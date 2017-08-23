Retirement Strategy: I Bumped Into A Pretty Decent Retirement Income Opportunity

Before I get into the cool little stock I think is pretty good for a small allocation in a well-diversified portfolio, I want to make it clear that Seeking Alpha is NOT giving me any bonus to write this piece. Maybe I'll get a cookie if they like it.

I usually read about 50 SA articles each day to get some ideas for investing, as well as for writing articles. Just the other day I was lucky enough to get a free look at this PRO article about a high-yielding healthcare REIT, Community Healthcare Trust (CHCT), which I was not familiar with. First, let me say that of all the pay-for services that SA offers, I feel that the PRO program is the best stock picking program around. It is not a cheap service, but believe me, some of the picks found in these private articles have done very, very well. Actually, I have written 9 PRO articles myself and I have a pretty decent batting average on some of them.

If you like to take a flyer on mostly uncovered stocks, check out the PRO program to see if it's to your liking. That being said, the service is more for growth investors and traders, I believe, but the one I happened to bump into (it was a top trending piece, so I clicked on it) gave some really solid reasons to consider CHCT as a new position in my own portfolio, as well as the model Team Alpha Retirement Portfolio. In my simple way, I am going to give you my reasons for being attracted to this stock.

Community Healthcare Trust Looks Like A Pretty Good Addition To A Dividend Growth Portfolio

I have a well-balanced portfolio and some cash to invest, and since most of my dividend aristocrats are fully valued with full allocations, fitting a very "new" little REIT with an allocation of no more than 2-4% seems to make sense to me, and here is why:

The current dividend yield is 6.40%.

The company has zero short-term debt and not much debt at all!

Being that the stock is only about 2 years old, at first blush it might look overvalued. Looking at the website and the business it is in tells me that this just might be a REIT to make some money on. Not just in dividends, but even for some growth! From the website:

We intend to continue to grow our portfolio of healthcare properties primarily through acquisitions of non-Urban healthcare facilities that provide stable revenue growth and predictable long-term cash flows. We generally focus on individual acquisition opportunities of $10 million or less in off-market or lightly marketed transactions and do not intend to participate in competitive bidding or auctions of properties. We believe that there are abundant opportunities to acquire attractive healthcare properties in our target markets either from third-party owners of existing healthcare facilities or directly with healthcare providers through sale-leaseback transactions. We believe there is significantly less competition for these Non-Urban assets from existing REITs and institutional buyers than for comparable assets in urban areas, thereby increasing the potential for attractive risk-adjusted returns. Furthermore, we may acquire healthcare properties on a non-cash basis in a tax efficient manner through the issuance of OP units as consideration for the transaction.

For retired folks the immediate yield is very appealing at 6.4%, and the share price is still reasonable in my view.

The insider buying has been more than impressive, and that is how its management will be paid. No salaries, just stock. That fact has not stopped open market purchases by management. Take a look at this, taken from the PRO article, but from the latest corporate proxy:

Our unique compensation approach since our initial public offering (the “IPO”), has been and continues to be that all Named Executive Officers take 100% of all compensation - salary, bonus and long-term incentive - in stock with long-term vesting and significant risk of forfeiture. Our stockholders have told us they highly value our approach.

So this is what insiders have been doing:

If management is buying shares, and getting paid in stock, then they have a vested interest in seeing that not only are dividends paid, but the share price rises. It aligns with the interests of the average investor (me) perfectly!

There are no doubts that if there is any sector that will continue to thrive and grow, it's healthcare. Rather than jump into some of the already popular REITs that play in this market, I like the idea that this newer company is seeking non-Urban facilities to grow its business. Actually it IS this company's business! Take a look at this company filing for a list of its properties that are currently owned - all smaller secondary and tertiary markets that service tons of folks outside of the big cities. To me this seems like a much more conservative approach to this business. Even though this is a higher-risk investment, I like that the company itself is conservative.

The diversity of its holdings is compelling to me as well:

Even the "sand boxes" (the States) they play in is compelling:

There ARE risks with this stock of course, and taking the information from the PRO article will explain it better than I can:

The biggest risk today is execution. Management has tons of dry powder with virtually no debt but has to go out and diligence appropriate properties and negotiate reasonable terms. Rate risk could be a problem, but when purchasing assets at 9-11%, it is far less risky than buying MOBs at sub 5.5% cap rates. At 3.5% on the ten year (US Treasury) from 2.25% today, the impact to CHCT would be relatively minor. But the REIT space could suffer a bit as rents are usually deemed to grow less than CPI. There was some noise with the company’s last quarter too, which illustrates how a small company can have costs crop up in unusual ways. One tenant filed for Chapter 11. The impact if rent goes to zero is quite small, only 4c/share in annual FFO. ISS proxy costs impacted FFO by another penny. Operating cost reimbursements also got reconciled in Q2, pushing expenses up temporarily.

Taking the risks into consideration, as well as the fact that this is a small cap, very new REIT, my opinion is that this is NOT a stock to trade, but to HOLD and reap the benefits of a great dividend, as well as the potential for share price appreciation.

CHCT has virtually no debt, trades at 12.5x forward FFO figures, and continues to buy niche suburban properties at attractive 9-11% cap rates. At $25 per share today, I expect CHCT will trade to 15-18x forward FFO figures of $2 per share within 12-18 months. That would offer investors potential upside of 50% in that time frame.

I would agree with the author's assessment, and quite frankly, TARP also needs a kick in the pants for more income. The only problem is that the model portfolio has no cash to speak of.

The model portfolio now currently consists of the following stocks: Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), AT&T (NYSE:T), Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG), Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Main Street Capital (NYSE:MAIN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Con Edison (NYSE:ED), Altria (NYSE:MO), Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (NYSE:JFR), Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO), Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), Ford (NYSE:F), and Bank of America (NYSE:BAC).

I would consider trimming at least one position, like XOM, which has been giving me heartburn, to redeploy the cash into a risk allocation of CHCT. I would not sell the entire position, just enough to fund a purchase for a 4% allocation, or about 700 shares to add roughly $1,100 in annual income:

700 x $1.57= $1,099.

That would take the annual income of the model TARP over about $17k in annual income without too much of a headache.

The Bottom Line

All in all, the PRO article I had a chance to view led me to do my own research on CHCT, and I like the investment for myself personally, as well as for TARP. That being said, as usual I am looking for YOUR feedback before I do anything in TARP!

On the other hand, I will be opening a position in this stock within the next few days in my personal portfolio.

I would LOVE to read your thoughts on this, and don't forget to check out the PRO program if you are so inclined!

Not To Bore You, But...

Knowledge is power, and many folks shy away from the investing world because that very world makes it more confusing each and every day in an effort to sell you something: stock picks, technical strategies, books, videos, subscriptions with "secret ideas," gadgets, and even snake oil.

My promise to you is that my work here will remain free to all of my followers, with the hope of giving to you some of the things that took years for me to learn myself. That being said, let me reach out to you with my usual ending:

