Home Depot: Can Its Growth Continue?

Investment Thesis

Home Depot (HD) posted another strong earnings report with its EPS up 14% from the same quarter last year. It has also raised its current fiscal year EPS guidance to $7.29 from $7.15. Given the strength of the economy and the company’s superior management, Home Depot’s earnings is expected to continue to grow in the foreseeable future. Together with a raised target payout ratio of 50~55%, a low double-digit dividend hike is likely. A PE analysis based on estimated EPS growth next year suggests a 12-month target price of $166.

Q2 2017 Financial Highlights

In Home Depot’s recent quarter (Q1 2017), the company’s sales grew to $28.1 billion or a growth of 6.2% YoY. It was even better than its Q1 growth of 5%. Its earnings per share also grew by 14.2% from Q2 2016. The company’s improving operational efficiency appears to have a positive impact on its EPS growth. Due to strong sales growth and demand, Home Depot has raised its 2017 EPS forecast to $7.29 from $7.15.

Home Depot’s online sales continued to grow strongly. Its Q2 online sales grew by 23%. Its online sale now comprised of 6.4% of Home Depot’s total revenue. Its strategy to integrate its online and instore sales is working well with nearly half of its online orders are picked up by its customers in store. Home Depot is expected to continue to grow its online and in-store business in the next few years. Although investors might still be concerned about the recent announcement by Sears to list its appliance brand Kenmore on Amazon, I believe the impact will be minimal as Home Depot has a few strategic initiatives to combat against the threat of E-Commerce. These strategic initiatives include collaborating with its supplier partners to bring innovative products, supporting services for professional customers, and integrating its online and in-store sales together.

Dividend Sustainability

Home Depot has consistently raised its dividend for a few decades. The company currently pays a quarterly dividend of $0.89 or an annual dividend of $3.56 per year. The dividend is equivalent to 2.41% yield at today’s price of $147.49. Below is the graph that illustrates Home Depot’s trailing 12-month yield in the past 15 years. As can be seen, except for the years between 2008 to 2012, Home Depot’s dividend yield has been trending up thanks to its consistent dividend increases. In fact, its current dividend yield is on the higher end if we exclude the impact of the finance crisis in 2008 to 2012. Thus, its current yield appears attractive.

Source: GuruFocus.com

As can be seen in the graph below, Home Depot’s payout ratio has been consistently between 40~50% in the past 6 years due to its strong EPS growth. The management has recently raised its payout ratio target to 50% ~ 55%. With an estimated payout target of 48.8% in 2017 and the likelihood of continued high single digit or low double digit EPS growth in 2018, we expect a dividend hike at least in the single high-digit or double low-digit range.

Source: Created by author based on company data

Share Buybacks

In the second quarter, Home Depot repurchased $2.6 billion worth of shares (or 17.3 million shares). It has repurchased approximately $3.9 billion worth of shares YTD. In the past 17 years, Home Depot spent heavily to repurchase its shares. As a result, its total number of shares outstanding had reduced almost by half, from the height of around 2.35 billion shares in 2002/2003 down to 1.23 billion shares at the end of 2016. This was a major driver behind its EPS growth beside revenue growth. Had there been no shares buyback, its EPS in 2016 would have been diluted to $3.41 instead of $6.45.

Source: GuruFocus.com

Debt Load is Worrisome

To fund its aggressive share buyback program, Home Depot gradually loaded up its debt. Thanks to the historically low interest rate, the company is able to load up its debt with low interest expense. In the past quarter, Home Depot loaded $2 billion of incremental long-term debt to repurchase outstanding shares. As a result, the company increased its share repurchase target from the original $5 billion target to $7 billion. The chart below shows the trend of Home Depot’s long term debt. As it can be seen, at the end of 2016, its long-term debt has reached $22.3 billion. In addition, the company added another $4 billion of debt YTD.

Source: GuruFocus.com

While the debt-to-equity ratio is alarming, its debt service remains very healthy at the present. Its interest expense continues to remain relatively low to its debt thanks to the historically low interest rates in the past few years (see the graph below). There appears to be no immediate concern about its high debt-to-equity ratio as long as its interest expense remains low. However, taking on a large debt may hamper Home Depot’s future to finance for further growth, to weather off an unexpected storm, or to stop its share buyback plan. The trend is worrisome, but not uncontrollable given the company’s good growth prospect in both revenue and earnings.

Source: Created by author based on company data

Source: GuruFocus.com

Valuation

As the company raised its current fiscal year EPS guidance to $7.3 and that US’s economy continues to expand, we believe Home Depot is able to grow its EPS to $8.1 next year. The company’s three year average forward PE ratio was about 20.5x. Using this multiple, we derive a 12-month target price of $166. With its current stock price at $147.49, the capital appreciation will be 12.6%.

Investor Takeaway

Home Depot is expected to continue to grow its EPS and dividend by low-double digit thanks to the expansion of US economy. Its aggressive shares repurchase plan also helps to improve its EPS. While the long-term debt is a worrisome, Home Depot is able to cover its interest expense without much problem. Its near-term stock weakness appears to create a wonderful buying opportunity for long-term investors seeking dividend growth and capital appreciation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.