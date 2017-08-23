The Extra Space Moat: Technology Advantage

Extra Space is committed to technology and this is clearly the moat that is driving the success of the company.

Using technology to strengthen, grow and adapt to the fundamentals of self-storage will be the key to continued growth and success.

The days of the acquiring self-storage customers using the Yellow Pages is over.

In the September issue of Forbes Magazine, I wrote a “How To Play It” column on the Self-Storage REITs. I wrote that “self-storage has been a growth business for decades” and “if you consider the urbanization going on here and in emerging economies, the sector’s long-term prospects are excellent.”

I went on to explain that “the internet and technology have also played a large role; search-engine optimization and call centers are reeling in customers more efficiently than ever.” I added that these “tech advantages” include “sophisticated revenue management algorithms” that can help “optimize rents at each property, not unlike airline pricing.”

The tech advantage is becoming increasingly important for self-storage REITs to grow customers, optimize revenue, and build strong customer support. The days of the acquiring self-storage customers using the Yellow Pages is over, using technology to strengthen, grow and adapt the fundamentals of self-storage will be the key to continued growth and success.

When I travel back and forth to New York City, I rely on Uber almost exclusively. I have saved hundreds, if not thousands of dollars, by using Uber to book a ride from LaGuardia into New York City.

Another of my favorite apps is Hotels Tonight. If you have not tried this popular hotel booking tool, I suggest you try it - I have also saved thousands of dollars.

My favorite self-storage REIT is Extra Space (EXR), and when you finish reading this article you should have a better understanding as to why I’m attracted to this REIT, and the company’s most powerful moat: technology.

The Consolidator

One of the early attractions for me to EXR was the significant fragmentation within the self-storage sector. There are only five publicly traded self-storage REITs, and four of the largest make up around $70 billion in market capitalization. As you can see below, Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is the largest and EXR is the second largest:

As you can see below, there is a tremendous opportunity for the public REITs to consolidate and increase their "scale advantage."

EXR has grown at a tremendous pace - the company has acquired more than any public self-storage REIT and almost more than ALL public self-storage REITs over the last four years. Here's a snapshot of EXR's store count (includes owned and managed):

Extra Space was founded in 1977 and the company went public in 2004 (13 years ago). In 2016, EXR was added to the S&P 500:

A big part of EXR’s growth in 2015 was related to the acquisition of the non-traded REIT, SmartStop Self Storage, Inc. (founded in 2007). SmartStop was the 7th largest self-storage owner and operator in the US with a portfolio of 122 stores in 17 states. The acquisition cost was $1.29 billion.

In Q2-17, EXR added 27 new properties to its third-party management platform, bringing the total additions to 54 for the year. These managed stores provide EXR additional fee income, density in key markets, efficiencies that come from scale, customer data and potential future acquisition opportunities.

Most EXR acquisitions have come from existing relationships rather than on the open market. On the Q2-17 earnings call, the company reaffirmed its original acquisition guidance (total investment of $400 million, comprised of $325 million in wholly owned stores and $200 million in joint venture acquisitions and developments).

Approximately $200 million is currently closed or under agreement and the remaining $200 million will close late in the fourth quarter.

The Balance Sheet

During Q2-17, EXR did not access the ATM. Acquisitions and loan maturities were funded by draws on the credit facility.

EXR completed a 10-year $300 million private placement at 3.95%. The notes have a delay drop feature and they will be issued on August 24. The private placement proceeds will be used to finance acquisitions, loan maturities and to pay down revolving balances. These notes help EXR achieve goals of increasing average debt term, the fixed rate debt ratio and the size of the unsecured pool.

EXR is not rated, but leverage metrics remain sound: Fixed Charge Coverage is 3.7x and Total Debt to Cap is 29%.

Top Performer

EXR’s management team remains focused on driving double-digit FFO using an aggressive external growth platform. In Q2-17, the company’s core FFO/share was $1.09 (+16% Y/Y), above the guidance range of $1.04 to 1.06 per share. This was the 26th consecutive quarter of double-digit FFO growth.

In the quarter, EXR saw a healthy demand and steady rental volume that outpaced Q2-16. The company maintained a same-store occupancy gap and ended the quarter at 94.4%, 70 bps ahead of 2016. Also, EXR was able to grow street rates, which, together with occupancy gains, increased same-store revenue 5.2%.

All of EXR’s markets showed positive revenue growth with the exception of Houston, which was effectively flat. The markets in the western states continue to perform particularly well, many with revenue growth in high single digits. As illustrated below, EXR has the best AFFO growth in the peer group:

In Q2-17, EXR increased full-year FFO adjusted guidance to $4.25 to $4.32 per share. This includes the Q4-17 impact of losing the managed SmartStop stores (3rd party management partner). The guidance also includes $0.07 of dilution from EXR’s CofO (certificate of occupancy/development) stores and an additional $0.08 from value added acquisitions for a total of $0.15.

Here’s a snapshot of our FFO/share forecaster:

The Extra Space Moat: Technology Advantage

EXR has consistently outperformed the peers, and these results are influenced by the consistent earnings and dividend growth. As illustrated below, EXR has the highest FFO growth (of all sectors) and a low multiple:

Here’s how EXR’s P/FFO multiple compares to the peer group:

Let’s compare EXR’s dividend yield to the peer group:

As viewed below, EXR is expected to grow FFO by 11% in 2017:

Dividends are also expected to grow (source: FAST Graph):

EXR is committed to technology and this is clearly the moat that is driving the success of the company. On the recent earnings call, EXR’s CEO explained:

“... our systems have proved adept at adjusting rate, occupancy discounts in marketing spend to maximize revenue in the current environment. Despite headwinds in difficult comps, we still expect stores to produce some of the best revenue growth among REITs and we expect to lead the pack in this sector. ...new supply while present, has been manageable so far, several markets have felt the impact of new development while others have remained relatively immune. Most markets continue to see revenue growth and our performance continues to be solid due to our diversified portfolio. …we continue to produce outsized FFO growth. Our sector leading same store performance together with accretive acquisitions, tenant insurance, third party management and an efficient balance sheet have resulted in another strong quarter of FFO as adjusted growth of 16%. We are focused on being responsible stewards of our shareholders capital and providing the best long-term return on that capital in this sector.”

Upgrading EXR from a HOLD to a BUY:

To learn more about my REIT Beat service, click here.

For a limited time, I am providing new subscribers with an autographed copy of The Intelligent REIT Investor. This is a limited offer, so don't miss out!

Note: Brad Thomas is a Wall Street writer, and that means he is not always right with his predictions or recommendations. That also applies to his grammar. Please excuse any typos, and be assured that he will do his best to correct any errors, if they are overlooked.

Finally, this article is free, and the sole purpose for writing it is to assist with research, while also providing a forum for second-level thinking. If you have not followed him, please take five seconds and click his name above (top of the page).

Sources: F.A.S.T. Graphs and EXR Investor Presentation.

Other REITs mentioned: (CUBE), (NSA), (PSA), and (LSI).

Disclosure: I am on the Advisory Board of NY Residential REIT, and I am also a shareholder and publisher in theMaven (OTCQB:MVEN).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APTS, ARI, BRX, BXMT, CCI, CHCT, CLDT, CONE, CORR, CUBE, DLR, DOC, EPR, EXR, FPI, GMRE, GPT, HASI, HTA, IRM, JCAP, KIM, LADR, LTC, O, OHI, OUT, PEB, PK, QTS, ROIC, SKT, SPG, STAG, STOR, STWD, TCO, UBA, UNIT, VER, VTR, WPC.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.