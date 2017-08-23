Apple: Project Titan Refocused

Rethink Technology business briefs for August 22, 2017.

Apple scales back self-driving car ambitions, according to the NY Times

Source: Bloomberg

For the second time in less than a year, Daisuke Wakabayashi of the NY Times has portrayed the Apple (AAPL) Car as a dead end, with only work on autonomous vehicle technology continuing. At least that's the impression one gets from the re-reports of the Times article by various tech sites.

For instance, Apple Insider's regurgitation of the Times report ran with the headline “Self-driving campus shuttle to rise from ashes of Apple's 'Project Titan,' report says.” So we're to believe that Project Titan is nothing but ashes? Even Wakabayashi didn't go that far.

In fact, his report is much more nuanced and provides the most detailed view yet of Project Titan:

Five people familiar with Apple’s car project, code-named “Titan,” discussed with The New York Times the missteps that led the tech giant to move — at least for now — from creating a self-driving Apple car to creating technology for a car that someone else builds.

But note the qualification “at least for now.” As in his September report, Wakabayashi makes clear that he doesn't think an Apple Car will ever be built, but stops short of a flat assertion. And actually, this latest article has some revealing information about how Project Titan started out:

As new employees were brought into Apple’s secret effort to create a self-driving car a few years ago, managers told them that they were working on the company’s next big thing: A product that would take on Detroit and disrupt the automobile industry. . . . . . the initial scale of Apple’s driverless ambitions went beyond tinkering or building underlying technology. The Titan project started in 2014, and it was staffed by many Apple veterans. The company also hired engineers with expertise in building cars, and not just the software that would run an autonomous vehicle. It was a do-it-all approach typical of Apple, which prefers to control every aspect of a product, from the software that runs it to the look and feel of the hardware.

This depiction of the genesis of Titan is recognizable as pure Apple, reminiscent of the heady days of the first Mac. It is, perhaps, the most believable part of the article.

Not that I don't believe that Apple has prioritized the self-driving aspect, something that Bob Mansfield is thought to have done when he took over Titan last year, as was first reported by Bloomberg in July 2016. I also find it perfectly plausible that Apple plans on deploying its autonomous vehicle system in some employee shuttles, as the Times now reports.

Tim Cook has called the self-driving car “the mother of all AI projects.” When Apple realized just how hard it would be to achieve SAE level 4 or level 5 autonomy, of course Apple had to put the rest of Titan on hold. Without autonomy, Apple wouldn't have a product. I think it's more accurate to say that Mansfield re-focused Project Titan on the essential element of autonomous capability.

What Cook actually said to Bloomberg about cars

The Times article quotes CEO Tim Cook a little out of context when it summed up Cook's video interview with Bloomberg that Apple is “focusing on autonomous systems.” Cook had a lot more to say about electric vehicles than that. Here's the full text of the interview segment:

Question: You've said cars are an area ripe for disruption. How important is it that Apple not miss out, on cars? Cook: I think there is a major disruption looming there. Not only for self driving cars, but also the electrification piece. If you've driven an all-electric car, it's actually a marvelous experience. And it's a marvelous experience not to stop at the filling station, or gas station or whatever you want to call it. Plus you have ride sharing on top of this. And so you've got kind of three vectors of change happening generally in the same time frame. So as we look at it, what we're focusing on, what we've talked about focusing on publicly, is we're focusing on autonomous systems. Clearly one purpose of autonomous systems is self-driving cars. There are others. We sort of see it as the mother of all AI projects. It's probably one of the most difficult AI projects to work on. And so autonomy is something that's incredibly exciting for us, and we'll see where it takes us. We're not really saying from a product point of view what we will do, but we are being straightforward that it's a core technology that we view as very important.

When I read this or watch the interview, I don't come away with the impression that Apple has given up on cars. Far from it. I think the desire to disrupt the auto industry is still there. But, first things first. Apple has to have a viable autonomous vehicle solution before it can market a car.

The monetization question

The question of whether Apple will build a car really just amounts to a question about how Apple will monetize the autonomous vehicle technology that it develops. So many pundits seem to think that what Apple should do is become a Microsoft (MSFT) and license a carOS to automakers.

But isn't that so very un-Apple? Isn't Wakabayashi's description of the early days of Titan much more what we would expect? And isn't it a formula that has proven to be enormously profitable for Apple?

The question of whether Apple would literally build Apple Car is a red herring. Of course, Apple won't build the Car itself. Of course, Apple would need a manufacturing partner or partners. That goes without saying.

Apple is all about design, user experience, and the immaculate integration of hardware and software. Apple isn't about to develop “the mother of all AI projects” simply to turn around and try to peddle it to the automakers. That's a business model that doesn't work for Apple, has never worked for Apple.

It may still be decisional, but once Apple has developed the necessary autonomous vehicle tech, I believe it will come to the obvious conclusion that the best way to monetize that tech is in an Apple designed and branded product.

