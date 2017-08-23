Crude Oil: Signs Of Demand Picking Up And Another Move Higher

The long-term charts show a bullish break in momentum for the first time this year and should push oil higher if economic growth improves in Q3.

Crude oil demand should have bullish fundamentals behind it in the coming weeks.

U.S. economic growth is expected to be 3.8% for Q3 according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.

Crude oil inventories fell last week for the ninth week out of the last ten.

In my last two articles, I analyzed how the demand for oil has been picking up despite crude being in a bearish trend. The growing demand for oil story driven by an economic backdrop of higher economic growth and falling inventory levels continues to build up steam. Just last week, rig counts fell by the most since January after rising the prior week. Although crude is still technically in a bearish trend, we'll analyze some additional signs that demand could be firming up.

The roller coaster ride in crude oil prices has impacted investors who are long crude via The United States Oil ETF, LP (USO), the Vanguard Energy ETF (VDE) and stocks like Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), Devon Energy Corporation (DVN), Chevron Corporation (CVX), and ConocoPhillips (COP) to name a few.

Crude oil inventory weekly declines:

Last week, the EIA reported that inventories fell -8.9M for the week ending August 11th and now makes nine out of ten weeks of inventory declines since the 1.7M decline for the week ending on June 9th.

The table below shows the declines in inventory levels over the past ten weeks. The only week out of the past ten where oil inventories were higher was a 100K jump during the week of June 23rd.

The consistent weekly drops in inventories show a firming demand in crude oil and may create a floor for crude oil prices preventing another strong bearish move from taking hold.

Data from EIA or U.S. Energy Information Administration. Graph by Chris B. Murphy.

Signs of crude oil demand picking up in the second half of 2017:

Economic data:

The Federal Reserve is telling us that the U.S. economy could grow at a much faster clip. The GDPNow forecast model from The Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta currently stands at 3.8% for Q3, which I believe is very bullish since it shows that the Fed is expecting higher GDP growth in the coming weeks.

China growth was 6.9% in Q2 and beat out expectations for the quarter. As a result, it looks like China will surpass its annual target of 6.5% growth.

Crude Oil Charts:

In my Aug. 1st article, we saw on the daily chart that crude broke the trend line connecting the highs of the recent downtrend. This was an early indicator of a bullish signal for crude.

The daily RSI indicator showed a momentum break higher (breaking the green line) and is further confluence that the bullish move in oil had solid flows or push behind it.

The current weekly chart for crude oil:

We can see the bullish move represented by the engulfing green weekly candle circled on the chart. If you're new to candles, each candle represents one week's worth of price action.

Crude oil came up against the pink trend line connecting the weekly highs from the downtrend and fell back. In short, it came up to $50.40 and sold off.

Although crude has broken the daily chart's trend line, it has yet to break the longer-term trend line on the weekly chart. However, I believe that break of the weekly is likely given the fundamentals behind oil. It can sometimes take a little longer for that trend to play out on the weekly chart.

If you notice the last four weeks of selling, the bearish moves have been weak and choppy with wicks beneath each of the red candles. This type of price action indicates that sellers have tried to pull down the price of oil only to have buyers rush in and push it back up.

In short, it translates to four weeks where buying interest has been persistent keeping oil propped up, perhaps on the back of stronger demand for crude.

RSI or Relative Strength Index is a great momentum indicator, and we can see that momentum has broken the trend line (pink line at the bottom of chart) connecting the highs in the bearish downtrend for crude. A break of this magnitude on the weekly chart is a strong bullish signal.

RSI has since pulled back, but this is normal following a trend line break.

Although the price of crude has not gotten back to previous levels, of $50.45, the weekly RSI break shows momentum is building and typically signifies that more investors are initiating long positions.

I believe the weekly break of the RSI momentum indicator signifies another move higher in crude perhaps retesting the $53 to $55 levels.

With the bullish break of both the daily trend line and the weekly RSI trend line, followed by choppy selling in recent weeks, the market is signaling that there's a higher probability of a strong bullish move in the coming weeks.

If you follow my articles on Seeking Alpha, you know that I've written many times that the charts don't drive the price, but rather fundamentals drive the charts.

Levels to watch on the daily chart:

Having said that, the fundamentals for global economic growth are building, and that growth could translate into oil breaking key price levels. These levels are the result of traders placing buy and sell orders around the trend lines to either go long or short or to trigger a stop-loss order or take-profit order.

On the chart below are a few of the key levels in price or where some of the buy and sell orders may be located.

On a bullish break of $49.50, there's likely to be buy orders in that area and should push oil higher to retest the $50.50 level.

On a bullish break of $50.50, look for a much stronger move with more volatility and we could easily see oil push higher and retest $53.50 and possibly touch the $55 level.

A break of $46.30 would be bearish and would likely lead to investors unwinding long positions to wait for positive fundamental developments. As a result, we might see the $45.43 low on July 24th get retested.

We're likely to see increased volatility at the key levels highlighted above and especially since the bullish levels also coincide with the touch points of the green trend line connecting the highs in crude prices during the downtrend.

Going forward:

Watch for any revisions to Q2 GDP growth and the release of Q3 GDP.

A good indicator for the market's expectations for growth in the U.S. economy, watch the 10-year Treasury yield. We need to see the 10-year get back above 2.4% for investors to feel optimistic about growth in the coming months. A higher 10-year yield signals an expectation of an increase in economic growth and that bodes well for crude oil.

Of course, watching OPEC, oil inventory levels, and rig counts will be important the coming weeks.

With economic growth picking up steam in the U.S. and China, falling inventory levels for crude for nine out of the last ten weeks, momentum building in the long-term charts, following the earlier bullish breaks on the daily chart, crude oil looks poised for another break higher. Once we begin to see more evidence of the move, I'll follow up with another article to see if we can determine how high crude may go or if the fundamentals have changed for the negative.

Good luck out there.

