Delcath: One Way Or No Way

Nasdaq says it is going to delist Delcath Systems unless it requests a hearing before the Nasdaq Hearings Panel in a timely fashion.

Delcath Systems (NASDAQ:DCTH) says that at the hearing the company will present its plan to show compliance with the continued listing rule, as well as request an extension of the time within which to do so. Of course, the plan will include the reverse split and raising of capital. Following this announcement, the stock plunged about 30% to around $0.10 in after-hours trading. The absence of share dilution prior to the reverse split creates a short-term buying opportunity.

Now What?

In June, shareholders voted "No" to the reverse split. Now the company is once again approaching its shareholders for approval of the split. This time, the company has valid reasons - it has received notification of failure to satisfy a continued listing rule (non-compliance of minimum stockholders' equity requirement & non-compliance of minimum bid price requirement). Delcath says that it must raise additional capital to continue to fund its operations; it does not have any more authorized shares from which to raise more capital. To issue more shares and regain Nasdaq compliance, the reverse split appears to be the company’s only exit strategy.

There is a possibility it could perform the reverse split at the ratio of 1-for-50 - this will bring down the share count from 500 million to 10 million, and if the stock closes at $0.10, the post-split share price would be $5 (=$0.10 x 50). Given more than 20% institutional ownership and previous reverse split attempts, the reverse split will most likely go through this time. After the reverse split, I expect the stock will be extremely volatile because of share dilution and reduced share count.

The proposed reverse split of our common shares will reduce the shares outstanding and provide us with the flexibility to raise equity capital and support our important clinical trials and our commercial efforts in Europe. Effecting the reverse stock split will also allow Delcath to remain in compliance with NASDAQ Capital Market exchange stock listing requirements, which provides liquidity and other important benefits to the Company and its investors. It is important to note that the floor price for the Convertible Note will adjust with the effected reverse stock split ratio to a minimum of $1.00. We believe this should serve to support the stock price following a split and reduce future potential dilution related to the convertible note.

In terms of convertible notes payable, Delcath Systems issues common shares as principal payments. From January 2017 to July 2017, the company issued 442 million shares (massive share dilution) to reduce $21.3 million in principal. This situation made the stock fall 90%, from $1 to $0.10.

Source: Q2 2017 Earnings Report

Conclusion

Once the reverse split is approved by shareholders, the company will regain Nasdaq compliance. Upcoming catalysts will involve responses from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Source: Clinicaltrials.gov

After the reverse split, I expect the stock may continue to fall due to share dilution. My recommendation therefore remains that DCTH may present a good short-term buying option.

