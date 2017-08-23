Intuit: Full Steam Ahead

Intuit (INTU) reported FY4Q17 earnings on 8/22, after the close. While the quarter was strong, guidance is more mixed. However, judging from the bullish metrics provided during the call, and the fact that the EPS shortfall is likely driven by increased investments in the business, I believe investors will largely overlook the FY EPS guidance "miss".

The Print

Revenue for the quarter was $842.0M vs $809.2M consensus, while EPS came in at $0.20, which beat consensus by 3 cents. Looking at revenues, every segment beat consensus except for Online Ecosystems, which came in at $223M vs consensus of $235.3M - not a material thing in my view. The quarter posted non-GAAP operating margin of 9.3%, which is a meaningful 120 bps above consensus estimates. Ending QuickBooks online subscribers came in slightly ahead of consensus at 2.38M, beating consensus by 0.04M, and implying a 58% y/y growth rate -- if you are not familiar with the stock, this is an important metric and thus an important beat.

However, guidance is disappointing. FY1Q18 revenue was guided to $840M-$860M vs consensus of $850.9M, just missing at the mid point. FY1Q18 EPS guidance missed by a larger margin at $0.03-$0.05 vs $0.11 consensus. FY18 EPS was guided to $4.90-$5.00 vs $5.03 consensus, while revenue was guided to $5.64B-$5.74B vs $5.57B consensus.

In a separate press release, INTU announced that its long-time CFO (since January 2008) will step down in January 2018 -- he will be replaced by someone internal.

The Call

In the call, management had a lot of great things to say about QuickBooks Online (QBO). For example, improvements to QBO experiences lead to a 22 point improvement in net promoter score - impressive. Investors also enjoyed accelerating growth as subscriber growth accelerated to 58% this quarter vs. 41% last year. The acceleration is also broad based as US sub growth accelerated to +53% from 41% last year, and international accelerated to a whopping 75% from 45% last year. Obviously they are doing something right as net promoter score also improved in every country.

Importantly, management said that they continue QBO to grow "north of 40% , and we now expect online ecosystem revenue to grow more than 30% over the next few years. That is up from our previous guidance of 25% to 30%." Wow!

The company said they will increase investments in the business, which at least partially responsible for the shortfall in the FY EPS guide. In the call, the CFO said:

we're reallocating over 10% of our annual spend to strengthen our investment in several key priorities over the next three years, including increasing our capability in artificial intelligence and machine learning, accelerating our transition to Amazon Web Services, enhancing our brand and marketing effectiveness globally, and enabling our engineering organization to increase effectiveness and efficiency.

This commentary, combined with strong QBO performance, suggests that INTU is increasing investments to go after a strong market. Investors should take this as bullish commentary, although it is difficult to predict the market's reaction as we saw in the case of Amazon.

Another thing that I found interesting was the CEO's commentary that "Self-Employed is one of the more exciting things I've seen in my 15 years here." In my view, new technologies, business services and online platforms have really reached a critical mass that will likely drive an acceleration in self-employment, creating a relatively new investment theme investors should keep in mind. Here is a decent June 2017 Forbes article on why self-employment is accelerating. Of course, one of the key beneficiaries of this emerging trend will be INTU. (Follow me as I plan to write about this emerging theme in the near future.)

Conclusion

I think the quarter was quite strong across the board. I'm impressed by the accelerating QBO growth and improvement in net promoter score. FY18 guidance was more mixed since it will be more back end loaded than expected (given both FY1Q18 revenue and EPS guidance missed consensus) and FY18 EPS is a bit below consensus, which is offset by better revenue guidance. However, the call made it clear that the market is very strong and that INTU is investing to strengthen its technology and operations. Investors should welcome more investments, especially given management's bullish outlook for growth over the next 3 years. I like what I see! Remember, Investor Day is on October 3rd, 2017, which could be another catalyst for the stock.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.