Now May Be A Good Time To Buy NetEase Stock

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) shares are now down by over 13% since the company reported its second-quarter earnings on the 9th of August. It missed analyst estimates of adjusted earnings per share, which primarily led to the correction. While risks certainly exist, it appears that investors might have overreacted to the earnings miss. NetEase continues to deliver strong growth and has solid fundamentals. This fall could potentially be used as a buying opportunity by investors who aren't conservative or risk-averse.

Why Earnings Fell Short Of Expectations

NetEase reported strong second-quarter revenue growth, with sales of $2.0 billion, translating to a near 50% year-over-year top line growth. Online game services revenue rose 46.5% to touch $1.4 billion, while e-mail, e-commerce, and other revenue soared by an impressive 68.9% to $494 million. This segment accounted for about 25% of total revenue, and the fact that it's growing at such a fast clip is definitely good news. Advertising revenue grew by 12.1% to come in at $87.9 million.

The downside, though, is that this growth came at the cost of profits. NetEase's adjusted earnings per share came in at $3.86, lower than estimates of $4.02 by about 4%. And while margins contracted, it's important to understand why. Margins seem to have contracted partly due to margin compression in the e-commerce business. According to Nomura analyst Jialong Shi:

"Gross margin for this segment dropped 4pp q-q due to 1) promotions carried out on June 18 Promotion; and 2) the complete termination of higher-margin Duobao business in mid-1Q17."

The loss of the Duobao service line was expected, and it's likely that this event was baked into expectations, to the extent possible. Further, it's not unusual to see high-growth companies spending on promotions to drive growth. One could possibly attribute the negative sentiment to a lack of conviction in NetEase's e-commerce potential. After all, the company doesn't have much of a track record in this space. Not enough to convince investors that sacrificing profits today will necessarily improve the future outlook.

However, given that most of the promotional spends pertained to Yanxuan, a private label e-commerce service, these spends also open up opportunities for future profits. Private-label business tends to command better unit share and is often more profitable as well as a consequence. So, spending money to drive growth in this space may not be such a bad thing after all. Yanxuan's approach to branding and promotion is also notably different from that of most traditional e-commerce platforms which simply look to offer unrelenting discounts on a wide range of products to grab market share. Quoting from a Chinese publication:

"Yanxuan, an e-commerce site under Chinese internet company NetEase, offered a special deal for the June 18 shopping festival: customers can enjoy 20 percent off for the first three items they buy, but no discount will be given for any extra purchase. They want to concentrate on the quality of purchases not just the volume. Just like its name, meaning "strict selection," Yanxuan is trying to make its way through a crowded e-commerce market with quality control and calls for a simpler lifestyle."

By the looks of it, Yanxuan's approach is not only differentiated but also measured. This brings us to the other factors that led to the earnings miss. For starters, at least some analysts were projecting a lower tax rate than the company's 19% for the second quarter. For instance, Jialong Shi expected the tax rate to come in at 16%. The other factor that dragged margins was the growing share of mobile gaming, which comes with a lower margin profile. About 72% of NetEase's revenue came from mobile devices, against 61% in the same quarter last year. However, this isn't something investors should worry about too much.

Nearly every consumer-oriented online platform has gone through a phase where the shift to mobile has dragged realizations and margins. As long as NetEase can hold onto its audience, though, these trends will settle down in the medium term. From the company's second-quarter results, it's clear that revenue growth remains strong. On the whole, just the fact that it missed earnings estimates doesn't seem to be a big concern. One should expect to see a further decline in gross margins as the shift to mobile continues. For investors who like dividends, this could mean flat-to-lower dividends and dividend yields. NetEase has already cut dividends this quarter from $1.08 a share to 83 cents apiece. However, the near-to-medium term story seems to be very much intact, with robust top line growth still likely to drive earnings growth in spite of the margin contraction.

NetEase Has Solid Fundamentals

The company's revenue has grown at a 5-year CAGR of over 40%, and growth in the second quarter actually outpaced that. In spite of the margin contraction, it still has a net margin of over 27%. NetEase is cheaper than its peers, as Jefferies analyst Karen Chan points out, saying "Based on our revised estimates, the stock is trading at 16.8x 12-mo. forward P/E, a 35% discount to the average of Activision Blizzard and EA Sports." The current dividend yield of about 1.2% isn't bad at all, considering that the stock has returned close to 29% this year in terms of capital appreciation. Over the last 5 years, the stock has returned 475%, while earnings have grown 222% and revenue has grown 374%.

NetEase has a return on equity of about 34.6% and a return on invested capital of about 32%, both of which are impressive. The company has no debt to speak of and generates healthy amounts of operating and free cash flow to boot.

The recent correction could serve as an entry point for those looking to buy NetEase shares. There are risks that stem from the company's presence in tech as a broad sector, and gaming within that, due to the hard-to-predict nature of game life cycles. Further, the company's dependence on China is an added risk. However, NetEase has many titles in the pipeline this year and is working on expanding its reach to North America, Europe and Japan. While there are still multiple factors at play, the company's strong fundamentals and the recent correction make it an attractive investment opportunity for medium- to long-term investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article was written by Vikram Nagarkar, an equity analyst at Amigobulls. Neither Amigobulls, nor any members of its staff hold positions in any of the stocks discussed in this post. The author may not be a certified/registered investment advisor, and the opinions expressed should not be treated as investment advice. Buying and selling of securities carries the risk of monetary losses. Readers/Viewers are advised to carry out their own due diligence and consult their investment advisors before making any investment decisions. Neither Amigobulls, nor the author have any business relationship with any of the companies covered in this post.