H&R REIT: Has Its Unit Price Bottomed After Q2 2017?

H&R has a development pipeline that will grow its FFO per unit in 2018 and beyond.

Investment Thesis

Since we began our coverage back in June 2017, shares of H&R REIT (OTCPK:OTCPK:HRUFF) (TSX:HR.UN) continued its downward trend reaching as low as C$20.2 on August 10. Following H&R’s Q2 earnings release, its unit price bounced back to C$21.2, reversing its downward trend. Will this momentum to trend upward continue in the second half of 2017?

Source: GuruFocus.com

In this article, we will examine H&R’s Q2 financial and operational highlights, its growth strategies, and provide a quick valuation analysis for its unit price. For a fundamental overview of the REIT and its Q1 2017 results, please read our previous article here.

Source: Company Website

Q2 2017 Financial Highlights

In the past quarter, H&R’s property operating income decreased by C$4.2 million to C$191.6 million from Q2 2016. The decline was primarily due to net property dispositions. Its same-asset property operating income increased by C$3.9 million or 2.2% from Q2 2016. Its net income increased by C$49.0 million from Q2 2016 due to lower deferred income taxes. Its FFO per unit was C$0.47 per unit from C$0.53 per unit in Q2 2016. The decreases are primarily due to C$18.9 million received as a one-time lease settlement payment from Target in 2016 and the net property dispositions.

Source: Q2 2017 Financial Report

Although H&R’s FFO per unit declined in Q2, its same property operating income grew by 2.2%. The REIT has several development projects to grow its FFO. We will discuss about these projects in the subsequent sections.

Improving Occupancy Rate

H&R’s occupancy rate improved to 96.3% in Q2 from 95.5% in Q1 2017. Although its occupancy rate has improved in Q2, its current occupancy rate is still about 300 basis points lower than its high of above 99% in the past. One of the major reasons for the decline was the weakness in the entire retail sector that is impacting H&R’s retail tenants and Target’s decision to exit the Canadian market in 2015.

Source: Q2 2017 Investor Presentation

In June, Sears obtained creditor protection and announced it was closing 59 stores in Canada. Two of these stores are located at Medicine Hat Mall and McAllister Place where the gross rent is approximately $0.9 million per annum, at H&R’s interest. Although the loss of revenue is not enormous, many of its retail tenants may continue to be impacted by the rise of E-Commerce.

Development Projects

In the past quarter, H&R continued its plan to redevelop many vacant properties left by Target. This development is expensive as the company already spent approximately C$42.5 million in the first half of 2017. The positive news is that the newly redeveloped properties will generate C$10.1 million of rental revenue. This newly expected revenue is much better than the estimated C$4 million of the rental revenue paid by Target.

The REIT also has a few properties currently under development that will add more FFO to the company. The 1,871 luxury residential rental units for the LIC Project is expected to bring rental income in early 2018. It is estimated that the project will add US$23 million to its annual FFO or 4~5% growth to its annual FFO. The two currently under development industrial properties located in Greater Toronto Area have already been pre-leased and will add approximately C$1.7 million to its annual FFO. These developments will help fill some revenues loss due to the possible further decline of its rental revenue from its retail properties.

H&R also has a redevelopment plan to convert a 93,000 square foot existing historical building into state-of-the-art office space in Dallas. The project is expected to be completed in Q1 2018. At the end of Q2 2017, 63% of the space has been pre-leased.

Subsequent to June 30, 2017, H&R acquired a 33.3% non-managing interest in approximately 5 acres of land in Austin for the future development of 391 multi-family residential units. Since the construction is not expected to begin after mid-2018, its revenue generated will not have an immediate impact after 2018.

Strong Balance Sheet

H&R’s balance sheet remained healthy in the past quarter. Over the past 4 years, the company has successfully reduced its debt to total assets ratio from 49.2% at the end of 2013 to 43.5% at the end of June, 2017. Its interest coverage is at a very health ratio of 3.0. Although its Debt to EBITDA ratio slight went up to 8.3x in Q2 2017 from 8.2x in Dec. 2016, this ratio has also dropped by more than 1.1 multiple from Dec. 2013.

Source: Q2 2017 Presentation

This healthy balance sheet is important as it will help H&R weather the storm caused by the rise of E-Commerce. Re-leasing and sub-dividing the properties left vacant by Target come with associated high costs on top of the revenue losses. It is expected that the closure of some Sears stores and other smaller retailers will require additional money for redevelopment and sub-dividing the properties as well.

Dividend Sustainability

Although not annually, H&R consistently increases its distribution. The latest hike was in November 2016. Because of an increase in distributions (H&R typically hike its distributions yearly) and a decline in FFO per share, H&R’s payout ratio has increased to 74.5% from 64.2% in Q2 2016. Its distribution is solid. At today’s closing price of C$21.25, its distribution yield of 6.5% is attractive and well-protected.

Valuation

H&R’s current trading price of C$21.25 is 17.5% below its Net Asset Value of C$25.70 per unit. We believe part of the reason for this lower discount is due to the complexity for investors to evaluate its mixed portfolio of retail, office, industrial, and residential properties. Its large-scale disposition of properties between 2016 and now also makes it difficult to evaluate despite positive same property operating income growth from its remaining portfolio.

H&R’s 2016 price to AFFO ratio was in the multiple of 12.6x. Its 2017 AFFO is expected to be C$1.65. Due to its existing development projects, we believe an AFFO of C$1.75 per unit is achievable. Using a multiple of 12.6x, we derive a 12-month target price of C$22.05. Together with its distribution, the total return will be 10.3%.

Since its unit price is trading at a significant discount, we believe when the market begins to favor the REIT, its unit price has the potential of trending higher. A unit price of C$24 is not out of reach.

Investor Takeaway

The recent weakness of the brick-and-mortar retail sector due to E-Commerce continues to create concerns for investors as nearly 40% of H&R’s revenue came from its retail properties. With a development pipeline that will help grow its FFO per unit in 2018 and beyond, the REIT’s near-term FFO per unit decline is not a concern. H&R’s unit price is currently trading at a significant discount. With its FFO per unit set to grow in 2018, we believe H&R deserves a higher price. Patient investors have an opportunity to earn a stable 6.5% distribution yield income with the possibility of future increase.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.