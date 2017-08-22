Allergan Q2/2017: Be Aware Of The Uncertainty On Restasis

Despite a compelling valuation, I don’t see any rush to jump in the name before having some clarity on the future outlook for Restasis.

On 3rd August 2017, Allergan (NYSE: AGN) reported better-than-expected Q2 2017 results, driven by a solid performance from the key growth drivers of the aesthetics franchise.

The stock has underperformed by 10% since these results because I believe that the market has been concerned about a potential generics competition on Restasis in 2018 or 2019.

Q2 2017 results

Allergan reported Q2 2017 sales of $4B, 1.5% above consensus expectations, driven by a solid performance in the Aesthetic franchise, thanks to Botox, Fillers and CoolSculpting.

Non-GAAP Performance Net Income Per Share of $4.02 was 2.5% higher than consensus, mainly driven by a higher-than-expected Gross Margin.

FY 17 guidance has been updated:

Product sales guidance has been upgraded to $15.85-16.05B to reflect a delayed impact of generics competition on Namenda XR from Q3/2017 to 2018.

EPS guidance has been upgraded to $16.05-16.45 from $15.85-16.35, mainly driven by a better-than-expected Gross Margin.

Main takeaways from the quarter

The corporate signals from the Q2 2017 results have been positive. In details, I think there are few key positive elements in Allergan's Q2/2017 results, which should reassure investors:

The performance of the key growth drivers of the Aesthetics franchise has been really strong. Botox sales were $816M, 3% above consensus, driven by a strong demand in both the cosmetic and the therapeutic spaces, while Fillers sales were $263M, up 17% YoY, driven by 7% organic growth in U.S. and 30% ex U.S. In addition to the strong performance of the legacy aesthetics drivers, Allergan reported strong results also for the recently acquired businesses of LifeCell (8% organic growth in Q2/2017) and Zeltiq (up 40% YoY). This performance will reassure investors because it does imply that the recent acquisitions of LifeCell and Zeltiq have contributed to further accelerate the growth momentum in this key area for Allergan.

Source: Allergan's Q2/2017 Results Presentation

Related to Restasis, sales were $353M, 3% below consensus, but it was negatively impacted by $35M of destocking. The management seems still upbeat about the litigation with generics companies about this key drug and it remains confident to be able to settle with further companies over the coming months. As discussed by the company during its Q2/2017 Conference Call, Allergan is still open to negotiations with its opponents:

On RESTASIS, since the last earnings call, a couple of things. First, we have a trial that is beginning in Texas on the 28th of August. We have an IPR hearing that has been adjusted to September 13. All of the discovery in the matter has been completed, and the case is pretty well set now as we move toward both of these proceedings. We continue to feel strong about our position. Having said that, we continue to be open to settlement discussions. And, as you've seen, we have settled with at least three of the filers, and we continue to be open, because certainty is better than the uncertainty that comes with litigation under the IPR process.”

Source: Allergan’s Q2/2017 Conference Call

Thus, as summarized by the following slide, in Q2/2017 Allergan achieved a good sales performance in the majority of the therapeutic areas in which it operates.

Source: Allergan's Q2/2017 Results Presentation

Scenario Analysis

I have run few analyses to assess how much would be the EPS and NPV impacts from a “doom scenario” in which Allergan’s sales for Restasis will face generics competition in 2018 or 2019, in addition to a fierce competition on Estrace Cream in 2018 and beyond.

As a reminder, Allergan has patent protection for Restasis via six patents lasting to 2024, but these have been challenged in two ways:

Court litigation with bench trial set on August 28, 2017, with a likely resolution that will require at least one year.

IPR litigation, after the PTAB instituted Mylan's IPR against all six Restasis patents last month, with a decision expected by Q4/2017, and another year for the likely appeal.

I have run two different scenarios to assess the potential downgrade on consensus EPS for an earlier-than-expected generics competition on Restasis:

Scenario 1: Allergan will face generics competition on Restasis in mid-2018, before IPR litigation appeal on late 2018, in addition to aggressive erosion on Estrace Cream. Consensus should be downgraded by up to 10% for 2019 and 2020 in this scenario.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

Scenario 2: Allergan will face generics competition on Restasis in mid-2019, after IPR litigation appeal on late 2018, in addition to aggressive erosion on Estrace Cream, partly compensated by an authorized generic launched by Allergan. Consensus should be downgraded by 5% for 2019 and 8% in 2020 in this scenario.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

These 2 analyses could be helpful in understanding why the market seems concerned about the outcome of the litigation on Restasis because consensus expectations are factoring a best case scenario for Allergan, ignoring a potential negative outcome for the company from these litigations.

On the other hand, it’s worth noting that an earlier-than-expected genericization for Restasis has a more muted impact on Allergan’s NPV valuation.

Source: My Own Valuation Model

The main takeaway from this analysis is that the NPV impact is only -$7, or about -3% of the valuation. Thus, even assuming that Allergan will lose all its sales for Restasis in 2018, there will be a negligible impact on long-term valuation.

It's worth noting that I have assumed a WACC of 7.9% and a Long-Term Growth Rate of -0% in this analysis.

Multiples Comparison

Allergan has traded historically at 14.6x NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which was at discount compared to the diversified spec pharma group. Today, it is trading at a discount to five years' average historical P/E on an absolute and relative basis, as shown by the following analysis.

In particular, the stock is trading at 12.9 NTM (next twelve months) P/E, which is at an 11% discount to its historical P/E valuation, while it's also trading at a 43% discount vs. peers.

Source: Allergan's current vs. five-year average P/E (absolute analysis) - Bloomberg

Source: Allergan's current vs. five-year average P/E & EV/EBITDA (relative analysis vs. Big Pharma peers) – Bloomberg

Conclusion

The key investor takeaway is that the corporate signals have been positive, with some positive messages related to the most important growth drivers. With the stock trading at discount to 5 years' average historical P/E, I believe that the current stock price could offer a compelling entry point for a patient long-term investor, but I don’t see any rush to jump in the name before having more clarity on the future outcome for Restasis.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Not investment advice