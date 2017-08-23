Wells Fargo: The Other Shoe Is Gonna Drop, And How The Stock Might React

With the negative news surrounding the company and the uncertainty of the resolution, the stock price is likely to face significant selling pressure.

In the report, Sloan mentions that customers will have the option to join the class action suit and file charges against the bank in the coming weeks.

Wells Fargo CEO Tim Sloan released a progress report to employees warning that there may be other negative news down the road.

Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) has struggled to hold onto its gains and has recently been selling off as more negative news of the scandals that have plagued the company. If the stock wasn't already battered enough, yesterday the CEO of Wells added more uncertainty to the mix.

Wells Fargo CEO's Tim Sloan shared a progress report and in it addressed questions from employees regarding rebuilding the bank's reputation following the scandals.

When asked where the bank stood on making things right for the customers that had unauthorized accounts opened, Sloan said:

"We reached a $142 million class-action settlement for our customers that covers concerns about retail sales practices and unauthorized accounts dating back to 2002." - WFC press release on August 22, 2017.

But the most potentially damaging news for WFC's stock came when Sloan was asked what's left to do? The CEO mentioned a third party review of the account scandal that's due out in a few weeks time.

"The next step will occur within a few weeks. That’s when we’ll announce the completion of the expanded retail account analysis, conducted by a third party, for 2009 through 2016. Again, this analysis examined account usage patterns and is constructed to err on the side of the customer in determining which accounts are included as potentially unauthorized." - WFC press release on August 22, 2017.

However, I believe the news could get even worse for the company since additional class action suits could be filed as customers receive notices of the current suit. The CEO mentioned the suits could being an issue in the future.

"Customers who believe they should be included in this settlement will be able to submit claims under this broad and far-reaching settlement agreement. We’ve heard customers’ concerns about potential harm to credit scores due to unauthorized accounts, and that’s why an important part of this settlement is remediation to customers for increased borrowing costs due to credit-score impact associated with a potentially unauthorized account." - WFC press release on August 22, 2017.

I'm not sure how they'll calculate "remediation for increased borrowing costs", but the uncertainty of what that final number and any additional fines or class action settlements are likely to put enormous pressure on Wells Fargo's stock in the coming weeks and months. In short, the other shoe has yet to drop.

As a result, investors who are long WFC may either unwind their positions or at the very least, place sell orders at key levels in the event of more negative news.

Where would those sell orders likely be located if another major move lower occurs:

In the daily chart below, I highlighted in red the August trading range. A break of the range can often result in the stock moving the length of the monthly range.

In other words, since the range is currently 3.5%, a break below $51.70 would likely send the stock to at least $49.90.

As many of you may know, playing the monthly range is a popular investment strategy. Given the negative news surrounding Wells, there's likely to be sell orders below the August range in the area of $51.70 to $51.30 and we can look for increased bearish momentum in that zone.

Gunning for the gap:

If WFC travels the 3.5% lower from the August monthly low, it will have also broken the May low of $50.83, and it's in this neighborhood that sell orders will exist for investors who have been long WFC since May and $50.83 is their break-even point (or where they originally got in). As a result, look for additional selling pressure beyond the May low.

and it's in this neighborhood that sell orders will exist for investors who have been long WFC since May and $50.83 is their break-even point (or where they originally got in). As a result, look for additional selling pressure beyond the May low. In the event of more negative news hitting the wires, the market may try and retest the bullish gap from November 2016 circled in yellow on the chart below.

In my opinion, it's doubtful many investors will be initiating long positions in WFC upon a break of $49.90 since they'll likely adopt a wait and see approach to determine where the stock bottoms. In short, a test lower to $48 and $46.50 seems quite likely if the news from Wells becomes increasingly negative in the coming weeks and months.

Takeaways:

How the stock reacts will all depend on the level of negative news and the final cost to the bank for the scandals. Since we may not know the final cost for some time, traders will likely sell into rallies expecting more damaging news to materialize.

Unfortunately for those who are long WFC or looking to go long the stock, these types of events and uncertainty attract traders who are likely to either short the stock or execute some type of option strategy to benefit from any additional bearish moves. Also, we may see WFC trade in a range, once the stock price settles down, as the market awaits additional reports from the bank's senior management. As a result, range traders will jump in the market buying at the lows and selling at the tops of the range, thus preventing any substantial breaks to the upside.

In my article last week, I warned that another shoe is likely to drop and suggested that if you're risk averse to stay away WFC until the scandal clears up. I continue to believe that there are too many other banks out there for those looking to get in that don't have scandals attached to them. Those banks also offer dividends, share buybacks and will do well in a growing economy with rising yields.

The recent fall in Wells Fargo has nothing to do with the fundamentals and as a result, we can't determine when the selling will end. In short, if you get in now you're flying blind.

In the long-term, I'm bullish Wells Fargo based on the fundamentals. I'm also bullish on the banking sector in general. However, it's my opinion that Wells is simply too hot right now to touch and if investors try to go long, you run the risk of catching a falling knife.

Once the sales scandal, the fines, and the class action suits are in the rear view mirror, I have no doubt that Wells Fargo will recover. And hopefully when that occurs WFC will join the other banks in the move higher on the back of solid economic growth and rising Treasury yields.

Good luck out there.

