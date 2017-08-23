Can PPG Get Back To Growth?

The Akzo acquisition may not be the best idea, and acquisition is likely the way forward for PPG to grow.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) is one of the largest companies in the highly fractured paint and coatings industry. It has spent a great deal of effort and money shifting its portfolio over time to focus solely on higher growth and on coatings. The continued acquisitions have not necessarily paid off when looking at sales or net income, but the company has also kept its debt under control. The potential acquisition of Akzo Nobel could be good for the company, but it carries a significant amount of integration risk, as well as ballooning the company's debt. With lackluster growth and future plans based mostly on acquisition, I don't see PPG as a very compelling investment today.

PPG was founded in 1883 as the Pittsburgh Plate Glass Company, becoming one of the first internationally successful American corporations. It expanded into coatings as a natural way to increase its sales to automakers, and it has continued to stay at the forefront of innovation in its industry. The company has boosted its dividend every year for the last 46 consecutive years, making it a Dividend Aristocrat.

Source: Investor Presentation

Looking at the sales makeup changes over the past decade, the company has diversified more and more internationally. This has led to some headwinds in terms of currency exchange, but it is seen by management as the best way to pursue growth. In the second half of last year, the company sold off its flat glass and European fiber glass businesses as well as 2 Asian fiber glass joint ventures. These and other transactions over the course of the last decade have focused the portfolio to 97% paints and coatings.

Source: Investor Presentation

This portfolio shift has not come cheaply, however. Continuous acquisitions and divestitures are not always the best strategy, and that has likely been a contributing factor to the company's metrics over time. Sales have increased somewhat, with net income mostly flat over time. Looking below at another Dividend Aristocrat in the space, The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW), it has a much better trend over time in both sales and net income. SHW recently acquired Valspar, which was a very large acquisition similar to PPG's attempted Akzo Nobel acquisition. It will be interesting to see how well the company extracts synergies, since it seems to have driven stronger gains in profitability over time than PPG.

The reason for the company's shift is likely that the coatings business has grown earnings at a solid rate over time. The ~10% CAGR since 2005 represents stronger growth than the company's legacy businessses. In the most recent quarter, PPG grew earnings per share by 6%, fighting through margin compression due to raw material inflation, currency headwinds, and weak volume gains. The company plans on hiking prices to expand its margins, and it is looking to expand the supply base for certain raw materials. Additionally, the company is heavily cutting costs and overhead to attempt to maintain bottom line growth in the face of tepid volume growth.

Source: Investor Presentation

The company having a hard time driving sales growth led to the attempted acquisition of Akzo Nobel, which would lead to a massive paint and coatings company that easily rivals the combined SHW-Valspar company. However, for anyone that follows PPG at all, this deal has been an ongoing drama. I included a basic timeline for those interested, from the Financial Times:

Source: Financial Times

PPG made its third offer of 26.9 billion euros for the company earlier this year. In June, PPG walked away from the deal after being rebuffed by Akzo Nobel management, despite threatening to take the deal directly to the shareholders. The pursuit was egged on by activist hedge fund Elliott Advisors, 9.5% owner of Akzo, which has pushed for a shakeup of Akzo management. Elliott launched a legal battle against Akzo Nobel, which has now led to the board chairman retiring come April 2018 and the CEO also left for health reasons.

There will be an extraordinary meeting of Akzo shareholders on September 8th, which will discuss the PPG proposal and vote on the appointment of Elliott-backed Vanlacker to be the new CEO. Regardless of the decision, PPG won't be able to make a new offer until December,

PPG has made a habit of growing through acquisition, and the overall paint and coating industry is in a consolidation today. However, I'm not sold that the merger will be beneficial to shareholders due to integration risks and the assumption of debt. It's definitely a large risk, and PPG may be overpaying regardless after having to increase its bid twice already to about 13.5X EBITDA. If investors are banking on this acquisition to drive growth for the company, I am not confident the deal will even happen let alone whether it will be worthwhile. The one thing I would be sure about is that it would increase PPG's scale, which should yield some form of synergy related savings.

Source: Investor Presentation

Although the company's net income hasn't grown well over time, its earnings per share has, due to significant share repurchases. Over the past ten years, the company has spend about a quarter of its cash to repurchase shares, which has been a big boost to the earnings figures. The company has also grown the dividend well, although it only yields 1.76% today.

Management is targeting $40-50 million in restructuring savings, which will help boost the bottom line on weak volume growth. The company has around $1.6B in cash, and free cash flow around $1.4B. Long-term debt is a very reasonable $4.4B, which has been surprisingly stable over time. However, an acquisition on the order of Akzo Nobel would put PPG in to a very different situation. Subtracting all the available cash on the balance sheet, it would cost the company around $30 billion based on the last bid price. That would put the company in a completely different situation than it is in today.

If the company doesn't go through with the Akzo acquisition, management has guided for close to $3.5 billion in repurchases and acquisitions, and the current share repurchase plan has around $1.7 billion left on it.

Looking at the valuation graph, PPG has dipped below its average valuation during the past 5 years. However, it was likely pretty overvalued from 2012 through 2015. On a longer-term scale, PPG has returned to about fair value in the 16X P/E range.

Earnings estimates for the company are solid, giving investors an annualized total return of close to 13% with no change in valuation. However, with future growth plans likely based on acquisition and lackluster organic growth, I think that the risks are greater than the potential reward at this juncture. Although the Akzo acquisition could pan out, a huge increase in the debt burden while adding significant integration risks isn't a compelling reason for me to buy the company today.

