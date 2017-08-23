Gap: Flat Is The New Up

Photo credit

Gap (GPS) has struggled for some time now with just about every aspect of its business. Comps have been very weak, margins have followed suit and investors that have very little patience for apparel retailers anyway, have been eager to sell on any attempted rally. The stock was up a bunch after a well-received Q2 report but it is still languishing in the middle of a pretty narrow 2017 range, unable to break out. At this point, is there anything that could get the stock moving higher?

The fact that Q2 didn’t get the stock to move enough to even challenge the 200DMA has to be somewhat disheartening for the bulls. After all, every rally attempt that has been made for the past couple of years is met with almost immediate selling, sending the stock back down more quickly than it rose. This is not the sign of a healthy stock and indeed, GPS hasn’t been one of those for quite some time.

The 200DMA is basically flat at this point and hasn’t provided any sort of support anyway since at least 2015 so I’m not sure it is all that consequential here. But what is consequential is that the stock hasn’t been able to break out of its channel despite obvious signs of fundamental improvement. Indeed, rallies are too weak to even get the stock temporarily overbought, meaning that bullish conviction is low. That is why the stock is stuck in a channel; the bulls aren’t numerous enough to move the thing in any sort of meaningful capacity. In other words, even with a bullish catalyst like a better-than-expected earnings report, the bulls are nowhere to be found. We aren’t off to a good start here.

Moving on to the quarter, the signs of recovery are peeking through for GPS. This company has been in the proverbial tank for years at this point in terms of comp sales and margins but it has strung together a few nice results in a row now, proving the turnaround is for real. The problem is that nobody seems to care so the stock still hasn’t moved.

Comps were up 1% on the back of a 2% decline last year and to be fair, this is a big accomplishment for GPS. Apparel retailers have been weak for several quarters now and while GPS isn’t exactly knocking the cover off the ball, positive comps are positive comps and after the long streak of dreadful results it produced, I’m sure management is more than happy with a +1%. Banana Republic continues to be the eternal anchor that cannot get out of its own way but Gap is getting ever closer to flat and Old Navy continues to shine, adding 5% in Q2. The overall result was positive and that’s great but BR is a total disaster at this point and even if GPS can get Gap on board, BR continues to be absolutely awful.

Margins showed quite a bit of improvement as well as gross margins kicked the party off in style with a 160bps gain over last year. That move up was certainly helped by much better comp sales but also the investments the company has been making in digital channels as well as its supply chain. GPS is doing it right when it comes to margins and the Q2 result was quite good.

Unfortunately, adjusted operating costs did rise rather substantially and spoiled the strong effort on the gross margin front, rising 210bps. Higher payroll/bonus costs are what kept a lid on operating margins, something the industry is still grappling with after higher wages became a thing for retailers starting last year. Those costs are working their way through income statements now and Q3/Q4 will probably show a similar sort of thing. Overall, operating margin fell from 11.1% to 10.2% on an adjusted basis YoY so that’s not a great result. Higher wage costs are here to stay but YoY comparisons should be easier beginning in 2018. That’s not much solace, but it is something.

The thing is that despite obvious evidence that GPS is on the road to recovery, the stock is still going for under 12 times earnings. That certainly sounds cheap but at the same time, EPS growth forecasts aren’t exactly robust for GPS going forward. And that’s totally fair; progress is being made but there are many variables left to be determined before we can assume the turnaround is for real. BR continues to show no signs whatsoever that it is going to improve and while Old Navy is crushing it, Gap continues to be weak as well. I like the work that was done with gross margins but it is being squandered by back office and support costs. I thought GPS would be further along in its journey by now than it is and I think other investors are probably in the same boat; that is why the stock seemingly never moves. And given that GPS’s progress on margins has been slow and investors are clearly lacking the conviction to move the stock higher, it looks like flat is the new up for GPS.

