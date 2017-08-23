Gold: Looking Beyond Geopolitics

But investors should look beyond geopolitics. US politics may be the key driver of the imminent gold rally.

Gold is off to a good start to the week as investors continue to adopt a cautious attitude as geopolitical tensions resurge after the US and South Korea started military exercises on Monday August 21 while North Korean leader Kim Jong-un warned of a “second Korean War” over the weekend.

Source: NetDania.

While it is tempting to view the recent rally in gold as purely driven by global geopolitical tensions, I will try to show in this brief article that there is an imminent, more important factor that may push gold prices higher, namely US politics.

In this context, I continue to hold my long GLD in my portfolio, a position that I implemented initially on June 5. Here are below the parameters of my trade.

As can be seen above in my original tweet, I built this position at $120.74 at the start of June. I expected a powerful bullish breakout pattern, which I initially identified at the end of May (on a gold and not a GLD monthly chart).

Although my bullish thesis was put under pressure in June (GLD dropped 1.8%), I made sure to have a sufficiently wide stop-loss level to avoid to be caught by the noise of the market.

Before discussing in more details my macro view of GLD, I would like to present my technical outlook.

Source: Trading View.

As can be seen in this monthly chart of GLD above, the technical picture looks much healthier than a month or so ago.

First of all, GLD is firmly above its downtrend line from the all-time high established in 2011. This means that the bullish breakout pattern is gaining strength.

Second, the 20 MMA has started to stabilise since 2016. And in addition to being upwardly sloping, it is also acting as a support. This was the case at the start of 2017 and more recently in July although an undershooting was seen in both of these instances.

Finally, momentum-related indicators are friendly and point to further strength in the coming months.

Let me now turn to my macro view.

Some market observers suggest that the recent rally in GLD was purely the result of geopolitical tensions and as such, was bound to fade. I have a different interpretation.

To me, the key variables to determine the direction of GLD is the dollar and US real rates. True, sometimes the dollar and US real rates weaken when geopolitical tensions emerge (like recently), which in turn pushes GLD higher. But many other factors influence the dollar and US real rates, such as US politics. And I think that the appreciation in GLD last week was predominantly caused by concerns over the Trump administration, especially when rumours of US economic advisor Cohn’s departure emerged.

Although Cohn may not leave the White House, the debt ceiling remains a key political concern in the USA and investors seem to start pricing in, as can been seen in the unusual kink in the Treasury bill curve.

Source: ZH.

This reflects rising investors’ concerns over a possible government shutdown as the Treasury Department projects that the government will reach its debt limit as early as September 29, which is why Treasury secretary Mnuchin urged the congress to raise the debt ceiling before September 29 deadline. Worryingly, lawmakers will have just a few weeks to strike a deal to raise the debt ceiling.

This leads me to believe that investors may become increasingly risk-off, which in turn would boost safe-haven flows toward gold, similarly to what happen during the US debt crisis of 2011, as I wrote here.

To sum up, gold may rally not purely on geopolitics but on US politics. The US debt ceiling brinkmanship constitutes a key political risk in the near horizon. As a result, I expect GLD to continue to push higher in the coming weeks, driven by a stronger investor interest to hedge their portfolios in an environment where the low volatility regime seems to have come to end.

As always, for the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

Good trading to my dear friends from the Seeking Alpha community.

About: SPDR Gold Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD), Includes: PowerShares DB Gold ETF (DGL),VelocityShares 3x Inverse Gold ETN (NASDAQ:DGLD), DB Gold Double Long ETN (NYSEARCA:DGP), DB Gold Short ETN (NYSEARCA:DGZ) SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY)

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.