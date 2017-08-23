Sempra Vs. Warren Buffett: Oncor Gets A New Buyer

What Happened

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) made an offer to acquire Oncor, a Texas-based "wires & pipes" utility company, for $9.45 billion of cash plus the assumption of $9.35 billion of debt. This offer is superior to Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Energy's (BRK.A, BRK.B) offer of $9.0 billion.

Oncor went bankrupt in 2014 after racking up over $40 billion in debt and seeing energy prices plummet. The portion of the company that Sempra is acquiring is not exposed to energy prices or even energy use. It's just the simple "wires & pipes" that are the bridge between energy suppliers and customers.

Oncor Overview

Oncor operates the largest electricity distribution and transmission system in Texas and the 6th largest in the nation, according to the company website.

It made $425 million of Net Income in the twelve months ended June 30, 2017, and $427 million in the prior twelve-month period.

According to the most recent State of Texas regulatory filing, Oncor had $10.83 billion of net plant in service as of 12/31/2015. The allowed return on equity was 10.14% with a 40% equity layer. Thus, the Net Income allowed by the regulator was $439 million - give or take - and before cost cutting and other ways regulated utilities can earn more than the "theoretical" allowance. This "Allowed Net Income" isn't too far off from what the company has earned in the last few years.

Sempra Overview

Sempra Energy is a diversified energy company with a focus on regulated and contracted earnings. The current earnings mix is shown below from the company's 2017 Analyst Day presentation:

A big issue for many Sempra investors and analysts has been the company's non-regulated, non-USA earnings profile. As you can see, the green wedge that appears in the 2021 pie chart is pretty sizeable. While it represents earnings with 20+ year contracts, it's not "regulated", and thus makes some investors queasy. Adding Oncor will increase the U.S. Utilities portion of the earnings mix by roughly 50% (Sempra's Utility Rate Base is ~$19 billion in 2021, versus Oncor's ~$11 billion shown above). Therefore, Sempra's earnings from regulated U.S. utilities will remain at about 2017 levels into the future.

SDG&E and SoCalGas: These wedges are Sempra's California regulated utilities. SDG&E is the gas & electric utility in San Diego and the surrounding areas. SoCalGas provides natural gas service for most of the southern half of California.

Renewables: Sempra owns a portfolio of wind and solar assets with long-term contracts across the US.

LNG & Midstream: This represents Sempra's ownership of the Cameron LNG Facility. The facility has long-term, fixed-price contracts that provide stable revenues regardless of how much the facility is used. Very much like a utility.

Sempra Mexico: This is Sempra's ownership of IEnova, a publicly traded company in Mexico that owns pipelines in Mexico.

South American Utilities: Sempra owns utilities in Peru and Chile. They earn high returns and have high growth, but many investors see them as a distraction due to foreign exchange and repatriation issues.

Valuation

A very vanilla, low-growth regulated utility is Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED). ED trades at ~19x P/E. Since Sempra is growing much faster (10%/year versus 2-3%/year), let's give the company a 3x P/E premium. Guidance for 2018 EPS has a midpoint of $5.55. This means our end of 2017 price target for SRE is $122.10. It closed at $118.40 on 8/21, and this means the stock should provide a 3% return through year-end.

Great Earnings Mix, Great Growth, A Great Stock to Own

With the acquisition of Oncor, Sempra remains a company with a majority of earnings from regulated U.S. Utilities in jurisdictions with strong potential growth. The other pieces are individually small and can be thought of as growth kickers and options to raise capital, if needed. These characteristics make SRE a great stock to own.

Add in a reasonable valuation - not cheap, but not rich - and the company's 10% growth targets with laser focus on regulated and contracted earnings, and it's tough to see a scenario where owning SRE results in less wealth 5-10 years down the line.

