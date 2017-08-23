Baozun Falls 25% After Earnings. Why And What Should You Do?

Don't be afraid of the volatility. The big drop is an opportunity to buy (more) shares, because the prospects have not changed.

An analysis of the earnings results shows nothing but good news. I also like the shift to more services and less distribution.

In May I wrote an article on Baozun (BZUN), which I called the Chinese Shopify (SHOP). This is not completely true, since Shopify focuses more on small businesses and Baozun until now just on big, often American, companies that want direct access to the Chinese internet market. But I see small retailers as a potential next (giant) market for Baozun for the medium or long term. At this moment, the growth in its core business is more than high enough to focus on the big brands first and keep the potential ace up in the sleeve. But Baozun announced a shift that makes it more Shopify-like. I was pleased, but the fickle Mr. Market sold the stock massively: -25%. Is this an opportunity or had the stock flown too high?

The article I wrote about Baozun was the first in my series of Potential Multibaggers. If you are not familiar yet with the company, I strongly advise you to read (or reread) that article. If you are interested in more potential multibaggers, you could also read part 1 and 3 of that series. The first installment had been about Shopify. The third article was about the Chinese social medium Momo (MOMO), which also had a big drop today. I will publish more articles on potential multibaggers, so if you wouldn't want to miss those, please hit the "Follow" button next to my name.

While Momo was up 6.5% since the publication of the article about a month ago until yesterday, it is down 14% now with the 20% drop of today. Shopify is up more than 16% since May 2, the date I started my series on potential multibaggers. But Baozun certainly has been the most successful call so far, since it was up almost 100% since May 8, the day the article was published. Until today...

But the question then is of course: has all the growth potential already been baked into the stock price, or is there still room for growth? Baozun got some attention from Jim Cramer on August 3, where he talked very positively about the stock in Lightning Round, where he takes calls from viewers of his CNBC show. In his typical Cramer style, he shouted 'I was so impressed by them! I really am. (...) I like it. They came here. I like it. They saw and conquered.' Well, Jim, you and me, we don't always agree, but we do on this stock.

In this article, we will first look at the earnings that the company released on August 21 after hours, then we will look at the strategy shift Baozun has announced and then we look if the drop was justified or if it is an opportunity to get in or increase your share count.

The earnings: numbers and thoughts

The Q2 2017 earnings of Baozun were released on Monday, August 21, after hours. First a short summary of the quarter

Total net revenues were RMB 888.3 million ($131.0 million), an increase of 26.9% year-over-year.

Baozun uses 'net income attributable to ordinary shareholders', because that is the term when only a certain part of the shares is available in a certain country. Baozun has ADRs (American Depository Receipts, which are a proof of ADS, in which the S represents shares). Its net income for the ADRs was RMB 29.8 million or $4.4 million, an enormous increase of almost 2000% from the RMB 1.5 million YoY.

The non-GAAP numbers give a more realistic growth rate: from RMB 10.17 million to RMB 42.9 million ($6.3 million), or 421.9% YoY growth. More realistic, but still highly explosive growth.

The EPS (again I should add attributable to ordinary shareholders, but I am going to leave that part out from now on) were RMB0.55 or $0.083 and diluted EPS of RMB 0.51 or $0.076, although both are posted as 0.08 because of rounding. Last year this was RMB 0.03, so this is an increase of 1700%. On a non-GAAP basis, the EPS was $0.12 and diluted $0.11. These non-GAAP numbers often tell more for a growth stock than GAAP. And they are up 489% YoY.

Total Gross Merchandise Volume or GMV, which indicates the total amount of sales sold via an online shop, was up 63.5% YoY to RMB 3,604.9 million. But the distribution GMV was up only 9.5% YoY. That is actually a good thing: Baozun focuses more and more on the service and less and less on the distribution of goods. I call that good because the margins for distribution are often paper thin. Non-distribution GMV was RMB 3,018.5 million, an increase of 80.9% year-over-year. Here margins are higher, so 81% growth is excellent.

was RMB 3,018.5 million, an increase of 80.9% year-over-year. Here margins are higher, so 81% growth is excellent. The number of brand partners has increased to 140 as of June 30, 2017, from 120 as of June 30, 2016. That means twenty new brands that have chosen Baozun to break into the Chinese market. They join premium brands such as Burger King, Starbucks (SBUX), Nike (NKE), Calvin Klein, Budweiser (BUD), etc.

A strategy shift announcement

Further, there was an important announcement. The company has established an innovation center to further develop its IT platform and scale possibilities. This may have a small impact on the earnings, but this is good: a growth company should invest in itself to keep growing.

What also could have a temporary impact on sales is the transition from the distribution model to the services model. The non-distribution GMV is actually the GMV with a service fee, very similar to what Shopify does. So less investments in expensive logistics, more in IT services. This is exactly the way that I wanted Baozun to evolve. This is also the model that I have already talked about and that will give Baozun the opportunity to tap the huge market of the smaller retailer if it would want to over the longer term and become a real Chinese Shopify. And that new services business focus grows by 81%. The fact that the distribution GMV still grows at a healthy 9% is as it were 'collateral damage.'

Beck Cheng, CFO of Baozun:

As more business is transitioned to the non-distribution model, we expect product sales revenue will be impacted over the next few quarters while services revenue is expected to continue growing rapidly alongside an improving gross margin.

So, the strategy seems to work: a shift to the non-distribution model, which will improve gross profit margins. Isn't that what any investor wants to hear? And the results were already there: the operating margin went up from 0.1% to 4.2% YoY on a GAAP basis and from 1% to 5.7% on a non-GAAP basis. This margin is still rather small, but that is because Baozun is investing in its growth. Despite all the investments, it is already profitable, in contrast to Shopify.

As a consequence of the roll-out of the shift to services strategy, the services revenue was up almost 60% YoY. The company especially named growth in sales of apparel products as an important contributor. These apparel products were sold by existing brand partners. Here are some of them:

For a growth company, it is not surprising that operating expenses were up considerably, to RMB 850.8 million ($125.5 million) from RMB 699.9 million, or a 21% increase. The company has been investing in its staff, its IT, its sales and marketing and SG&A. All very normal things if you want to grow.

For those who wouldn't know: Baozun has no debt at all and had $130M in cash, cash equivalents and short-term investment. This is more than 7% of its total market cap of $1.81B.

Guidance

For the third quarter of 2017, Baozun expects services revenue to increase by over 50% on a year-over-year basis. They only focus on this, since this is where they want to shift their business to.

The 25% drop after earnings

After the earnings release, the market reacted immediately and negatively by selling the stock massively. 19.5 million shares have changed hands on the day after the earnings, compared to an average volume of 2.2 million. A lot of investors asked themselves, why? Is there something to be afraid of? Has something changed? What should you do as an investor?

In fact, it is simple. Baozun has gone up tremendously this year. Even after the 25% drop it is still about 180% above its 52-week low. A week ago it was up almost 200% YTD. A lot of investors sit on big gains that they want to lock in and earnings are often turning points then. If the earnings do not completely baffle all investors, there is often a huge sell-off in stock that has risen so fast. A lot of shorters also see the chance to win on the high-flying birds. And of course the trader machines sell because they see a pattern of broken momentum.

But the story of Baozun hasn't changed and if it has, it is positively. The shift towards the services strategy is exactly what I wanted to see from the company, because there they have a unique and leading position. Leave the distribution mostly to the others over time.

This is still the company that is expected to have a 360% earnings growth over the next 3 years, according to simplywall.st.

And with the forecasting calculator of FASTgraphs, you can see that even if the growth rate of the EPS would only be 30% in 2020 to 2022, which is very conservative, you could have a return of 23% at a PEG of 1, which is low in any market.

Of course, the stock could fall further. No one has a crystal ball. But that doesn't matter to me, as a shareholder who wants to keep the stock in his portfolio for a very long time. I still believe in the company and its future, even more after the shift towards more service revenue, which is less capital-intensive than the distribution arm.

Great profits often come with big volatility. In October 2011, Netflix (NFLX) went down 40% on one day. But if you had bought then, you would have a gain of almost 1000% now. This is not to compare Baozun to Netflix. I like Baozun a lot better, as you may have guessed from a previous article.

Don't forget that Baozun is expected to have $1.09 GAAP EPS next year, which means that it has a forward P/E of 24 with the closing price of. $26.23. My advice is to ignore the fickle Mr. Market and focus on the long-term potential of the company and its stock. I have added about 25% to my position at $27 and will buy more if the stock would continue its slide. The market sometimes knocks on your door with a present. Don't throw it away.

