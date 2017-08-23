Why Now Might Be The Time To Lighten Up On Risk

Gold and other safe-haven assets are rising in the face of this market action, and make for attractive investments in the current market.

Although markets have pushed towards record highs in 2017, it is an ominous sign that high-beta names have been relatively flat to down on the year. The chart below is of PowerShares S&P 500 High Beta ETF (SPHB). High-beta weakness signals that the market is being driven by only a handful of large-cap technology names, as well as low-beta stocks that outperform during periods of weakness.

Moreover, debt markets have also been in a cautious mood this year. High yield credit spreads have traded in a flat range, mirroring the movement of the high-beta index. All the while, gold prices have rallied higher, and are now on the verge of an upside breakout.

Additionally, other safe-haven assets are strengthening, signaling it may be wise to reduce risk in your portfolio as market volatility could soon pick up.

SPHB’s top holdings are: Freeport-McMoRan (FCX), Arconic (RNC), NRG Energy (NRG), United Rental(URI), and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD). After rallying higher following the election of President Trump, high-beta stocks have lagged the market the last few months. Considering the fund is made up of sectors that are tied to economic growth and a steepening yield curve, such as financials, industrials, and energy, the lack of underlying economic strength has hurt their performance.

Although equity markets have still been able to trend higher, this lack of high-beta leadership weighed on upward momentum.

Additionally, much like high-beta equities, credit spreads have widened in 2017 due to more cautious risk appetite among bond investors. The chart below is of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK) over iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (IEF). When the indicator rises, it signals lower rated credit is outperforming, and thus investors are more risk seeking. And conversely, the indicator declines when investors sell high yield, and reduce risk in their bond portfolio.

Bond investors have reduced risk this year as slower economic growth and falling energy prices brought about fear that high risk borrowers may have difficulty servicing their debt in the future.



The lack of policy reform has weighed on economic growth forecasts, with the Federal Reserve now projecting weaker than expected GDP growth over the next few years. Moreover, declining energy prices have weighed on highly indebted oil and gas producers. Although supply/demand dynamics are ultimately leading to energy weakness, the weakness will nonetheless affect energy company stock prices, which should weigh on broader equity indexes.

While credit spreads widen and high-beta stocks pullback, gold is showing strength. The chart below is of SPDR Gold Trust (GLD). Gold has made higher lows over the last few years, and is now on the verge of breaking above its key $1,300 level.

Investors are beginning to build positions in gold as interest rates expectations fall, and equity market valuations trade at stretched levels. There are a number of risks creeping into the market, and thus investors are preparing accordingly.

In equity markets, investors are adding to more defensive names, such as in the utility or consumer staples sectors. The sectors tend to outperform during times of broader market weakness, and when equity market volatility spikes.

Additionally, in bond markets, investors are shifting portfolios into more defensive holdings as well, such as Treasury bonds, while selling lower quality junk bonds.

Taking your cue from the market and building a more defensive portfolio may be the best way to tactically allocate in the current market environment. Owning gold is also a way to reduce risk, and diversify the portfolio. There are warning signs developing in both equity and bonds markets, and it is best to position now, and avoid chasing safe-haven assets after declines have already taken place.



