This Bull Is Getting Old, So Where Is The Value? - Revisited

With the bull market in Year 9, are any of the 28 stocks still good values?

Led by BA, V and NSC, most of the companies have performed superbly in the 15 months since.

My wife and I had planned to drive from our suburban Charlotte home to Columbia, S.C., the self-proclaimed "Total Solar Eclipse Capital of the East Coast." But two forecasts for Monday - one involving cloudy skies and the other involving horrible traffic jams - made us decide to pass.

As it turns out, Columbia had clear skies and offered a spectacular view of the celestial event of the decade. It was a bummer to have missed out, but the traffic was bad; what normally is a 3-hour round trip for us would have taken about twice that long.

In Charlotte, we didn't see a total eclipse. Still, the moon covered some 98% of the sun, and it was pretty awesome. Here's a photo of me, chilling out in the neighbor's pool, decked out in those stylish eclipse glasses.

As an eclipse-viewer, I was shooting for perfection. Stuff happens, however, so I settled for a merely outstanding experience. As an investor, I also go for perfection - I want to pick the perfect stock at the perfect price as I build a perfect Dividend Growth Investing portfolio. But as a realist, I am happy to "settle" for great companies that perform consistently well.

Those thoughts led me to revisit the collaborative project that 11 Seeking Alpha colleagues undertook about 15 months ago. Under the backdrop of a bull market then in its 8th year - and constant warnings of an imminent correction or crash - I asked the panelists to answer one question:

What three high-quality companies would you recommend to a value-conscious Dividend Growth investor right now?

Each of the 11 Where Is The Value? (WITV) panelists made her and his selections, and I wrote a series of articles with the results. Part 1 and Part 2 featured their picks (and I offered my trio in Part 3). The panelists were SA contributors Adam Aloisi, Ian Bezek, Chowder, David Crosetti, Dividend House, Dividend Sleuth, Eric Landis, RoseNose, ScottU and Brad Thomas, as well as frequent commenter "Christine."

Previous collaborations, resulting in the Dividend Growth 50 in 2014 and The No. 1 Stock series in 2015, didn't focus on valuation. On the other hand, the 2016 WITV effort was all about valuation, as the panelists chose companies they believed had "plenty of room to run."

So how did these 11 sharp stock-pickers do? Well, they weren't perfect, but so far, the results have been pretty darn impressive:

COMPANY PRICE 5/27/16 PRICE 8/21/17 $1,000= GAIN DG *Boeing (BA) $129.22 $235.68 $1,894 89.4% 30.3% *Apple (AAPL) $100.33 $157.21 $1,603 60.3% 10.5% Norfolk Southern (NSC) $84.00 $117.67 $1,442 44.2% 3.4% WestRock (WRK) $39.78 $54.33 $1,419 41.9% 6.7% Ameriprise (NYSE:AMP) $101.52 $137.46 $1,402 40.2% 10.7% Texas Instruments (TXN) $61.02 $79.89 $1,351 35.1% 31.6% Washington Trust Bancorp (WASH) $38.56 $49.85 $1,346 34.8% 5.6%^ Visa (V) $79.66 $103.22 $1,308 30.8% 17.9% Diageo (DEO) $110.55 $132.83 $1,254 25.4% 3.1% 3M (MMM) $168.89 $204.55 $1,242 24.2% 5.9% *Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) $113.60 $133.45 $1,212 21.2% 5.0% Hershey (HSY) $92.60 $107.61 $1,189 18.9% 6.1% AbbVie (ABBV) $62.71 $70.70 $1,182 18.2% 12.3% United Technologies (UTX) $100.76 $115.28 $1,178 17.8% 6.1% Dominion Energy (D) $71.61 $78.74 $1,153 15.3% 7.9% W.P. Carey (WPC) $64.27 $67.60 $1,136 13.6% 2.0%^ *Cisco (CSCO) $28.92 $30.68 $1,108 10.8% 11.5% Omega Healthcare (OHI) $31.88 $31.24 $1,077 7.8% 6.7%^ Walgreens Boots (WBA) $77.00 $80.60 $1,071 7.1% 6.7% Coca-Cola (KO) $44.78 $45.68 $1,063 6.3% 5.7% STORE Capital (STOR) $25.69 $25.09 $1,033 3.3% 7.4% AT&T (T) $38.99 $37.58 $1,024 2.4% 2.1% Spectra Energy Partners (SEP) $45.30 $42.56 $1,015 1.5% 7.5%^ Verizon (VZ) $50.62 $48.14 $1,007 0.7% 2.2% Qualcomm (QCOM) $55.27 $51.98 $984 (-1.6%) 7.5% Exxon Mobil (XOM) $90.01 $76.38 $888 (-11.2%) 2.7% *Target (TGT) $68.90 $56.56 $861 (-13.9%) 3.3% Tanger Factory Outlets (SKT) $35.47 $24.10 $714 (-28.6%) 5.4% TOTAL X28 $33,156 18.4% 8.4% *TOTAL X33 $39,835 20.7%

(Key: $1,000= how much a $1,000 investment on 5/27/16 would have been worth on 8/21/17 with all dividends reinvested, according to the Dividend Channel DRIP Calculator. TOTAL X28 shows how much a $28,000 equal-weight portfolio - with $1,000 invested in each of 28 companies - would have grown. *TOTAL X33 shows how much a $33,000 portfolio would have grown, including "double stakes" in companies* that were chosen by two panelists each. DG is most recent dividend growth; ^signifies companies that had more than one dividend raise in the last year.)

Observations & Notes

The 11 WITV collaborators combined to select 28 companies; BA, AAPL, JNJ, CSCO and TGT were each chosen by two panelists. An investor who had double-weighted those five and put equal money into the others on May 27, 2016, would have experienced a 20.7% gain over the ensuing 15 months.

The S&P 500 Index (SPY) gained 18.5% over that span - about the same as a 28-stock equally weighted portfolio made up of the panelists' picks but well behind the portfolio that better represents the WITV selections.

For comparison sake, here's how popular dividend ETFs performed: Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity (SCHD), 16.0%; Vanguard Dividend Appreciation (VIG), 15.5%; Vanguard High Dividend Yield (VYM), 15.1%; iShares Select Dividend (DVY), 14.2%; PowerShares S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility (SPHD), 13.2%; PowerShares Dividend Achievers (PFM), 12.7%; SPDR S&P Dividend (SDY), 12.0%; ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats (NOBL), 10.7%; iShares Core High Dividend (HDV), 8.4%.

As you can see, the WITV "portfolio" beat every one of those ETFs - most of them handily.

And because income really matters to DGI practitioners...

All 28 companies increased their dividends over the last year - with the average raise being 8.4%. Texas Instruments (31.6%), Boeing (30.3%) and Visa (17.9%) led the way.

Indeed, dividend growth and reinvested income turned some seemingly losing picks into positive gainers over the 15-month stretch. For example, OHI's price fell from $31.88 to $31.24, but the $1,000 position nonetheless grew to $1,077 - a 7.7% gain fueled solely by dripping the growing dividends.

Not A Contest, But...

It is important to note that the Where Is The Value? collaboration was never intended to be a "contest." At the time I asked these 11 fine panelists to participate, I did not tell them I eventually would revisit their selections. So, out of fairness to them, I am not going to publish "standings."

Having said that, I do want to give credit where it is due.

Adam Aloisi led the way with a 51.0% gain, as he correctly forecast greatness for both Boeing and Apple. His other choice was STOR, and the average dividend raise for his three companies was 16.1%.

Amazingly, each of Dave Crosetti's somewhat "road less traveled" selections - Norfolk Southern, WestRock and Ameriprise - gained at least 40%. Those familiar with Dave's work know he has a nice feel for value plays, as his NSC call demonstrated yet again. Railroad stocks weren't exactly in favor back in the spring of 2016.

Three other panelists also thrashed SPY and all of the benchmark ETFs: RoseNose with a 27.3% total return, as her Boeing selection more than compensated for her Target pick; Dividend House at 26.5%, as AAPL was her No. 1 choice; and Ian Bezek at 26.3%, with three market-beating suggestions (DEO, WASH and HSY). In addition, ScottU's 17.7% total return (thanks to V, D and WBA) topped every dividend ETF.

Not Passing The Buck

After kicking butt and taking prisoners with my No. 1 Stock picks back in 2015, I didn't fare as well with my WITV offerings. Combined, my choices of Amgen (AMGN), McKesson (MCK) and OHI would have lost exactly $1 from an equally weighted $3,000 investment. So that's one fewer doughnut for me!

AMGN was fine, with a 10.9% gain, but MCK's 18.7% loss really dragged me down. In my personal portfolio, I sold McKesson a few weeks back for a small profit. Despite its recent 21.4% dividend hike, I grew tired of its volatility and its low yield.

As punishment for naming McKesson a good value at $181.22 last year, I will do 10 push-ups after I submit this article for publication. That, combined with my doughnut restriction, soon will have me looking less like Homer Simpson and more like this guy:

Where Is The Value NOW?

This bull market has moved into Year 9, and ever more "experts" say market doom is brewing.

Also: Legislators who couldn't repeal and replace Obamacare must debate raising the debt ceiling and other thorny issues; North Korea isn't stopping its nuclear program; the U.S. is wading deeper into the Afghanistan war; there is more racial unrest in America than at any time since Civil Rights movement; and the special counsel investigating Donald Trump for obstructing justice and colluding with Russia has impaneled a grand jury.

Given all of the angst and turmoil, do any of the panelists' WITV stocks still have room to run? Let's take a look. (Please note that I am offering these candidates for more research, not making specific recommendations.)

ABBV: The biopharmaceutical company is trading at 12.8 times the current year's estimated earnings and is growing its dividend aggressively. Many worry about it being a one-hit wonder, however, as Humira accounts for most of AbbVie's profits.

AAPL: Even after its big run-up, it still trades at only 14.6 times 2018 estimates. And the iPhone 8 is coming out soon.

TGT: I'm not a fan. I think it faces too much competition, and I agree with Morningstar that it has no economic moat. But for investors who like Target's potential turnaround story, it's hard to argue against an 11.4 P/E or a seemingly safe 4.4% dividend yield.

QCOM: This is another possible turnaround play, but it sure would be nice if a month could go by without the company being involved in a new lawsuit.

SKT: Brad Thomas, who picked the outlet-mall REIT last year for the WITV series, says Tanger remains a compelling opportunity. (BTW, Brad also says OHI is a buy.)

T: For those who like current high yield and don't mind slow dividend growth, the telecom giant has a 12.8 forward P/E. Value Line includes AT&T in its model portfolio of "stocks for income and potential price appreciation."

XOM: The oil major is trading near its 52-week low, so it could be a buy for those who think crude is heading higher. I am treading very carefully around this industry, though.

V: I finally got sick of waiting for Visa to fall and bought some last month at $99. And what do you know - it's up 4% more since then! Sure, V looks expensive; it always does. But there's a reason ScottU keeps picking Visa for just about every collaborative project!

Getting Personal

Looking beyond the Where Is The Value? series, here are some companies high on my watch list:

Home Depot (HD): I have a $145.30 limit order to add to my position. That is 20 times this year's earnings estimates, as well as the 2.5% yield mark (2.45% rounded up).

Starbucks (SBUX): I won't call it cheap, but my $51.28 limit order represents 25 times this year's earnings and a 2% yield.

Ventas (VTR): I'll buy more of this quality healthcare REIT at $62.62 - which is 15 times this year's funds-from-operations estimate and a 5% yield.

Mondelez (MDLZ): I am thinking about initiating a position in this snackmaker, whose product line features eight brands that each generate $1 billion annually.

MDLZ has an 18.6 forward P/E, and both Morningstar and CFRA say it actually is undervalued by more than 10%. Mondelez just raised its dividend 15.8%, boosting its yield to 2%. And long-time observers are happy about the company's impending CEO change.

I think it's a decent buy now at $43-ish, although I'm trying to be patient. Maybe I'll spend a few days enjoying Golden Oreos and waiting to see if MDLZ drifts back under $41. (Which of course would necessitate more push-ups!)

Conclusion

I admit to being more protective of my investing dollars lately, as bargains keep getting harder to find.

Nevertheless, even in an uncertain world and with an "expensive" market, I do think we always can find something reasonably valued to invest in if we want to put some of our money to work. Remember, while perfection might be the goal, most of us are grateful for "only" outstanding performance.

Happy investing, everybody. Whatever your portfolio is worth today, and whatever income it produces, may those numbers keep getting eclipsed year after year.

(Eclipse progression, Casper, Wyo. - shot by Justin Sullivan for Getty Images)

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL, AMGN, ABBV, KO, JNJ, WBA, T, BA, D, QCOM, MMM, XIN, OHI, TGT, V, HD, SBUX, VTR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I also own small stakes in HSY, UTX, VZ and VIG as part of the DG50 project.