Nvidia: 3Q17 Looks Promosing

Nvidia’s (NVDA) stock price decline was largely due to lackluster growth in the data center. According to the company, this was because 2Q17 was a transition quarter. The CEO< has stated that customers are clamoring for Volta and that it is fully ramped. Additionally, there is reason to believe that Volta will have a higher ASP than its predecessors going. If we combine this with the fact that expectations have now come materially down, we could realistically expect a favorable upward movement when the company reports 3Q17 earnings.

Nvidia reported a spectacular quarter. The company beat on revenue and EPS and gave a stronger than expected guidance to boot. Many readers were questioning the negative stock price movement. After all, what was there not to like? Well, the truth is that Nvidia is priced for such stellar results. On top of that, the company reported disappointing data center revenue growth. Wall Street did not care that this was the result of transitioning to Volta, rather than an underlying fundamental problem. When I wrote my earnings prediction on NVDA I anticipated that the company would produce an earnings beat, but given the valuation, I found it likely that the stock price would move downwards anyway:

Many analysts were excited about the data center growth. While the growth is seriously impressive, it is unlikely that it could drive growth to a level that would result in a 27x EBITDA multiple. Assuming that Nvidia does indeed report $0.93 EPS per share, we can work out what the 3Q18 guidance has to be to support this price level. The first half of the year will generate $1.79 in EPS or $1,038 in net income. Keep in mind that EBITDA is not the same as net income (EBITDA is almost always higher). EBITDA would need to come in at roughly $3.5 billion to create momentum around the stock. For Nvidia to create at least the perception of a 26-27 multiple, it would need to guide 3Q18 EPS at $1.67. Clearly, this seems out of reach.”

Data center underwhelms

While guidance was better than expected by analysts, it was not enough to support the valuation.



Most, if not all, had to do with the data center segment. Some that follow NVDA compare the company to AMD. Those that truly understand NVDA know that that comparison, at least for now, is completely off base and irrelevant. Nvidia has been a bet on AI for much of 2016, which is why investors and analysts are so focused on the data center segment. So what was wrong with the data center segment? Well, the growth was not as exceptional as it had been previously. Obviously, this did not go unnoticed and prompted an analyst to ask:

On the clarification side, we have seen several quarters where your data center business grew very strongly on a sequential basis. This time the growth was somewhat more modest, and I was wondering if there is a little more color around that.”



To which the CEO responded:

So first of all, Q2 was a transition quarter for our data center. I thought we did great. We almost tripled year over year, and we ramped Volta into volume production. And because Volta was so much better than our last generation processor – Volta is 100 times faster than Kepler, 100 times faster than Kepler just four years ago, and Kepler was already 10 times faster than CPUs. And so Volta was such a giant leap when we announced it in GTC right at the beginning of the quarter. I thought the team did fantastically transitioning the customer base to Volta, and now Volta is in high-volume production."

Now the takeaway is that NVDA was ramping up Volta production. This was a transition quarter. In other words, while the recently reported data center revenues do not support a valuation of $180, it is not a long-term issue. NVDA’s fundamentals are clearly very strong and as the transition is complete, the company will likely start reporting growth levels that support a valuation of around $180.

Volta set for success with high demand and ASP

The company has entered into multiple partnerships. For example, Baidu will be using Volta to optimize its cloud. According to Jen-Hsun Huang, Volta is fully ramped up and “customers are clamoring for it.” It would seem that 3Q17 is set to be a spectacular quarter for shareholders because investors are currently very disappointed in the data center segment and not much is expected (relative to previous expectations). If we look at the share price, it almost seems like the market is treating the transition quarter as a fundamental problem. However, that is obviously not the case and the CEO is expecting Volta to be “very, very successful.”



Another thing to note is that Volta will probably have a higher ASP. One Volta in a data center will save several hundred thousand dollars. Of course, this is according to the CEO so we should assume that this a very optimistic assessment. Nonetheless, manufacturing a Volta costs several hundred to close to $1,000, also according to the CEO. This “several hundred to close to $1,000” excludes all the R&D costs that went in to creating the product. In any case, there seems to be ample room for a higher ASP and the CEO expects the “pricing to be quite favorable” for Volta.

Ending on a positive note

I continue to be very bullish on NVDA in the long term as a company. It is one of the most innovative companies out there and this sell-off, while expected, is simply temporary and not justified when looking at the long-term company prospects. This is evident in the fact that some of the lost gains have already been recouped. On a positive note, this dampens expectations going into the third quarter. If we consider that the company is now transitioned, we might be looking at a nice upwards earnings surprise in 3Q17. Of course, it is currently far too early to estimate 3Q17. I have laid out my long-term bullish thesis on Nvidia in one of my previous article, which you can read here. As the report was almost 2,000 words in length, I won’t be repeating all of it. My core thesis was simple. Nvidia is at the forefront of AI and will enjoy considerable growth because of it. I projected revenue growth rates for each of the company’s segments and used these projections in my DCF model, which I have reproduced below. As stated above, I will not be rehashing all of my inputs here as you can simply visit the article by clicking the link above. I have, however, reproduced the model below.

At the time, my price target was $137 a share, which is in contrast with my current $180. This is because I was being very conservative regarding the growth of other segments. For example, I applied a 15% growth rate to the gaming segment while the segment just reported a 52% year-over-year growth and at the time had reported a 49% year-over-year growth. My data center revenue growth was pegged at 62.5%.



This is in line with the expected industry growth. However, this is in stark contrast with the triple-digit growth rate the segment continues to report. Additionally, I have also produced a report dissecting Citi Group’s blue sky $300 a share scenario, which you can read here. For the record, “blue sky” is a quote from the analyst.

Conclusion

The negative sentiment combined with strong fundamentals is setting the share price up for a nice upward adjustment post 3Q17. As rationale takes over sentiment, we might even see the stock move upwards sometime before the company actually reports the 3Q17 numbers.

