Fabrinet Deserves A Higher Multiple

It seems to us investors are overlooking the share buyback program and the coming considerable reduction in capex.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) is a contract manufacturer that's mostly in the optical networking business.

But the company has a broader portfolio of products. Besides optical components, it also produces a variety of sensors and lasers.

Part of what it does is partnering with big customers for specific manufacturing jobs (where the customer finances the specific capital equipment) and design partners such as MACOM Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:MTSI).

Rumor has it that Fabrinet and MACOM are partnering to supply-specific products (like 100G transceivers) for Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) datacenters, competing with the likes of Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI). From The Fly (our emphasis):

Fabrinet has won a project involving a coarse wavelength-division-multiplexing 100G product for Amazon's cloud unit, Amazon Web Services, research firm Needham reported. Fabrinet's stock is rising after the note was issued, while the shares of Applied Optoelectronics, which, according to Needham, obtains 50% of its revenue from Amazon Web Services, are falling. However, Needham is defending Applied Optoelectronics, saying that it remains poised to "solidly beat and raise" results over the next year. FABRINET PROJECT: Fabrinet is "setting up the line and sampling" for the project this quarter and expects to accelerate production of 100G multiplexers in July, wrote Needham analyst Alex Henderson. The company is using Ma-Com's design and components for the project, he noted. By June 2018, Fabrinet will probably obtain more than $20M per quarter of revenue from the deal, he predicted. The analyst raised his price target on Fabrinet to $60 from $56 and kept a Strong Buy rating on the stock.

If you'd listened to the CC to find out more about that (like we did), you would have come away slightly disappointed, as there was nothing really specific on that, at least nothing like the talk of massive capacity increases at MACOM, for instance.

There has been a surge in capex as well as in demand for its 100G products, like the QSFP28 transceivers. Demand for the latter increased by more than 50% sequentially, something we've seen in other optical networkers, and 100G products now constitute 55% of optical revenues.

Fabrinet is even already generating revenue from the next-generation 400G products ($18 million), and something to note is that the company isn't very dependent on Chinese customers, which comprise less than 10% of revenues. That is an advantage at present, as various other optical networkers suffer from an inventory correction in China.

But we couldn't find much in relation to a mega ramp-up (MACOM was talking 8 million lasers a month!) for any Amazon AWS build-out.

Q4 Results and Q1 Guidance

Q4 results were good - these weren't the problem. Here is a summary:

The biggest takeaway for us from the Q4CC was the decline in capex next year. While in FY2017 this comprised $68.3 million, in FY 2018 it will decline to the more traditional $40 million range of previous years. This should give a considerable bump to net earnings, and we feel this is an element that is overlooked by investors who are selling off the shares in the wake of the CC (now almost -8% as we write).

Another thing we think investors are missing is a $30 million buyback program, which is a novelty for the company and a sign of Fabrinet's increased confidence in its finances.

Investors seem to have tuned in entirely into the somewhat disappointing Q1 guidance, with revenues between $356 million and $360 million (where $376 million is expected), non-GAAP EPS in the range of $0.78-0.80 (versus $0.87 expected) and GAAP net income per share of $0.60-0.62.

The weak guidance is the result of telecom, where we know Chinese demand has been an issue for various optical networkers. The datacom and non-optical businesses will continue to do well.

Margins

Here are the (GAAP) quarterly margins of the last five years. There is little in the way of operational leverage, but this is also due to the company's business model as a contract manufacturer, where customers often pay for equipment:

Finances and Valuation

Some relevant metrics:

Cash and investments of $288.6 million at the end of FY2017

Debt of $71.1 million

Valuation has tended downwards the last four quarters when revenue growth was exceptional, a sign that investors don't believe this 40%+ growth is something permanent, and indeed, it isn't likely to be repeated in FY2018. Note these are backward-looking figures on a GAAP basis:

Nevertheless, given the analyst expectations for EPS of $3.68 in FY2018 (which has already started this quarter), rising to $4.17 in FY 2019, the shares are quite cheap for such a financially healthy company with growing EPS expectations.

Unlike some other optical networkers, Fabrinet doesn't have a history of losses, not even on a GAAP basis:

The business model might not produce spectacular margins, but it also makes losses difficult, and we think investors might not appreciate this enough.

Add to that the significant decline in capex and the share buyback program, and we think the shares could do considerably better.

We think shares are oversold and hovering just above an important support level, and we see no reason for them to fall through that, at least not on a sustained basis.

Conclusion

While Q1 guidance is disappointing, we think Fabrinet has several things going for it. The shares are cheap, the company is financially sound, and while the business model doesn't produce large margins, it also makes losses quite rare.

The telecom business (the reason for soft Q1 guidance) will revive at some point, and the other sectors are still growing nicely. The fall-off of capex in FY2018 and the share buyback should provide considerable support for the share price.

While we haven't seen much indication of any large-scale Amazon AWS ramp-up which Fabrinet is rumored to engage in with MACOM, should that happen it would provide a considerable boost to shares, given the numbers MACOM was talking about.

