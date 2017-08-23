Canadian Retail Sales Miss Consensus Expectations In June; Core Beats

Retail sales in Canada showed a smaller-than-expected increase in June, although the core reading was stronger than forecast, official data showed on Tuesday.

In a report, Statistics Canada said that Canadian, retail sales increased by 0.1% in June, compared to forecasts for a 0.3% gain and after a 0.5% advance in the prior month, that was revised from an initial rise of 0.6%.

Core retail sales, excluding automobiles, rose by 0.7% in June, after a 0.1% decline in the preceding month.

Analysts had expected Canadian core retail sales to increase by just 0.3% in June.

After the report, USD/CAD traded at 1.2545, compared to 1.2577 prior to the release.

