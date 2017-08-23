4.25% Yield And Growing: Get Paid To Rebuild America

Skanska has completed many impressive projects and has over 100 years of demonstrated experience. I believe the industry has tailwinds and Skanska is a company you want to partner with.

You don’t have to go far these days to notice the abysmal shape of America’s infrastructure. I drove north to Woodbridge, Virginia, last weekend to visit my in-laws from Richmond. What should be an 85-mile straight shot taking a bit over an hour took over 2 hours on the way up. It’s a congested area and a weekend so I expected some moderate slowing. But the way home on Sunday took over 3 hours. I-95 was red (traffic map). Route 1 was red. And my face was red - with anger.

Roads aren’t the only project requiring immediate attention in the United States. The American Society of Civil Engineers gives America an infrastructure score of D+. Former Secretary of Transportation Ray LaHood said, “You could go to any major city in America and see roads, and bridges, and infrastructure that needs to be fixed today. They need to be fixed today.” President Trump signaled that infrastructure is a key component of his presidency and both political parties recognize this is a non-partisan issue.

Take a peek at the funding gap for public infrastructure alone:

Political willpower may not be commensurate with the exigent concerns, but infrastructure companies are powering forward with one project at time. Dividend investors may want to grab a piece of the action.

Enter Skanska: Right Place, Right Time

Investors seeking to capitalize on fixing our ailing infrastructure should consider Skanska, which has just recently dropped to a fair valuation (more on this later). Skanska (OTCPK:SKBSY) is a multinational construction and development company based in Sweden founded in 1887. Skanska focuses on construction, residential and commercial property development and infrastructure projects. Business projects include: airports, bridges, homes, hospitals, offices, power plants, railways, roads, schools and tunnels. Notable projects include: redevelopment at LaGuardia Airport, The World Trade Center hub, Brooklyn Bridge rehabilitation, London power tunnels, and “The Big Dig” in Boston to name just a few.

Skanska has broad geographic diversity and continues to secure important jobs today. Current projects are breaking ground in major metropolitan areas like Los Angeles, Florida, Boston, and New York in the United States. Current international projects are found in popular areas like London, Helsinki, and Oslo. The second quarter was strong for the company with 14 contracts signed. In June, Skanska signed a build contract worth $1.26B with Empire State Development Corporation. In the third quarter, Skanska signed 5 additional contracts in Europe. Order bookings for the third quarter are already near 4B SEK with a month and a half remaining.

Dividend seeking investors will be happy to find that Skanska yields 4.25%. It trades OTC as an ADR under ticker symbol SKBSY. Long-term holders are rewarded with growing dividend payments (below). Skanska occasionally pays an extra dividend to juice the returns further. I would not be surprised to see another special payment in the next couple years as EPS increased from 11.96 to 15.89 Swedish Krona (SEK) and the order backlog in construction rose to all time-high of nearly 200B SEK (also pictured below).

Why Invest Today?

With a P/E below 15 and a low price to book based on its peer group, Skanska is currently fairly valued (see below). Skanska also trounces the capital goods industry average by a wide margin in yield. Quite simply, you cannot obtain these type of dividend payments from most other industrial stocks. And for those concerned about safety, SEB Group rates the debt as investment grade. Other fundamentals look strong as well.

Skanska has hit a variety of goals in the current 5-year strategic plan through 2020. Two of the accomplished goals include greater than 18% return on equity (28.3%), and a return on capital over 10% (18.4%). Skanska also benefits from a variety of funding options which provide ample liquidity for the short and long-term.

Skanska is in the midst of a steep selloff falling over 19% from its high of $25.89 USD to a low of $20.87 today:

The price decline on the Stockholm stock exchange is even more dramatic where it has sold off 25% since February:

Conclusion

It’s no surprise that America’s infrastructure is deteriorating. State and local spending is at a 30-year low:

State funding is almost 30% predicated on federal funds. Thankfully, the President is expected to release a $1T infrastructure initiative for highway, rail, energy and other projects. Even if that number is sliced in half, it will be a boon to infrastructure firms who are waiting in the wings to bid on various projects. Now is an opportune time to capitalize on maintenance and development.

Skanska recently raised its dividend 10% to 8.25 SEK from 7.5. That does not always translate to raises in American dollars since SKBSY is an ADR and is subject to fluctuations in the value of the Krona. However, over a long enough holding period, these fluctuations have just as large a chance as boosting returns as diminishing. Additionally, investors will pay a withholding tax on their dividends of 30%. At today’s price of $21.95 that translates to a 3% net withholding yield (and growing) excluding any special payouts. With over a century of experience and demonstrated performance, I believe Skanska is well-positioned to offer dividend investors a generous share of our nation’s infrastructure profits in the coming decades. The tailwinds for the entire industry are enormous. I believe that below $22 is a good opportunity to begin building a stake in the company.

