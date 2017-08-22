Tractor Supply Presents A Great Buying Opportunity - If Higher Growth Rates Return

Tractor Supply (TSCO) has reached a crossroads. Since the company started reporting slower revenue and profit growth, the value of the stock has fallen from almost $97/share in June 2016 to a recent low of approximately $50/share. However, Tractor Supply Co. still retains strong margins, low debt levels, and a price/earnings (P/E) ratio now below that of the average retailer. The manner in which the company addresses future growth will be critical to returning revenues, earnings, and ultimately, the equity itself to a high-growth trajectory.

In the world of niche retailing, Tractor Supply Co. stands out for expanding into and prospering in areas that are often declining in population. The rural lifestyle retailer operates over 1,600 stores in 49 states. Most stores operate in rural areas and the outskirts of metropolitan areas. The stores provide supplies, equipment, clothing, and other products for recreational farmers and small businesses. Tractor Supply also remains in a unique competitive position. Given the unique variety of products and the fact that Amazon’s (AMZN) one-hour delivery strategy is not being deployed in rural areas, Tractor Supply has no direct competitors in many respects.

This competitive advantage has helped bring about strong numbers on many financial metrics. Cash flow remains positive on an annual basis, and while the company has taken on a modest amount of long-term debt over the last two years, the latest quarterly debt/equity ratio remains below 0.33, a manageable level for most companies. And due to the decline in the stock price, the current P/E ratio has fallen to 16.53, its lowest P/E ratio since 2009 and well below the average retail stock P/E ratio of 26.26. Also, one additional benefit to investors is the company’s annual dividend of $1.08. This represents a dividend yield of 1.86%, only modestly below the average S&P 500 dividend yield of 2.00%. So even if the stock remains in its current range for a time, investors will gain a return on investment that vastly exceeds the average 0.26% return on a 12-month CD.

However, even though the stock looks to be a wise investment, revenue and earnings growth, once averaging high single digits or low double digits on an annual basis, remains a concern. Slowing revenue and profit growth triggered a 17% stock price decline in one day in September 2016, beginning a downward stock price trend that continued well into 2017. While results for the second quarter of 2017 were in line with revenue estimates, net profits were reported at $1.25/share, $0.02 below consensus. Net income was $3.27/share for fiscal 2016, and only modest income growth is predicted for 2017. One likely concern that receives little attention is the uncertainty surrounding how and where high growth can continue. In 2016, the company acquired Petsense, a pet supplies dealer acquired by Tractor Supply that currently consists of over 150 stores. The 2016 Annual Report claimed the “long-term” goal was to operate 2,500 Tractor Supply Stores and 1,000 Petsense stores, presumably all in the United States. One should assume the company wanted Petsense to be the growth driver in the near term, but the market has not reacted favorably to the Petsense acquisition. Although investors have trusted the success of the growth strategy with Tractor Supply stores, with over 1,600 U.S. locations, fears of market saturation are a concern. In addition, the company has expressed no inclination to expand internationally, not even into Canada. With a similar culture, a move into Canada could neutralize saturation concerns for the near term.

So while Tractor Supply Co. provides a unique opportunity to buy into a retail niche at a low cost, concerns about how the company can return to high growth rates remain. The company has built and maintained a strong moat on many products needed in the rural markets it serves, and metrics such as the P/E ratio, cash flow, and debt levels remain favorable. Revenue and profit growth remain a concern. However, if Petsense can show itself to be a company growth driver, or if the proven Tractor Supply growth model is applied to the Canadian market, investors could look back at today’s price as a fortuitous entry point.

