Cemex Uncertainties Start To Emerge On The Horizon

For a few years, investors have been attracted to Cemex (CX) by its improvement in operating earnings and its deleveraging efforts. Since January 2016, the stock has provided an astounding 110% return for investors. The company reported 2Q2017 results on July 26th. During its 2nd quarter, the company managed to increase EBITDA by 2% and presented a net income of 336 million dollars for shareholders. Even though this was close to analyst expectations, the stock has been going south for a few weeks.

One of the most common mistakes in finance is to assume that financial assets will perform in future as they did in the past. This is what has caused every major capital misallocation in history. I believe this is what is luring long-term investors to buy shares at this very moment. I have been bullish on Cemex debt & stock for a few years. Sadly, it is time to get cautious and realize that the easy money on the stock has been made. Therefore, potential buyers should realize a few things:

1. EBITDA increases will be close to 3% each year as the cement market is starting to react by reducing its purchased volume on most markets.

Therefore, any investor expecting spectacular EBITDA increases as in past quarters should double-check their assumptions.

Source: Cemex 2Q2016 Investors Presentation.

The company was very vocal on pursuing profitability over volume on 2016. Such strategy allowed the company to maximize its profits by charging more to its customers without hurting demand in Gray Cement, Ready Mix, and Aggregates. Sadly, any strategy based only on the maximization of pricing power is short-lived, as price increases hurt demand at a certain level. Sadly, on 2017, information seems to tell us that limit has been reached.

Source 2Q2017 Investors Presentation

As you can see, 2Q2017 was the first recent quarter in which the company experienced price reductions on its 3 business segments. I believe this is a sign that the company has acknowledged its pricing power has peaked. Therefore, I am expecting further stagnation or reduction in prices for the following quarters.

Therefore, Any EBITDA increases in the future should come from operational efficiencies and initiatives focused on optimizing operating profits in the future. This is a big feasibility for Cemex, as the company has made significant steps toward digitalization. Sadly, the stock market always lacks patience, which will hurt price performance until such developments start to reflect on financial statements.

2. Free Cash Flow has improved due to a reduction in working capital.

In less than a year, the company has managed to reduce its working capital days from 10 days to -1 day on 1Q2016. This is great news, but I believe the company won't execute further from this point. It is hard to extract any money from suppliers when most major inputs are dirt & aggregates. With that in mind, I believe there will be no major improvements on this issue as any improvement will come only from operations and reductions in financial expenses.

How can Free Cash Flow improve? The most feasible source will be the reduction in interest payments as debt is paid or refinanced. Appart from that, I do not see any real source of Free Cash Flow growth as a reduction in days receivables will end up hurting sales.

3. Debt Repayment

Cemex`s debt has been a worry for more than 15 years. It all started by the acquisition of RMC and Rinker just a few years before the housing & financial crisis of 2007. For long term followers of the stock, it is great news to see a diminishing "Consolidated Funded Debt/EBITDA" ratio each quarter. Such deleveraging has been a major reason for buying the stock. Sadly, most people believe the company will be as cash rich and profitable as it used to be in 2001 after achieving investment grade status. Sadly they will not. I believe that the company is selling some of its best assets to recover its investment grade rating.

This assumption has some sound logic. Cemex was what some would call a "very motivated seller of assets". This is paradise for bargain hunters as they can obtain top assets at a fair (or discounted) price. Now, let's think as the buyer of such assets. If there were a wide variety of assets available for sale at a certain time, Would you buy the ones that are extremely profitable or the underdogs? Sadly, Cemex has been discharging top producing assets and keeping the underdogs on its books. If you find it hard to believe this, just look at operating profits. In 2007, the company had a 33.39% gross profit margin. In 2011, such margin reduced to 28.51%. Not until 2016, did we see a return to 33% levels. But this was done after aggressive price increases.

Cemex has been doing a great job of keeping a balanced portfolio, but I am certain that the company has already deployed assets that produce lots of cash. Sadly, many times profitability is not the same as cash production. Therefore, if the company continues to erode its portfolio in order to repay debt, the company will suffer in the future.

I believe that shareholders have seen debt figures go down without looking at what is being sold and have enriched valuations for the company as there were "tangible improvements" for the company. These improvements were accompanied by buying loads of stocks every time the company announces any debt reduction without looking at the amount of cash the company produced.

One simple way to prove that the company is keeping a profitable portfolio with anemic cash production is to look at 2001. The company managed to obtain 2.2 Billion on EBITDA with 6.8 Billion in sales (32.30%). In 2017, the company will report around the same EBITA (2.5 Billion) with 13.4 Billion in sales (18.8%). I know that 2001 seems questionable for making a comparison, but that time reflects the real Cemex before getting into major trouble.

Conclusion:

I expect high volatility on the stock, as improvements in financials slow down appetite for the stock. If you are expecting to buy Cemex just because it has been a great play for a few years, you are late on this trade. There are still solid fundamentals that could make the stock worth buying for long-term investors, but recent events make me think there are better entrance points on the horizon. IMHO, such an entrance point could be near 8.25 USD per ADS

In order to determine the future fate of the stock, stocks could look at Price & Sales Volume figures behavior to gain early evidence on changes in profitability.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CX.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: The author will not be liable for any investment decision, remember to do your own due diligence.