Gold: Third Time The Charm Or Third Strike?

It was less than two weeks ago that we were watching one of the cable news networks and the panel was discussing what viewers should expect in a war with North Korea, since so many of them considered it a sure thing. The next week, the same panel had moved on from North Korea and was discussing the process by which President Trump will leave office. For all this reported chaos in the world right now, one would think that the price of gold would be seeing at least a little action, but over the last four months or so, it has merely been bouncing around between $1,200 and $1,300, or a range of less than 8%. In the most recent leg higher, gold has once again tested the top end of its range, and for now at least, it has been stopped in its tracks. Will the third time be the charm for gold, or are we in for just more of the range?