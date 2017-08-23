S&P SmallCap 600 Dividend Dogs Bark Barnes & Noble Top Gainer With CBL & Associates Best By Yield In August

$5k invested in the lowest-priced five August top-yield S&P SmallCap600 dividend dog stocks showed 33.32% more net-gain than from $5k invested in all ten. Low price small dogs topped the August 600 Index.

Top ten broker target-estimated August net gains ranged 26.43%-48.27% topped by BKS as of 8/16/17. I screened the master S&P 600 list to exclude firms with net returns under -20%.

"The S&P SmallCap 600 measures the small-cap segment of the U.S. equity market. The index [tracks] companies that meet specific inclusion criteria to ensure that they are liquid and financially viable."





Actionable Conclusions (1-10): Broker Analysts Predicted 26.43% To 48.27% Net Gains For Ten By August 2018

Six of the ten top yield S&P SmallCap600 dividend dogs were included among the top ten of twenty gainers for the coming year based on analyst 1-year target prices. (They are tinted gray in the chart above.) So this yield-based forecast for S&P SmallCap 600 dogs was graded by Wall St. wizards was 60% accurate.

Ten probable profit-generating trades were revealed in YCharts for Augsut 2018:

Barnes & Noble (BKS) was projected to net $482.67, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 139% more than the market as a whole.

Maiden Holdings (MHLD) was projected to net $466.30, based on four analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 18% more than the market as a whole.

Big 5 Sporting Goods (OTC:BGVF) was projected to net $455.61, based on dividends, plus median target price estimates from four analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 8% opposite the market as a whole.

The Cato Corporation (CATO) was projected to net $420.54, based on a median target price estimate from one analyst, plus the estimated annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 10% more than the market as a whole.

New Media Investment Group (NEWM) netted $394.81 based on a median target price estimate from three analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 28% more than the market as a whole.

Tailored Brands (TLRD) was projected to net $321.84, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from three analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 86% more than the market as a whole.

Pennsylvania Real Estate (PEI) was projected to net $308.95, based on target price estimates from seven analysts, plus annual dividend, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 24% more than the market as a whole.

DineEquity (DIN) was projected to net $288.12 based on target price estimates from five analysts, plus dividends, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 60% less than the market as a whole.

Greenhill & Co (GHL) was projected to net $278.78 based on dividends, plus a median target estimate from eight brokers, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 29% more than the market as a whole.

CBL & Associates (CBL) was projected to net $264.34, based on dividends, plus a mean target price estimate from sixteen analysts, less broker fees. The Beta number showed this estimate subject to volatility 17% more than the market as a whole.

The average net gain in dividend and price was estimated at 36.82% on $10k invested as $1k in each of these ten dogs. This gain estimate was subject to average volatility 17% above the market as a whole.





The Dividend Dogs Rule

Stocks earned the "dog" moniker by exhibiting three traits: (1) paying reliable, repeating dividends, (2) their prices fell to where (3) yield (dividend/price) grew higher than their peers. Thus, the highest yielding stocks in any collection became known as "dogs." More precisely, these are, in fact, best called, "underdogs".

50 Top S&P SmallCap 600 Dividend Dogs By Yield

Actionable Conclusions (11-20): 10 Top S&P SmallCap600 Dividend Stocks By Yield For August

Top ten S&P SmallCap 600 stocks selected 8/16/17 by yield represented four of eleven Morningstar sectors. Top yielding stock, CBL & Associates (CBL) [1] was the first of four real estate sector representatives in the top ten.

The three remaining real estate sector firms placed fourth, sixth and eighth, Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI) [4], Government Properties IT (GOV) [6], Capstead Mortgage (CMO) [8].

Three consumer cyclical representatives placed third, fifth, and seventh: New Media Investment Group (NEWM) [3], DineEquity (DIN) [5], and The Cato Corporation (CATO) [7].

Two financial services outfits placed second and ninth, Greenhill & Co (GHL) [2], and Maiden Holdings (MHLD) [9].

Finally, a single communication services firm placed tenth, Consolidated Communications Holdings (CNSL) [10], to complete the S&P SmallCap 600 top ten for August.

Actionable Conclusions: (21-30) Top Ten S&P SmallCap 600 Dogs Showed 17.86% To 42.27% Upsides To August, 2018; (31) Most Downside From One of Two Losers Was -3.47%.

To quantify top dog rankings, analyst mean price target estimates provide a "market sentiment" gauge of upside potential. Added to the simple high-yield "dog" metrics, analyst mean price target estimates provided another tool to dig out bargains.

Actionable Conclusions: Wall St. Analysts Calculated (32) A 18.45% Median Target Price Upside And (33) A 24.8% Net Gain From 20 S&P SmallCap 600 Upside Dogs To August, 2018

S&P SmallCap 600 top 20 stocks were graphed below to show relative strengths by dividend and price as of August 16, 2017, and those projected by analyst mean price target estimates to the same date in 2018.

A hypothetical $1,000 investment in each equity was divided by the current share price to find the number of shares purchased. The shares number was then multiplied by projected annual per share dividend amounts to find the dividend return. Thereafter, the analyst mean target price gauged the stock price upsides and net gains including dividends, less broker fees, as of 2018.

Historic prices and actual dividends paid from $10,000 invested as $1,000 in each of the stocks and the aggregate single share prices of those ten stocks created data points for 2017. Projections based on estimated dividend amounts from $1,000 invested in the ten stocks and aggregate 1-year analyst target share prices from Yahoo Finance created the 2018 data points green for price and blue for dividend.

YChart analysts' median 1-year targets projected a 14.5% lower dividend from $10k invested as $1k in ten dogs in this group while aggregate single share price for those ten was projected to increase by 16.7% in the coming year.

The number of analysts contributing to the target price estimate for each stock was noted in the next to the last column on the charts. Three to nine analysts was optimal for a valid projection estimate. Estimates provided by one analyst were generally not applied (n/a).

A beta (risk) ranking for each stock was provided in the far right column of the above chart. A beta of 1 meant the stock's price would move with the market. Less than 1 showed lower than market movement. Higher than 1 showed greater than market movement. A negative beta number indicated the degree of a stock's movement opposite of market direction.

Analysts Forecast A 33.32% Advantage For 5 Highest Yield, Lowest Priced S&P SmallCap 600 Dividend Stocks To August, 2018

Ten top S&P 600SmallCap dividend dogs were culled by yield for their monthly update. Yield (dividend / price) results verified by YCharts did the ranking.

As noted above, top ten S&P SmallCap 600 dividend dogs selected 8/16/17 showing the highest dividend yields represented four of eleven sectors in the Morningstar scheme.

Actionable Conclusions: Analysts Projected (34) 5 Lowest-Priced of the Top Ten Highest-Yield S&P SmallCap 600 Dogs Fetch 34.57% Vs. (35) 25.93% Net Gains by All Ten by August, 2018

$5000 invested as $1,000 in each of the five lowest-priced stocks in the top ten Dividend S&P SmallCap600 kennel by yield were predicted to make 33.32% more gain than $5,000 invested as $.5k in all ten. The very lowest priced S&P SmallCap600 top yield dog, Maiden Holdings (MHLD), was projected to deliver the best net gain of 46.63%.

The five lowest-priced top yield S&P SmallCap600 dividend dogs for August 16 were: Maiden Holdings (MHLD); CBL & Associates (CBL); Capstead Mortgage (CMO); New Media Investment Group (NEWM); The Cato Corporation (CATO), with prices ranging from $7.30 to $14.80.

Five higher-priced S&P SmallCap 600 dividend dogs for August 16 were: Greenhill & Co (GHL); Apollo Commercial Real Estate (ARI); Government Properties IT (GOV); Consolidated Comms Hldgs (CNSL); DineEquity (DIN), whose prices ranged from $16.40 to $39.66.

The distinction between five low-priced dividend dogs and the general field of ten reflected Michael B. O'Higgins' "basic method" for beating the Dow. The scale of projected gains based on analyst targets added a unique element of "market sentiment" gauging upside potential. It provided a here-and-now equivalent of waiting a year to find out what might happen in the market. Caution is advised, since analysts are historically only 20% to 80% accurate on the direction of change and just 0% to 20% accurate on the degree of change.

See my instablog for specific instructions about how to best apply the dividend dog data featured in this article, this glossary instablog to interpret my abbreviated headings, and this instablog to aid your safe investing. --Fredrik Arnold

The net gain/loss estimates above did not factor in any foreign or domestic tax problems resulting from distributions. Consult your tax advisor regarding the source and consequences of "dividends" from any investment.

Three or more of these top S&P SmallCap 600 pups by yield qualify as valuable catches! Find them among the now 52 Dogs of the Week I found on The Dividend Dog Catcher premium site, or the 52 Dogs of the Week II now available. A Dogs of the Week III (DC Safari) portfolio launches September 1. Click here to subscribe or get more information.

Make investing fun again.

Suggest a favorite stock for my next follower favorite article. Message me with your favorite stock ticker. I will include it in that article.

Just send the ticker symbol for your favorite dividend stock (or two) by clicking on the envelope icon below the headline of this article, or simply type a comment in the comments sector below. Type your top ticker, and remember: Root for the Underdog.

Stocks listed above were suggested only as possible reference points for your S&P SmallCap 600 dog stock purchase or sale research process. These were not recommendations.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational and educational purposes only and should not be construed to constitute investment advice. Nothing contained herein shall constitute a solicitation, recommendation or endorsement to buy or sell any security. Prices and returns on equities in this article except as noted are listed without consideration of fees, commissions, taxes, penalties, or interest payable due to purchasing, holding, or selling same.

Graphs and charts were compiled by Rydlun & Co., LLC from data derived from www.indexarb.com; YCharts.com; finance.yahoo.com; analyst mean target price by Thomson/First Call in YahooFinance. Dog photo: blogsavenue.com.com

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.