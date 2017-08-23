Tracking Stephen Mandel's Lone Pine Capital Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update

The top three individual stocks are Alibaba Group Holdings, Charter Communications, and Constellation Brands, and they add up to ~22% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Stephen Mandel’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Mandel’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2017. Please visit our Tracking Stephen Mandel’s Lone Pine Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our previous update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2017.

This quarter, Mandel’s US long portfolio value increased ~4%, from $19.01B to $19.67B. The number of holdings decreased from 34 to 33. The top three individual stock positions are at 22.29%, while the top five are at 34.89% of the US long assets: Alibaba Group Holdings (NYSE:BABA), Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR), Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), and Broadcom Ltd. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Stephen Mandel worked at Tiger Management under Julian Robertson for eight years starting in the late 1980s, making him a bona fide tiger cub. To know more about Julian Robertson and his legendary Tiger Management, check out Julian Robertson: A Tiger in the Land of Bulls and Bears.

Stake Disposals

Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE): The fairly large 5.62% NKE stake was purchased in Q1 2015 at prices between $46 and $55. The stake was doubled in Q4 2015 at prices between $61 and $68. Q2 2016 saw another ~50% increase at prices between $52 and $62. Q4 2016 saw a reversal: a ~20% reduction at prices between $49.50 and $53. There was another about-turn last quarter: a one-third increase at prices between $52 and $59. The entire stake was eliminated this quarter at prices between $51 and $59. It currently trades at $54.13.

Note: The prices quoted above are adjusted for the 2-for-1 stock split in November 2015.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA): EA was a 3.66% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2015 and increased by just over 10 times the following quarter at prices between $63 and $75. Q4 2015 and Q1 2016 saw a combined ~80% reduction at prices between $55.50 and $77. In Q2 and Q3 2016, the position was built back up at prices between $62 and $85.50. The stock currently trades at $119. There was an ~18% selling last quarter at prices between $79 and $92, and the disposal this quarter was at prices between $88 and $115. Mandel harvested gains.

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V): V was a 2.67% stake purchased in Q4 2014 and Q1 2015 at prices between $51 and $68 and increased by ~31% in Q4 2015 at prices between $70 and $80. It was a fairly large ~4% stake at the time. Q1 2016 saw a ~40% selling at prices between $67.50 and $77.50. That was followed with another two-thirds selling in Q3 2016 at prices between $74 and $83.50. The pattern reversed again in Q4 2016: the stake increased by ~180% at prices between $75.50 and $83. The stock currently trades at $104. There was a minor ~6% trimming last quarter, and the elimination this quarter was at prices between $88.50 and $96.50.

Priceline Inc. (NASDAQ:PCLN): The long-term 2.33% PCLN stake was first purchased in 2011 at a cost basis of ~$500. The original position was sold down by ~44% in Q3 2013 at prices between $900 and $1030 and by another two-thirds in Q1 2014 at prices between $1132 and $1358. There was a combined ~380% increase over the next three quarters at prices between $1064 and $1280. 2015 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $1008 and $1454. Q2 2016 saw the pattern reverse: a ~42% increase at prices between $1186 and $1390. The next quarter saw a ~50% selling at prices between $1248 and $1473, and that was followed with another ~50% reduction in Q4 2016 at prices between $1424 and $1578. The position was sold out this quarter at prices between $1740 and $1911. The stock is now at $1818. Lone Pine Capital harvested gains.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR): DLTR was a 2.70% of the portfolio position. It was established in Q3 2015 at prices between $65 and $82 and increased by ~150% the following quarter at prices between $61 and $80. The stock currently trades at $74.95. Q2 and Q3 2016 had seen a one-third increase at prices between $75 and $98. There was an about-turn in Q4 2016: ~40% sold at prices between $73.50 and $90. That was followed with a ~30% further reduction last quarter at prices between $73.50 and $80. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $66.50 and $83.

Shire plc (NASDAQ:SHPG): SHPG was a ~1.57% portfolio stake established in Q2 2016 at prices between $165 and $192 and reduced by one-third the following quarter at prices between $184 and $207. The position was disposed of this quarter at prices between $160 and $190. The stock is now at $143.

Note: Part of the SHPG position came about as a result of the merger with Baxalta that closed in June 2016. It was a cash-and-stock deal, with Baxalta shareholders receiving $18 in cash and 0.1482 shares of SHPG for each share of Baxalta held. Lone Pine Capital held 10.59M shares of Baxalta for which they received 1.57M shares of SHPG.

Rice Energy (NYSE:RICE): The 1.71% RICE stake was purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $20.50 and $28 and increased by a whopping ~250% last quarter at prices between $18.50 and $23.70. This quarter saw an about-turn: the position sold out at prices between $19 and $27. The stock is now at $26.84.

Note: Lone Pine Capital controlled ~6.7% of Rice Energy as of Q1 2017.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN), CommScope Holding Company (NASDAQ:COMM), Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA), HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB), and Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM): These very small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) positions were disposed this quarter.

New Stakes

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): MSFT is a 3.39% portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $65 and $72.50, and the stock is now at $73.16.

Note: MSFT is back in the portfolio after a quarter’s gap: It was a large (top-five) 4.93% of the portfolio position in Q4 2016. The bulk of the position was from H1 2015 at prices between $40 and $48. The five quarters through Q3 2016 had seen a combined ~50% selling at prices between $43 and $58. The elimination last quarter happened at prices between $62 and $66.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY): ORLY is a 3.16% portfolio position purchased this quarter at prices between $216 and $270, and the stock currently trades well below that range at $198.

MasterCard Inc. (NYSE:MA): MA is a 2.87% of the portfolio stake established at prices between $111 and $126, and it is now at $134.

Note: MA has seen a previous round-trip: a ~2% stake was established in Q3 2013 at prices between $59 and $69 and increased by ~30% the following quarter at prices between $67 and $83. The last three quarters of 2014 saw a huge ~200% increase at prices between $69 and $89. 2015 saw a combined ~70% reduction at prices between $82 and $102. Q1 2016 saw an ~18% further reduction at prices between $80.50 and $97.50, and the disposal in Q3 2016 was at prices between $87 and $102.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE): ICE is a 2.13% of the portfolio stake purchased this quarter at prices between $58 and $66, and the stock is currently at $65.50.

Note: ICE is back in the portfolio after a quarter’s gap.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU), ServiceNow Inc. (NYSE:NOW), UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH), Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS), Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP), Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM), and Liberty Media Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONK): These are small (less than ~2% of the portfolio each) positions established this quarter.

Note: Regulatory filings since the quarter ended show them owning 9.3M shares (5.1% of the business) of TransUnion. This is compared to 8.9M shares in the 13F.

Stake Decreases

Charter Communications and Calls: The ~7.5% CHTR position is the second-largest stake in the portfolio. It was first purchased in Q3 2014 at prices between $152 and $164. Q2 2015 saw a whopping ~150% increase at prices between $168 and $193. Q4 2015 saw an about-turn: a ~50% reduction at prices between $175 and $193. The stock is currently at $397. Last quarter saw a ~20% increase at prices between $286 and $333, while this quarter saw a similar reduction at prices between $313 and $353.

Constellation Brands: STZ is a top-three ~6.5% stake established in Q3 2015 at prices between $115 and $131. The following three quarters had seen a combined ~40% increase at prices between $125 and $164. Q3 2016 saw an about-turn: ~17% sold at prices between $161 and $168. There was a ~15% stake increase in Q4 2016 at prices between $145 and $171, and that was followed with a similar increase last quarter at prices between $147 and $165. The stock is now at ~$197. There was a ~9% trimming this quarter.

Activision Blizzard: The top-five 6.30% ATVI position was purchased in Q2 2016 at prices between $33 and $39 and increased by two-thirds in the following quarter at prices between $39 and $45. The past two quarters had seen another ~45% increase at prices between $35.50 and $50. The stock is now at $64.26. There was a ~13% trimming this quarter.

Note: ATVI had a previous round-trip: a ~2% position was established in H2 2015 and disposed in Q1 2016.

Symantec Corporation (NASDAQ:SYMC): The ~3% SYMC position was purchased in Q4 2016 at prices between $23.50 and $25.50 and doubled last quarter at prices between $24 and $31. This quarter saw a ~20% selling at prices between $28 and $33. The stock currently trades at $28.76.

CSX Corporation (NYSE:CSX): The 2.86% CSX stake was purchased last quarter at prices between $36 and $50. This quarter saw a ~28% reduction at prices between $46 and $55. The stock is now at $49.92.

Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE): ADBE is a 2.83% of the US long portfolio position. It was first purchased in Q1 2014 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $60 and $73. 2015 saw that original stake reduced by two-thirds at prices between $73 and $96. Q1 2016 saw an about-turn: ~26% increase at prices between $74 and $94. The stock currently trades at ~$152. There was a very minor ~4% trimming last quarter, and that was followed with a ~20% reduction this quarter at prices between $129 and $145.

Equinix Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX): EQIX is a 2.78% portfolio stake. It is a long-term position first purchased in 2010. Around 4M shares were acquired at the time at a cost basis in the low $80s. The position size has wavered since, although by Q4 2014 the stake was back at ~4M shares. Q1 2015 saw a ~30% reduction at prices between $217 and $239. Q4 2015 saw another ~20% reduction at prices between $265 and $305. There was a ~25% further selling last quarter at prices between $359 and $400. The stock is now at ~$456. There was an ~11% trimming this quarter. Mandel is harvesting huge long-term gains.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA): ULTA is a 2.10% stake first purchased in 2012 at much lower prices. Q1 2016 saw a ~40% increase at prices between $153 and $173. There was a ~12% reduction in Q3 2016, and that was followed with another ~40% selling the following quarter at prices between $228 and $266. Last quarter also saw another ~15% selling at prices between $257 and $289. The stock is now at $232. There was a ~6% trimming this quarter. Mandel is harvesting gains.

Albemarle Corp. (NYSE:ALB): ALB is a very small 0.62% position established last quarter and reduced by ~40% this quarter.

Stake Increases

Alibaba Group Holdings: The 8.36% BABA stake is currently the largest position in the portfolio. It was established in Q3 2016 at prices between $78.50 and $110 and increased by ~50% the following quarter at prices between $86.50 and $108. There was another ~30% increase last quarter at prices between $88.50 and $110. This quarter also saw an ~18% increase at prices between $107 and $144. The stock is now well above those ranges at $174.

FleetCor Technologies (NYSE:FLT): The 4.81% FLT stake is from 2013, and Mandel has huge gains on this position. Last year had seen a roughly one-third reduction at prices between $117 and $174. This quarter saw a ~46% increase at prices between $131 and $151. It currently trades at ~$142. For investors attempting to follow Mandel, FLT is a good option to consider for further research.

Note: Lone Pine Capital controls ~7% of FleetCor Technologies.

Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB): The 4.73% FB stake was purchased in Q3 2014 at prices between $66 and $79. Q1 2015 saw the original stake reduced by ~40% at prices between $74 and $84. There was a ~45% selling in Q3 2016 at prices between $114 and $131, and that was followed with a ~14% trimming last quarter at prices between $117 and $143. There was a ~20% stake increase this quarter at prices between $139 and $155. The stock currently trades at ~$170.

Note: FB has seen a previous presence in the portfolio. Around 11M shares were purchased in Q4 2012 at prices between $19 and $29. The stake was disposed of in 2013 and early 2014 at much higher prices, realizing huge gains.

Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA), Quintiles IMS Holdings (NYSE:Q), and T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS): These positions were established last quarter and increased this quarter. CMCSA is a ~4% portfolio position established at prices between $34.50 and $38.50 and increased by ~50% this quarter at prices between $37 and $42. The stock is currently at $41.35. The 4.57% Q stake was purchased at prices between $75 and $82.50 and increased by ~70% this quarter at prices between $78 and $91. The stock is now at $94.73. TMUS is a 2.20% position established at prices between $56.50 and $65 and increased by ~20% this quarter at prices between $60 and $68. It is now at $64.38.

Expedia Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE): EXPE is a 3.42% position established in Q3 2016 at prices between $106 and $119 and reduced by ~40% the following quarter at prices between $113 and $132. There was another ~50% selling last quarter at prices between $112 and $131. There was an about-turn this quarter: the stake doubled at prices between $125 and $154. The stock is now at $148.

Grupo Televisa (NYSE:TV): The ~2.5% TV position was established in Q3 2016 at prices between $24 and $28. There was a ~36% increase last quarter at prices between $20 and $27. The stock is now at $25.70. For investors attempting to follow Mandel, TV is a good option to consider for further research. There was an ~11% increase this quarter.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET), Barclays Bank plc (NYSE:BCS), and Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP): These are very small (less than ~1.5% of the portfolio each) stakes that saw increases this quarter.

Kept Steady

Broadcom Ltd.: The large top-five ~6% AVGO stake was purchased in Q3 2016 at prices between $150 and $178 and increased by just over one-third the following quarter at prices between $163 and $182. There was a ~50% stake increase last quarter at prices between $174 and $227. The stock currently trades at $255.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG): LNG is a 1.28% of the portfolio position first purchased in H2 2014 at prices between $65 and $84. There was a ~55% increase in Q3 2015 at prices between $47.50 and $71. Q3 2016 saw some selling: ~17% disposed at prices between $37 and $46, and that was followed with a ~50% selling the following quarter at prices between $35.50 and $43.50. The stock currently trades at $41.15.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Mandel’s US stock holdings in Q2 2017:

Disclosure: I am/we are long LNG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.