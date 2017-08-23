Trump And The Timber Industry

Headline

As Donald Trump looks to redefine NAFTA, there is the potential that soft wood lumber imported from Canada may get hit with a 20% tariff. This could significantly decrease Canadian sawmill profits causing them to increase prices and make their American counterparts look more attractive. This is significant because Canadian sawmills consist of nearly 30% of the U.S. market. But which U.S. sawmills are most prepared to benefit from this surge in business?

Industry Overview

According to the Sawmill Database, only two publicly traded Timber REITs make it into the top 12 largest saw wood producers in the U.S. These two REITs are Wyerhauser (#1) (NYSE: WY) and Potlatch (#9) (NASDAQ: PCH).

Wyerhauser had an annual income of $6,365 million and Potlatch had an annual income of $599 million in 2016 (2016 10-k's).

WY has an average operating income of roughly $920 million (or 3% of total revenue) over the last five years with an average free cash flow of roughly $492 million (or 7% of total revenue). It is important to note that WY averages capital expenditures of 5-8% of its revenue. The free cash flow percentages have been dragged down over the last few years due to an ongoing increase in investment in softwood lumber.

PCH has an average operating income of roughly $75 million (or 12% of total revenue) over the last five years with an average free cash flow of roughly $84 million (or 15% of total revenue). It is important to note that PCH averages capital expenditures of roughly 1-2% per year. The free cash flow and CAPEX calculations for PCH do not include the years 2013 or 2014 because of a $389 million one-time fee paid by PCH to acquire timber and timberlands and one time a loss on sale of land expense of $48 million.

Although, WY is much larger then PCH, PCH appears to be more efficient with its revenue. This alone does not make it a better investment, but it does tell us that in the short-term it will benefit more from an increase in revenue then its counterpart WY. WY on the other hand, has increased its investment in softwood over the last few years to a projected $300 million in 2017. If softwood prices increase and business for U.S. sawmills increases, WY may be more able to benefit in the future.

Conclusion

It is unsure what will happen to NAFTA and the tariff policy surrounding the lumber industry. However, if a 20% tariff is slapped on Canadian sawmills, U.S. Timber REITs have the definite potential to benefit. PCH in particular has a strong free cash flow and low capital expenditures compared to its competitor WY. In the short-term, an influx of revenue in both companies will provide PCH with more net income and free cash then WY. This cash can then be used to re-invest in the company or pay a dividend increasing PCH’s value. WY on the other hand, has been investing rapidly in softwood and is more prepared for a long term increase in U.S. softwood demand/prices.