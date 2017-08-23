CEF Arbitrage: Preferred Fund Edition

A decent pair trade idea for market participants who wish to take a more conservative approach.

We have identified two highly correlated funds from the same sponsor which present us with a ~2% deviation.

Increased volatility has been causing mispricings in the closed-end fund segment of the market.

Introduction

As you may have noticed, we have once again turned towards CEF arbitrage trades, while probably a majority of people actively involved in this segment prefer speculative directional plays right now. Our reasoning behind this is that increased volatility is causing many such potential setups to develop, and we are still reluctant to believe that we can forecast where the market will go from here. Therefore, applying the right analysis and remaining relatively conservative is our preferred approach.

The Funds

The closed-end funds we will briefly explore are very similar in many ways and even have the same fund sponsor - Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. In fact, the portfolio manager of both is the same as well. The only major difference from this point of view is the inception date of the funds. But let us take a deeper look into each of them and see what else we find.

DFP - Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE: DFP)

The fund's inception date is 5/24/2013, and its investment objective is to seek total return by investing in a portfolio of preferred and other income-producing securities.

Before we cover its recent pricing and portfolio, it is important to note that it underwent a distribution cut of 3.1%.

Now let us see how it has been priced recently relative to Net Asset Value:

Source: CEFConnect.com

Over the last one year, the fund has seldom seen the Discount narrow that much.

Source: Barchart.com - DFP Daily Chart (1 year)

Let us see what is hiding behind the strong performance YTD by taking a look at the portfolio in terms of composition and credit rating respectively.

Source: The fund sponsor's website.

DFP seems to be heavily invested in Banking/Insurance - a total of 83.14%, according to this data.

Source: The fund sponsor's website.

And having gone through most of the preferred stocks from these two sectors a bunch of times, we are not surprised by the prevailing Credit Ratings in the portfolio.

Now let us take a look at the other fund of interest and see whether we can spot any major differences.

PFO - Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE: PFO)

Established back in 1992, the fund's investment objective is to seek current income and capital preservation through investment in preferred securities and other income-producing securities.

What makes the Fund unusual, however, is the use of strategies which are expected to result in the Fund's income increasing as long-term interest rates rise significantly, while being relatively resistant to declines in long-term interest rates.|



Source: The fund sponsor's website.

We took a look at the portfolio and noticed some LIBOR-dependant preferred stocks, but such examination is surely beyond the scope of this article. Charts and numbers will tell us the real story here.

But before we turn our attention towards them, let us remind you that PFO took a hit from a very recent dividend cut of 5.5%, which you will also notice has had an impact on the fund's pricing:

Source: CEFConnect.com

It is easy to take note of the rare occasions on which the Premium narrows or turns into a Discount.

Source: Barchart.com - PFO Daily Chart (1 year)

While DFP and PFO have been priced differently by the market over time, the examination of the latter's portfolio later highlights how similar they are. And later on, we will look for statistical proof.

Source: The fund sponsor's website.

Almost the same breakdown in terms of industries and credit quality as the previous fund, with the only difference surely being the holdings themselves, which we will not examine one by one. Our focus will remain on a slightly bigger picture by comparing the two funds.

The Pair Trade

What is particularly good in this setup is the fact that these two funds have the same fund sponsor and, as shown so far, have similar portfolios. But these claims have little value for us if it turns out that DFP and PFO are not correlated, so let us take a look at different time frames:

Source: Author's software

Evidently there is long-term correlation between the funds' portfolios and it has weakened only recently, which is dismissive at this point, unless it persists over a longer period of observations.

Having the "same" Net Asset Value in terms of movement is one of the cornerstones to a successful pair trade, therefore we can proceed to the market prices of the funds and look for a divergence to take advantage of:

Source: Author's software

Interestingly, the correlation between the market prices themselves is somewhat on and off, but as you can see, it has emerged over the shortest time period we have captured.

And here is a closer look at the Standard Deviation chart from above, so you can get a better idea of the current divergence:

Source: Author's software

The Trade

I believe we have provided sufficient evidence to confirm that PFO and DFP are eligible for a pair trade whenever there is a divergence in their market prices and the relationship between the NAVs remains untouched.

As for the trade itself, we are establishing the following positions:

Long PFO

Short DFP (49 shares for every 100 of PFO)

It is not going to make us rich, but represents a great opportunity for relatively safe profits from a highly correlated pair.

Conclusion

While the opportunity presented is nothing incredible, in the current environment these types of trades are what can keep you above the water without waiting for the market to pick a direction. Moreover, such deviations become frequent as volatility ramps up and suddenly there are a lot of arbitrage opportunities and too few people around to pounce on them.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PFO.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am/we are short DFP.