q4 2017. From there, it will be a standard 10 months review process with approval expected around Q3 2018 and launch by late Q4 2018/early Q1 2019. The approval and launch timeline remains intact and can be said to be more certain with the additional precaution of a pre-NDA meeting.

Cash burn going forward

The company expects the cash burn going forward for the second half to be roughly in line with the first half at ~$35 million. This is in spite of the end of phase 3 trials as expenses have shifted from R&D to sales and marketing. TX-004HR is expected to launch by early January 2018, so the company feels it is unstrategic to cut down on the sales personnel now to reduce cash burn. The company has taken steps in the form of a slowdown in the overall marketing effort in an attempt to control costs. The drop in sales and marketing costs from $7.7 million in Q1 2017 to $5.7 million in Q2 2017 is indicative of the management's attempt to rein in expenses before the launch of TX-004HR.

With the current cash reserves of $96.5 million and a projected cash burn of $35 million for the next half, the company will be left with around $61 million by the time TX-004HR is approved. The company has suggested other avenues for cash like ex-U.S. partnerships and debt markets. However, partnership agreements do not seem likely till final product approval and the company has traditionally avoided taking on debt. Thus, I expect the company to announce a secondary offering to raise capital.

The projected $61 million cash reserve has traditionally been a signal of potential capital raise based on past cash reserve data before a secondary offering: $51.4 million reported as of December 31, 2014, before an offering announced on February 10, 2015, $67.2 million reported as of June 30, 2015, before an offering announced on July 9, 2015, and $64.7 million reported as of December 31, 2015, before an offering announced on 5 January 2016. Based on this historical trend of secondary offerings, I expect a capital raise in January or February 2018.

However, investors should not take this as a negative. The company has a track record of raising capital after a significant catalyst plays out (5 January 2016 offering was done after the announcement of positive phase 3 for TX-004HR). So, I expect the upcoming offering will be timed after significant price increase from catalysts like the FDA's go ahead for a resubmission and the final approval of TX-004HR, thus limiting the dilution of the shareholdings of current investors. Though this implies that a strategy of selling when the significant catalysts play out is preferred over a buy and hold strategy, as the stock price tends to fall when a capital raise is announced.

Conclusion

Overall, November 3 is the important date that investors should mark their calendar. From now till the meeting, I expect prices to be influenced by the general market movement. TXMD remains a great buy at its current price level of ~$6 with its attractive product offerings that are poised to capture significant market share in the hormone therapy market. But do sell when the key catalysts play out as a secondary offering is very likely to be announced shortly after.

Disclosure: I am/we are long TXMD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.