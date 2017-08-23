Tracking Allan Mecham's Arlington Value Capital Portfolio - Q2 2017 Update

The top three positions are Cimpress NV, Berkshire Hathaway, and Leucadia National, and they add up to ~53% of the portfolio.

This article is part of a series that provides an ongoing analysis of the changes made to Allan Mecham’s US stock portfolio on a quarterly basis. It is based on Mecham’s regulatory 13F Form filed on 08/14/2017. Please visit our Tracking Allan Mecham’s Arlington Value Capital Portfolio article for an idea on his investment philosophy and our last update for the fund’s moves during Q1 2017.

This quarter, Mecham’s US long portfolio value increased ~25%, from $701M to $874M. The number of holdings increased from 20 to 23. The top three holdings are at ~53%, while the top five are at ~71% of the US long assets: Cimpress NV (NASDAQ:CMPR), Berkshire Hathaway (BRK.A, BRK.B), Leucadia National (NYSE:LUK), AutoNation (NYSE:AN), and Interactive Brokers (NASDAQ:IBKR).

Stake Disposals

Moody’s Corporation (NYSE:MCO): MCO was a small 0.80% portfolio position as of last quarter. It was established in Q1 2016 at prices between $78 and $100. Q3 2016 saw a ~44% reduction at prices between $93 and $110, and that was followed with another two-thirds selling last quarter at prices between $95 and $114. The disposal this quarter was at prices between $111 and $122. The stock currently trades at $133. Mecham harvested gains.

New Stakes

Monro Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) (previously Monro Muffler Brake), Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM), Molson Coors Brewing (NYSE:TAP), and Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI): These are the four new positions this quarter. MNRO is a large ~5% portfolio stake established this quarter at prices between $41 and $55, and the stock currently trades at $46. SAM, TAP, and HBI are very small (less than 0.75% of the portfolio each) positions purchased this quarter. For investors attempting to follow Mecham, MNRO is a good option to consider for further research.

Stake Decreases

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW): DNOW is a fairly large ~5% of the US long portfolio position established in Q3 2014. The bulk of the buying happened the following two quarters at prices between $20.50 and $30. Q3 2015 saw a ~50% increase at prices between $15 and $20. Q1 2016 saw an about-turn: a ~22% reduction at prices between $12.50 and $20. Q3 2016 saw another ~23% selling at prices between $17.87 and $21.55, and that was followed with an ~18% selling in Q4 2016 at prices between $18 and $23. The stock currently trades at $11.69. There was a ~7% trimming this quarter.

Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC): WFC is a 2.76% of the portfolio position established in Q2 2016 at prices between $45 and $51 and increased by ~63% the following quarter at prices between $44 and $51. There was a ~45% selling in Q4 2016 at prices between $43.50 and $57.50, and that was followed with a ~30% reduction last quarter at prices between $53.50 and $60. The stock is now at $52.22. There was a ~7% trimming this quarter.

TripAdvisor Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) and Valmont Industries (NYSE:VMI): These are very small positions (less than ~0.5% of the portfolio each) that saw reductions this quarter.

Stake Increases

Cimpress NV: CMPR is Arlington Value Capital’s largest individual stock position at ~23% of the portfolio. It is a long-term stake that has been in the portfolio since the firm’s first 13F filing in Q4 2012. The bulk of the original stake was purchased in Q1 and Q2 2013 at prices between $32 and $49. The next significant buying was in Q3 2015, when there was a ~90% increase at prices between $64.50 and $84.50. Q2 and Q3 2016 saw a ~40% reduction at prices between $81 and $102. Last quarter saw another about-turn: a ~20% increase at prices between $79.50 and $98, and that was followed with another similar increase this quarter at prices between $82 and $95. The stock currently trades at $90.74.

Note: Arlington Value Capital has a ~6.7% ownership stake in the business.

Berkshire Hathaway: BRK.B is a long-term holding that has been in the portfolio for many years. It is currently the second-largest position at 19.37% of the portfolio. The vast majority of the stake was purchased during the five quarters through Q1 2016 at prices between $124 and $152. The stock is currently at $180. There was a ~17% trimming in Q4 2016 at prices between $143 and $167, and that was followed with a similar stake reduction last quarter at prices between $159 and $177. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Note: Mecham has had a previous very successful round-trip with Berkshire Hathaway.

Leucadia National: LUK was a very small ~1% position in 2013. During the last two quarters of 2014, the original position was increased by a whopping 15x at prices between $22 and $24.50. Q4 2015 saw a ~58% increase at prices between $16 and $21, and that was followed with a ~37% increase the following quarter at prices between $14.50 and $17.50. Q4 2016 saw a ~30% reduction at prices between $18 and $24, and that was followed with a ~12% selling last quarter. The stock currently trades at $24. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

AutoNation Inc. and Sensata Technologies Holding NV (NYSE:ST): These two positions were established in Q4 2016 and increased substantially since. The top five ~10% AutoNation stake was first purchased at prices between $40 and $50 and increased by ~60% last quarter at prices between $42 and $53. This quarter saw a 285% stake increase at prices between $39 and $44. The stock currently trades at $42.75. Sensata is a small 1.28% portfolio position established at prices between $35.50 and $41 and increased by ~70% last quarter at prices between $39.50 and $44.50. This quarter saw another ~30% increase at prices between $39 and $43. The stock is now at $43.47. For investors attempting to follow Mecham, AN is a good option to consider for further research.

Interactive Brokers: IBKR is a top-five ~8% stake purchased in Q4 2014 at prices between $24 and $29. The following quarter saw a roughly one-third increase at prices between $28 and $34. The stock currently trades at $41.28. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM): MSM is a fairly large ~4.5% of the portfolio stake established in Q1 2015 and almost doubled the following quarter at prices between $69 and $81. Q3 2015 saw another ~35% increase at prices between $61 and $72. The pattern reversed in Q1 2016: a ~20% reduction at prices between $56 and $76. Q4 2016 saw another one-third selling at prices between $70 and $95, and that was followed with a ~28% reduction last quarter at prices between $91 and $106. The stock currently trades at $67.18. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Rent-A-Center Inc. (NASDAQ:RCII): RCII is a 3.65% portfolio stake established last quarter at prices between $8 and $11.76, and the stock currently trades at $12.30. There was an ~85% increase this quarter at prices between $8.50 and $13.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC): BAC is a 3.43% of the portfolio position established in Q1 2016 at prices between $12 and $15 and increased by ~28% in Q3 2016 at prices between $12.74 and $16.19. There was a ~55% selling in Q4 2016 at prices between $15.50 and $23, and that was followed with another ~20% reduction last quarter at prices between $22 and $25.50. The stock currently trades at $23.83. There was a marginal increase this quarter.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI), Copart Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT), HEICO Corp. (NYSE:HEI), and Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN): These are very small positions (less than ~1% of the portfolio each) that saw increases this quarter.

Kept Steady

Deswell Industries (NASDAQ:DSWL) and Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK): These two minutely small 0.03% stakes were kept steady this quarter.

The spreadsheet below highlights changes to Mecham’s US stock holdings in Q2 2017:

