Salesforce.com Earnings Mix, Fundamentals On Track

The fundamentals appears to be strong and the call was bullish so I expect the stock to bounce back from weakness.

Salesforce.com, inc. (CRM) reported FY2Q17 earnings on 08/22/2017, after the close. Overall, the print isn't as strong as I would like so I anticipate the stock will weaken slightly on 8/23 and then likely bounce right back (like last quarter) since the fundamentals appears fine and the call sounded bullish.

The Print

Revenue for the quarter came in at $2.56B, slightly ahead of consensus of $2.52B, while EPS beat by 1 penny at $0.33 per share.

Digging a bit deeper into the press release, ending deferred revenue beat estimates at $4.82B vs $4.69B consensus, and billing came in at $2.34B vs $2.17B consensus, implying a 26% y/y and 15% q/q growth rate. Unbilled deferred revenue was $10.4B, up 30% y/y. Non-GAAP operating margins was 14.9% for the quarter, which beat consensus estimates by ~600 bps -- not bad. Operating cash flow was strong at $331.3M vs. an expectation of $268.7M.

Guidance, however, was a bit more mixed. Q3 guidance was slightly ahead at $2.64-2.65B vs. $2.61B consensus, while EPS was guided to $0.36-37 vs $0.35 consensus. For the FY (FY18 ended January 2018), revenue was guided to $10.35-10.40B vs $10.29B consensus, while EPS was guided to in-line at $1.29-1.30 vs $1.30 consensus. However, Q3 billing was guided to an implied $1.93-1.98B which is below consensus of $2.17B.

The Call

In the call, the CEO began by taking a political stand against hate groups, which most of the analysts applauded. That's the most interesting thing about the call because boy it was boring (as in nothing really new is being introduced).

Interestingly, but unimportantly, the CEO noted that CRM is now the 1st enterprise cloud software company in history to reach the $10B revenue run-rate. It's good to know for your next cocktail party.

Also, the CEO highlighted the importance of its AI technology, Einstein, which he described as "a game changer". Later in the call, the CEO said Einstien "has hugely exceeded our expectations. And I would say from my perspective, it's already a material part of our results." This is a material statement to me. (I have written about the importance of AI and cannot over emphasize how important it is -- make sure to check out my Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and IBM (NYSE:IBM) AI articles for more information on the importance of AI to other tech giants.)

It is clear that CRM is investing heavily in international markets. The COO noted that 40% of CRM's new hires this year have been outside of the US, and they went live on AWS in Canada in Q2. Later in the call, management described their international growth levers as "just executing beautifully right now."

In the question section, we get a sense of what's on investors' minds (since sell side guys receives buy side questions after earnings, which sell side analysts are tasked with putting it in a more polite way -- that's just my experience on the buy side at least). It is pretty clear that Q2 is a boring quarter considering that the 1st question was on having an easier FX compare in the second half -- I really wish those guys could take care of those housekeeping questions for off the call.

Conclusion

While earnings and guidance mostly came in ahead of expectations, Q3's billing was a bit weak vs. expectations. However, the call sounded bullish to me, with no notable execution, competitive or market issues -- it was in fact a very boring call from a "news" perspective. That is my impression at least - if you disagree (or if you agree) please let me know in the comment section. In conclusion, CRM is still the beast that it has always been. I simply don't see much for bears and bulls to fight over.

