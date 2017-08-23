Toll Brothers: Growth And A Focus On Shareholders

Toll Brothers (TOL) is showing strong growth rates, has industry tailwinds working in its favor and has a very shareholder friendly management. Due to a rather inexpensive valuation Toll Brothers' shares look compelling to me right now.

Toll Brothers has reported third quarter earnings results that beat the analyst consensus easily:

The company has shown strong growth in revenues as well as in earnings, although we have to look at the fact that Toll Brother's net earnings were impacted by a big one time item: Toll Brother's tax rate in the third quarter was unusually low.

During this year's third quarter Toll Brothers grossed pre-tax earnings of $204 million, up 24% year over year, whereas net earnings were up 42% yoy. If the tax rate would have been the same as in last year's third quarter, Toll Brothers would have earned $130 million (which would still be much better than the previous year's results though).

Growth outlook

As a homebuilder Toll Brothers is heavily reliant on the performance of the housing market:

Over the last years both housing starts as well as house prices have increased substantially, which was the basis for Toll Brothers' strong performance in that time frame. Management believes that the company will continue to thrive going forward:

Low unemployment, low interest rates and an increasing portion of homebuyers interested in more upscale homes (Toll Brothers benefits from that trend due to being the country's leading luxury home builder) are poised to drive housing starts further, as those are still not at a high level and have thus room to grow. This are long term tailwinds that work in favor of Toll Brothers, but the short term outlook is quite positive as well:

During the third quarter Toll Brothers' net signed contracts were 20% higher than its revenues, which means that the company's backlog has grown once again. Volumes as well as average selling prices of the houses Toll Brothers has signed contracts for in the third quarter were up from Q3 2016 as well as sequentially -- especially higher average selling prices are a big positive for the company's margins. With Toll Brothers' backlog now standing at more than $5.3 billion (and growing) the company has a quite secure revenue and income stream, as that would be enough to cover Toll Brothers' business even if no additional house was sold for a year.

Shareholder focus

Toll Brothers is highly profitable, and produces strong cash flows. The company is returning ample amounts of that cash to its owners via dividends and buybacks, with the focus being on share repurchases:

Over the last three years Toll Brothers' share count has declined by almost ten percent, and during the most recent quarter the share count continued to shrink, now standing at 171.1 million. Share repurchases are not the only way to bring down the company's share count though, thus Toll Brothers recently has notified holders of its convertibles maturing in 2032 that those bonds will be redeemed in September. By paying $290 million Toll Brothers' diluted share count shrinks by a whopping 5.9 million, or 3.5% -- this alone will make the company's earnings per share jump by four percent next year.

Such moves show that the company's management is always trying to maximize shareholder value (in this case, by lowering the share count substantially with a minimal investment), and due to Toll Brothers' strong balance sheet the company is easily able to make such moves:

Toll Brothers' cash balance currently stands at $950 million, which is equal to about fifteen percent of the company's market capitalization. Toll Brothers holds assets worth $10.1 billion (and growing rapidly), whereas liabilities total just $5.6 billion (and growing slowly) -- equity on Toll Brothers' balance sheet is growing continuously, despite the company paying out a lot of cash to its owners.

Toll Brothers' $0.08 per share dividend is a nice bonus, but the 0.8% dividend yield is not a reason to hold shares of the company.

Inexpensive valuation

A high growth company such as Toll Brothers is best valued based on what the company will earn in the future:

Toll Brothers trades at a little less than twelve times this year's earnings, and at 10.6 times next year's earnings. That is not a high valuation relative to how the company was valued in the past, and it definitely is not a high valuation relative to how the broad market is valued right now -- the S&P 500 is trading at 18 times this year's earnings, and its earnings growth outlook is by far not as good as that of Toll Brothers.

Analysts are forecasting a twelve percent annual earnings per share growth rate over the next five years -- even if Toll Brothers' multiples do not expand at all, investors are still likely to see a double digit total return going forward, consisting of strong share price gains and a small dividend on top.

Takeaway

The housing market is strong, and Toll Brothers is poised to continue to benefit from that, as it has a deep backlog and as its contracts as well as deliveries of houses are growing considerably. The company's focus on bringing down its share count pushes its earnings per share growth to a very convincing level, and yet the company's shares are trading at a quite inexpensive valuation. The combination of these facts make Toll Brothers attractive, I believe -- although not for those looking for income.

Author's note: If you enjoyed this article and would like to read more from me, you can hit the "Follow" button to get informed about new articles. I am always glad to see new followers!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TOL over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.