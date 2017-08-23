Precious Metals Supply And Demand Report

By Keith Weiner

Fundamental Developments

Last week, the price of gold was up 9 bucks and that of silver 6 cents. These small changes mask the relatively big drop on Tuesday - $13 in gold and $0.48 in silver - and recovery the rest of the week. The gains above previous week occurred on Thursday.

The question is, which move is driven by fundamentals and which is by speculation against the trend? We will show graphs of the basis, the true measure of the fundamentals.

But first, here are the charts of the prices of gold and silver, and the gold-silver ratio.

Gold and silver prices

Next, this is a graph of the gold price measured in silver, otherwise known as the gold-to-silver ratio. The ratio moved up slightly this week.

In this graph, we show both bid and offer prices for the gold-silver ratio. If you were to sell gold on the bid and buy silver at the ask, that is the lower bid price. Conversely, if you sold silver on the bid and bought gold at the offer, that is the higher offer price.

Gold-silver ratio, bid and offer

For each metal, we will look at a graph of the basis and co-basis overlaid with the price of the dollar in terms of the respective metal. It will make it easier to provide brief commentary. The dollar will be represented in green, the basis in blue and co-basis in red.

Here is the gold graph.

Gold basis and co-basis and the dollar priced in milligrams of gold

The dollar fell this week (the mirror image of the rising price of gold), now down to 24mg gold. And the basis rose a bit, another 12bps on top of the 11bps move last week.

Our calculated gold fundamental price dropped about $17. So the market price is rising, and the fundamental price is still above the market price by about $31. A big change from last week, when the fundamental price was $57 over the market price.

Gold - fundamental vs. market price

Now let's look at silver.

Silver basis and co-basis and the dollar priced in grams of silver

In silver, the price did not move much. However, the basis jumped up 22bps (against the pressures of the contract roll which is ongoing). The continuous silver basis, which is not subject to contract roll pressures, also jumped 21bps.

So it should be no surprise that our calculated silver fundamental price fell $0.50. The fundamental price is now below the market price (though not a lot).

Fundamental and market price of silver

Two weeks ago, we asked:

So is the silver sell-off over?

Now it is time to ask if the silver buy-up is over.

Last week, we noted:

One thing is for sure. If the fundamentals don't continue to firm up further, or at least hold at the present level, then this rally is doomed like all of the others in the last 6 years.

